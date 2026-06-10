جدّد رئيس الوزراء العراقي علي الزيدي تأكيد إصرار الحكومة على المضي قدماً في حصر السلاح بيد الدولة، مشدداً على أنها ماضية بثبات في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار وتعزيز سيادة العراق وحماية قراره الوطني المستقل.


مواصلة مسيرة البناء والإعمار


وتعهد الزيدي في بيان، اليوم الأربعاء، بمواصلة مسيرة البناء والإعمار والإصلاح والتنمية الشاملة بما يحقق تطلعات أبناء شعبنا في دولة قوية مقتدرة توفر الحياة الكريمة والفرص الواعدة لمواطنيها.


ونجح الزيدي في الحصول على توافق نادر داخل الاطار التنسيقي الحاكم على رؤيته الاقتصادية التي تتضمن إجراءات توصف بأنها الأكثر جرأة منذ سنوات تبدأ بالتخلص من المؤسسات الحكومية المثقلة بالديون وإعادة النظر في سعر صرف الدولار وضبط السلاح المنفلت والاستثمارات الأجنبية وملاحقة كبار المتهمين بالفساد وهي ملفات تبدو مترابطة لدى الحكومة الجديدة التي تسعى حكومة الزيدي من خلالها إلى رسم هوية اقتصادية مختلفة للعراق.


وبحسب مصادر «عكاظ» فإن الخطة التي عرضها رئيس الوزراء خلال اجتماع، مساء الإثنين، ركزت في مرحلتها الأولى على معالجة ملف الدين العام الذي يتجاوز 83 مليار دولار داخلياً وخارجياً.


تحويل ملكية المؤسسات الحكومية


واقترح الزيدي تحويل ملكية المؤسسات الحكومية ذات النشاط الإنتاجي التي تراكمت عليها الديون باعتبار ذلك أحد المسارات الأساسية لتخفيف الأعباء المالية عن الدولة دون إعطاء تفاصيل أكثر عن هذه النقطة، إذ يتم التعتيم على المعلومات بشكل كبير.


وتكشف أحدث بيانات وزارة المالية حتى نهاية أبريل الماضي أن إجمالي الدين الداخلي تجاوز 96 تريليوناً و629 مليار دينار أي ما يعادل نحو 73.3 مليار دولار، فيما يزيد الدين الخارجي على 10 مليارات دولار.


وكان الزيدي أعلن أخيراً أنه وجد في خزينة الدولة تريليون دينار فقط عند تسلمه السلطة، بينما كان رئيس الوزراء السابق مصطفى الكاظمي، أفاد بأنه سلم الخزينة إلى الحكومة اللاحقة (حكومة السوداني) وبداخلها نحو 100 تريليون دينار.


ورجّح خبراء اقتصاديون أن ينتهي الأمر عملياً إلى بيع أصول الدولة تحت ضغط الأزمة المالية، وهو مسار يثير مخاوف واسعة بشأن الشفافية وقيمة تلك الأصول الحقيقية.


وكانت حكومة حيدر العبادي درست عام 2016 بيع نحو 600 ألف عقار حكومي بينها أكثر من 1,000 قصر عائد للنظام السابق لسد العجز المالي الناتج عن انهيار أسعار النفط.


وفي ذلك الوقت، قدرت اللجنة المالية النيابية إمكانية تحقيق ما يصل إلى 150 مليار دولار من هذه العملية.


استعادة الأموال المنهوبة


لا تقف خطة معالجة العجز عند بيع الأصول أو تعديل سعر الصرف فالتسريبات تتحدث عن مسار ثالث يقوم على استعادة الأموال المنهوبة من كبار المتهمين بالفساد، وبدأت المؤشرات الأولى لهذا المسار مع اعتقال عدنان الجميلي، إذ أعلنت السلطات ضبط عشرات العقارات والأموال والأسلحة خلال العملية.


وفي تطور لافت على صلة بملفات الأموال والنزاعات المالية، أصدرت محكمة بداءة الكرخ في بغداد، أمس، حكماً يقضي بإلزام النائب السابق جمال الكربولي بدفع مبلغ 4.5 مليون دولار أمريكي لصالح رئيس جمعية الهلال الأحمر العراقي بصفته الوظيفية.


ويعيد هذا التطور إلى الأذهان تجربة السوداني مع نور زهير المتهم الرئيسي في ما عرف إعلامياً بـ«سرقة القرن»، التي قدرت بنحو 4 مليارات دولار.


ملاحقة الفاسدين تعيد 50 ملياراً


وتشير تقديرات متداولة إلى أن الدولة قد تستعيد نحو 50 مليار دولار إذا نجحت حملة ملاحقة الفاسدين، وكان الزيدي قد افتتح عهده بتشكيل مجلس أعلى للنزاهة رغم وجود هيئة النزاهة أصلاً.


وأثارت الخطوة تساؤلات بشأن ما إذا كانت ستسرع جهود مكافحة الفساد أم ستضيف طبقة جديدة من البيروقراطية إلى المشهد الإداري المعقد. ولفتت مصادر «عكاظ» ان أكثر ما يلفت في الرؤية الجديدة هو الربط المباشر بين الاقتصاد والأمن. فالحكومة تراهن على جذب استثمارات أمريكية وخليجية تقدرها الحكومة الأخيرة بنحو 50 مليار دولار، إلا أن هذا الهدف بحسب المعلومات المتداولة مشروط بفرض سيطرة كاملة على السلاح وحصره بيد الدولة.