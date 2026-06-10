The Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi renewed his confirmation of the government's insistence on moving forward with the restriction of weapons in the hands of the state, emphasizing that it is steadfast in establishing security and stability, enhancing Iraq's sovereignty, and protecting its independent national decision.



Continuing the Path of Construction and Reconstruction



Al-Zaydi pledged in a statement today, Wednesday, to continue the path of construction, reconstruction, reform, and comprehensive development to achieve the aspirations of our people for a strong and capable state that provides a decent life and promising opportunities for its citizens.



Al-Zaydi succeeded in obtaining rare consensus within the ruling coordination framework on his economic vision, which includes measures described as the boldest in years, starting with eliminating government institutions burdened with debt, reconsidering the exchange rate of the dollar, controlling loose weapons, foreign investments, and pursuing major suspects of corruption. These are interconnected files for the new government, through which Al-Zaydi's government aims to draw a different economic identity for Iraq.



According to sources from "Okaz," the plan presented by the Prime Minister during a meeting on Monday evening focused in its first phase on addressing the public debt file, which exceeds 83 billion dollars both domestically and internationally.



Transforming Ownership of Government Institutions



Al-Zaydi proposed transforming the ownership of government institutions with productive activities that have accumulated debts, considering this one of the main pathways to alleviate the financial burdens on the state, without providing more details on this point, as information is heavily obscured.



The latest data from the Ministry of Finance until the end of April revealed that the total domestic debt exceeded 96 trillion and 629 billion dinars, equivalent to about 73.3 billion dollars, while the external debt exceeds 10 billion dollars.



Al-Zaydi recently announced that he found only one trillion dinars in the state treasury when he took office, while the former Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi stated that he handed over the treasury to the subsequent government (Al-Sudani's government) with about 100 trillion dinars inside it.



Economic experts suggested that the situation might practically lead to the sale of state assets under pressure from the financial crisis, a path that raises widespread concerns about transparency and the true value of those assets.



The government of Haider Al-Abadi studied in 2016 the sale of about 600,000 government properties, including more than 1,000 palaces belonging to the former regime, to cover the financial deficit resulting from the collapse of oil prices.



At that time, the parliamentary finance committee estimated that this process could yield up to 150 billion dollars.



Recovering Stolen Funds



The plan to address the deficit does not stop at selling assets or adjusting the exchange rate; leaks indicate a third pathway based on recovering stolen funds from major suspects of corruption. The first indicators of this pathway began with the arrest of Adnan Al-Jumaili, as the authorities announced the seizure of dozens of properties, funds, and weapons during the operation.



In a notable development related to financial disputes and funds, the Karkh Court in Baghdad issued a ruling yesterday obligating former MP Jamal Al-Karbouli to pay an amount of 4.5 million US dollars to the head of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society in his official capacity.



This development recalls the experience of Al-Sudani with Noor Zahir, the main suspect in what has been referred to in the media as the "The Theft of the Century," estimated at about 4 billion dollars.



Pursuing Corruption Recovers 50 Billion



Circulating estimates suggest that the state could recover about 50 billion dollars if the campaign to pursue corrupt individuals succeeds. Al-Zaydi began his tenure by forming a Supreme Council for Integrity despite the existence of the Integrity Commission already.



This step raised questions about whether it would accelerate efforts to combat corruption or add a new layer of bureaucracy to the complex administrative scene. Sources from "Okaz" noted that what stands out most in the new vision is the direct link between the economy and security. The government is betting on attracting American and Gulf investments estimated by the last government at about 50 billion dollars, but this goal, according to circulating information, is conditional on imposing complete control over weapons and restricting them to the hands of the state.