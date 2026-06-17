أكّد قادة مجموعة السبع، اليوم (الأربعاء)، وحدة موقفهم في دعم أوكرانيا والحفاظ على سلامة أراضيها، مع الاتفاق على تشديد العقوبات المفروضة على روسيا.
وجاء البيان الختامي للقمة التي انعقدت خلال الفترة من 15 إلى 17 يونيو في مدينة إيفيان ليبان الفرنسية ليؤكّد تماسك مواقف الدول الأعضاء تجاه الحرب الأوكرانية، رغم التباينات في فترات سابقة، خاصة من جانب الإدارة الأمريكية بقيادة الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشأن آليات إنهاء النزاع.
وشهدت القمة لقاءً وصفه ترمب بـ«الإيجابي للغاية» مع الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي وعدد من قادة المجموعة، ما عزّز الآمال بإمكانية إحراز تقدم نحو تسوية سياسية للأزمة. وأشار زيلينسكي إلى احتمال عقد اجتماع جديد مع ترمب لاستكمال المشاورات.
ويرى مراقبون -بحسب وكالة (رويترز)- أن الموقف الأوكراني بات أكثر قوة خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، خاصة بعد نجاح عمليات الطائرات المسيّرة الأوكرانية في إرباك القدرات الروسية وتعزيز أوراق كييف التفاوضية.
وفي ملف آخر، رحّب قادة المجموعة بالاتفاق الأولي للسلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مؤكّدين استعدادهم للمساهمة في تنفيذ بنوده، إلى جانب العمل على تنويع مسارات إمدادات الطاقة العالمية وتقليل الاعتماد على مضيق هرمز، بما يعزّز أمن الطاقة ويرفع مستويات المخزون الاستراتيجي. كما تركزت مناقشات القمة على قضية المعادن الحيوية التي تُعد أساساً للصناعات التكنولوجية والدفاعية والطاقة النظيفة، وتسعى فرنسا إلى تبني إجراءات مشتركة تساعد الدول الغربية على تقليل اعتمادها على الصين، التي تهيمن على جزء كبير من سلاسل توريد المعادن النادرة ومعالجتها عالمياً.
ويأتي هذا التوجه بعد أن أثارت القيود الصينية على صادرات بعض المعادن النادرة مخاوف واسعة لدى الاقتصادات الغربية، عقب تأثر عدد من الصناعات الحيوية نتيجة اضطرابات الإمدادات خلال العام الماضي.
وتشمل المقترحات المطروحة تقديم حوافز استثمارية ودعم للأسعار ووضع معايير سوقية جديدة وتشجيع الاستثمارات الخاصة في سلاسل توريد المعادن خارج الصين، رغم أن المسؤولين يرون أن أي خطوات سيتم الإعلان عنها تمثل بداية لمسار طويل نحو تحقيق الاستقلالية الاقتصادية.
وفي السياق ذاته، يناقش قادة المجموعة اختلالات الاقتصاد العالمي، وسط مخاوف متزايدة من الفائض التجاري الصيني الضخم وتأثيره على الأسواق الدولية. وتدفع فرنسا باتجاه إجراءات أكثر فاعلية لمواجهة ما تصفه بـ«المنافسة غير العادلة»، في وقت تدرس فيه دول الاتحاد الأوروبي تشديد أدوات الدفاع التجاري ضد الواردات الصينية. كما تتناول القمة ملف الذكاء الاصطناعي، مع التركيز على مسؤولية الأنظمة الذكية ووكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي وآليات التحقق من صحة المعلومات، بمشاركة عدد من أبرز قادة القطاع التقني العالمي.
Leaders of the Group of Seven confirmed today (Wednesday) their united stance in supporting Ukraine and maintaining its territorial integrity, agreeing to tighten the sanctions imposed on Russia.
The final statement from the summit, which took place from June 15 to 17 in Évian, France, reaffirmed the cohesion of the member states' positions regarding the Ukrainian war, despite previous discrepancies, particularly from the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump concerning mechanisms to end the conflict.
The summit featured a meeting that Trump described as "very positive" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several group leaders, which bolstered hopes for potential progress toward a political settlement of the crisis. Zelensky mentioned the possibility of holding a new meeting with Trump to continue consultations.
Observers, according to Reuters, believe that Ukraine's position has become stronger in recent months, especially after the success of Ukrainian drone operations in disrupting Russian capabilities and enhancing Kyiv's negotiating leverage.
In another matter, the leaders of the group welcomed the preliminary peace agreement between the United States and Iran, affirming their readiness to contribute to its implementation, alongside efforts to diversify global energy supply routes and reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, thereby enhancing energy security and increasing strategic stock levels. The summit discussions also focused on the issue of critical minerals, which are essential for technological, defense, and clean energy industries. France seeks to adopt joint measures to help Western countries reduce their dependence on China, which dominates a significant portion of the global supply chains for rare minerals and their processing.
This direction comes after Chinese restrictions on the export of certain rare minerals raised widespread concerns among Western economies, following the impact on several vital industries due to supply disruptions last year.
The proposed measures include offering investment incentives, price support, establishing new market standards, and encouraging private investments in mineral supply chains outside of China, although officials believe that any steps announced will represent the beginning of a long path toward achieving economic independence.
In this context, the group leaders are discussing imbalances in the global economy, amid growing concerns about China's massive trade surplus and its impact on international markets. France is pushing for more effective measures to address what it describes as "unfair competition," while EU countries are considering tightening trade defense tools against Chinese imports. The summit also addresses the issue of artificial intelligence, focusing on the responsibilities of smart systems and AI agents, as well as mechanisms for verifying information, with the participation of several prominent leaders from the global tech sector.