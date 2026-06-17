Leaders of the Group of Seven confirmed today (Wednesday) their united stance in supporting Ukraine and maintaining its territorial integrity, agreeing to tighten the sanctions imposed on Russia.

The final statement from the summit, which took place from June 15 to 17 in Évian, France, reaffirmed the cohesion of the member states' positions regarding the Ukrainian war, despite previous discrepancies, particularly from the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump concerning mechanisms to end the conflict.

The summit featured a meeting that Trump described as "very positive" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several group leaders, which bolstered hopes for potential progress toward a political settlement of the crisis. Zelensky mentioned the possibility of holding a new meeting with Trump to continue consultations.

Observers, according to Reuters, believe that Ukraine's position has become stronger in recent months, especially after the success of Ukrainian drone operations in disrupting Russian capabilities and enhancing Kyiv's negotiating leverage.

In another matter, the leaders of the group welcomed the preliminary peace agreement between the United States and Iran, affirming their readiness to contribute to its implementation, alongside efforts to diversify global energy supply routes and reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, thereby enhancing energy security and increasing strategic stock levels. The summit discussions also focused on the issue of critical minerals, which are essential for technological, defense, and clean energy industries. France seeks to adopt joint measures to help Western countries reduce their dependence on China, which dominates a significant portion of the global supply chains for rare minerals and their processing.

This direction comes after Chinese restrictions on the export of certain rare minerals raised widespread concerns among Western economies, following the impact on several vital industries due to supply disruptions last year.

The proposed measures include offering investment incentives, price support, establishing new market standards, and encouraging private investments in mineral supply chains outside of China, although officials believe that any steps announced will represent the beginning of a long path toward achieving economic independence.

In this context, the group leaders are discussing imbalances in the global economy, amid growing concerns about China's massive trade surplus and its impact on international markets. France is pushing for more effective measures to address what it describes as "unfair competition," while EU countries are considering tightening trade defense tools against Chinese imports. The summit also addresses the issue of artificial intelligence, focusing on the responsibilities of smart systems and AI agents, as well as mechanisms for verifying information, with the participation of several prominent leaders from the global tech sector.