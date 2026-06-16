The Ministry of Health has initiated accountability measures against the concerned healthcare practitioners and is completing the necessary regulatory procedures, following the discussions circulating on social media regarding the use of exosome injections.

The ministry emphasized the necessity for medical uses to be approved and licensed, urging healthcare practitioners and health institutions to adhere only to the approved uses.

It stressed that the approval of any cosmetic product for external use does not permit its injection or promotion with unapproved medical claims.

The ministry clarified that these measures are taken to ensure the safety of beneficiaries, calling on everyone to comply with the approved uses according to scientific and regulatory standards, while emphasizing the importance of healthcare practitioners adhering to professional ethics and responsibilities.