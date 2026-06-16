باشرت وزارة الصحة مساءلة الممارسين الصحيين المعنيين، واستكمال الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة، على خلفية ما تم تداوله في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن استخدام حقن الإكسوزوم.

وأكدت الوزارة ضرورة أن تكون الاستخدامات الطبية معتمدة ومرخصة، داعية الممارسين الصحيين والمؤسسات الصحية إلى الالتزام بالاستخدامات المعتمدة فقط.

وشددت على أن اعتماد أي منتج تجميلي للاستخدام الخارجي لا يجيز حقنه أو الترويج له بادعاءات طبية غير معتمدة.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن هذه الإجراءات تأتي حفاظاً على سلامة المستفيدين، داعية الجميع إلى التقيد بالاستخدامات المعتمدة وفق الضوابط العلمية والتنظيمية، مع التأكيد على أهمية التزام الممارسين الصحيين بأخلاقيات المهنة ومسؤولياتهم المهنية.