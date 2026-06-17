أكّد قادة مجموعة السبع، اليوم (الأربعاء)، وحدة موقفهم في دعم أوكرانيا والحفاظ على سلامة أراضيها، مع الاتفاق على تشديد العقوبات المفروضة على روسيا.

وجاء البيان الختامي للقمة التي انعقدت خلال الفترة من 15 إلى 17 يونيو في مدينة إيفيان ليبان الفرنسية ليؤكّد تماسك مواقف الدول الأعضاء تجاه الحرب الأوكرانية، رغم التباينات في فترات سابقة، خاصة من جانب الإدارة الأمريكية بقيادة الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشأن آليات إنهاء النزاع.

وشهدت القمة لقاءً وصفه ترمب بـ«الإيجابي للغاية» مع الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي وعدد من قادة المجموعة، ما عزّز الآمال بإمكانية إحراز تقدم نحو تسوية سياسية للأزمة. وأشار زيلينسكي إلى احتمال عقد اجتماع جديد مع ترمب لاستكمال المشاورات.

ويرى مراقبون -بحسب وكالة (رويترز)- أن الموقف الأوكراني بات أكثر قوة خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، خاصة بعد نجاح عمليات الطائرات المسيّرة الأوكرانية في إرباك القدرات الروسية وتعزيز أوراق كييف التفاوضية.

وفي ملف آخر، رحّب قادة المجموعة بالاتفاق الأولي للسلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مؤكّدين استعدادهم للمساهمة في تنفيذ بنوده، إلى جانب العمل على تنويع مسارات إمدادات الطاقة العالمية وتقليل الاعتماد على مضيق هرمز، بما يعزّز أمن الطاقة ويرفع مستويات المخزون الاستراتيجي. كما تركزت مناقشات القمة على قضية المعادن الحيوية التي تُعد أساساً للصناعات التكنولوجية والدفاعية والطاقة النظيفة، وتسعى فرنسا إلى تبني إجراءات مشتركة تساعد الدول الغربية على تقليل اعتمادها على الصين، التي تهيمن على جزء كبير من سلاسل توريد المعادن النادرة ومعالجتها عالمياً.

ويأتي هذا التوجه بعد أن أثارت القيود الصينية على صادرات بعض المعادن النادرة مخاوف واسعة لدى الاقتصادات الغربية، عقب تأثر عدد من الصناعات الحيوية نتيجة اضطرابات الإمدادات خلال العام الماضي.

وتشمل المقترحات المطروحة تقديم حوافز استثمارية ودعم للأسعار ووضع معايير سوقية جديدة وتشجيع الاستثمارات الخاصة في سلاسل توريد المعادن خارج الصين، رغم أن المسؤولين يرون أن أي خطوات سيتم الإعلان عنها تمثل بداية لمسار طويل نحو تحقيق الاستقلالية الاقتصادية.

وفي السياق ذاته، يناقش قادة المجموعة اختلالات الاقتصاد العالمي، وسط مخاوف متزايدة من الفائض التجاري الصيني الضخم وتأثيره على الأسواق الدولية. وتدفع فرنسا باتجاه إجراءات أكثر فاعلية لمواجهة ما تصفه بـ«المنافسة غير العادلة»، في وقت تدرس فيه دول الاتحاد الأوروبي تشديد أدوات الدفاع التجاري ضد الواردات الصينية. كما تتناول القمة ملف الذكاء الاصطناعي، مع التركيز على مسؤولية الأنظمة الذكية ووكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي وآليات التحقق من صحة المعلومات، بمشاركة عدد من أبرز قادة القطاع التقني العالمي.