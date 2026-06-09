على خلفية تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية، حذّر تقرير دولي من «سباق تسلح نووي جديد يلوح في الأفق»، بعدما زادت القوى النووية إنفاقها على ترساناتها بمستوى قياسي بلغ نحو 119 مليار دولار العام الماضي.

توقعات بنمو الإنفاق في المستقبل

وأفصح تقرير أصدرته عن «الحملة الدولية للقضاء على الأسلحة النووية»، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن 9 دول هي: الولايات المتحدة وروسيا والصين والمملكة المتحدة وفرنسا والهند وإسرائيل وباكستان وكوريا الشمالية، أنفقت نحو 17 مليار دولار إضافية على ترساناتها العام الماضي، بزيادة 19% عن عام 2024، متوقعا أن يستمر هذا الاتجاه لعقود.


وحسب التقرير، أنفقت واشنطن 69.2 مليار على الأسلحة النووية عام 2025، بزيادة 12.4 مليار عن العام السابق، متفوقة على الدول الأخرى مجتمعة، وتلتها الصين التي أنفقت 13.5 مليار دولار العام الماضي، ثم بريطانيا بـ12.6 مليار، وروسيا بـ9.5 مليار.


وكشفت المنظمة أن الدول التسع أنفقت على مدى السنوات الخمس الماضية أكثر من 470 مليار دولار على ترساناتها، متوقعة أن تنمو هذه الاستثمارات في المستقبل.


وسلطت الضوء على أرقام من بريطانيا وفرنسا والولايات المتحدة تُظهر خططا لإنفاق مليارات الدولارات لتطوير أنظمة الأسلحة هذه وصيانتها حتى القرن القادم.

التسلح النووي سباق نحو المجهول.

التسلح النووي سباق نحو المجهول.

الذكاء الاصطناعي يؤجج الخطر

وذكر التقرير أن الصواريخ الباليستية العابرة للقارات من طراز «سنتينل» المستقبلية التي تخطط الولايات المتحدة لإطلاقها، ستبقى في الخدمة إلى ما بعد عام 2100، في حين أن الرؤوس الحربية النووية ستحافظ على صلاحيتها حتى عام 2120، استنادا إلى زيادة الإنتاج الأمريكي من النوى الذرية للبلوتونيوم.


واعتبرت المسؤولة في المنظمة سوزي سنايدر أن زيادة الإنفاق على الترسانات النووية، إلى جانب المخاوف من إمكان أن يزيد الذكاء الاصطناعي خطر استخدام الأسلحة النووية، أمر مثير للقلق للغاية.


ولفتت إلى أن «ما أنفقته هذه الدول عام 2025 كان يمكن أن يغطي 32 عاما من ميزانية تشغيل الأمم المتحدة»، مضيفة أن إنفاق يوم واحد على الأسلحة النووية في العام الماضي كان يمكن أن يوفر الأمن الغذائي لأكثر من مليونيْ شخص.


وأفادت بأنه «بدلا من تقديم المساعدة أو ضمان الخدمات الأساسية مثل الرعاية الصحية لمواطنيها، كانت الدول المسلحة نوويا تستثمر في ترسانة تعلم هي نفسها أنها لا تستطيع استخدامها دون ارتكاب جريمة حرب».

مبالغ ضخمة وأرقام صادمة

في غضون ذلك، اعتبر باحثون من «معهد ستوكهولم الدولي لأبحاث السلام» (سيبري) شاركوا في وضع التقرير، أن المبالغ الضخمة التي تُنفق صادمة، خصوصا في وقت يعاني فيه النظام الإنساني العالمي من تخفيضات تمويلية كبيرة.


ويأتي التقرير بعد تحذير «معهد ستوكهولم الدولي لأبحاث السلام» من أن البلدان المسلّحة نوويا تُخرج أسلحتها من المخازن وتنشرها على أنظمة الإطلاق، في وقت بات فيه لأسلحة الدمار الشامل دور متزايد في السياسات العالمية.


وقال مدير «سيبري» كريم حجّاج إن «الأمر الأكثر إثارة للقلق هو أنه رغم تراجع كميّات الأسلحة النووية، فإن مستوى المخاطر النووية والتهديدات النووية يتزايد».


وعدّد حجّاج قائمة من المؤشرات المقلقة من بينها انهيار أنظمة ضبط الأسلحة الإستراتيجية -مثل الاتفاقيات الدولية- والتنافس بين القوى الكبرى المسلحة نوويا.

أعداد الرؤوس النووية

وتملك قوى العالم ما يقدر مجموعه بـ12187 رأسا حربيا، يوجد نحو 9745 منها داخل المخازن في انتظار استخدامها.


وتمتلك الولايات المتحدة وروسيا معا نحو 83% من مخزون العالم من الأسلحة النووية، مع امتلاك كل منهما أكثر من 5000 رأس نووي.


أما الصين، فتوسّع ترسانتها النووية بمعدل أسرع من أي دولة أخرى، ويقدّر «معهد ستوكهولم الدولي لأبحاث السلام» أنها تملك حاليا 620 رأسا حربيا.


وبناء على الطريقة التي تنوي الصين من خلالها هيكلة قوّاتها، قد يساوي عدد الصواريخ الباليستية العابرة للقارات التي تملكها مخزون كل من الولايات المتحدة وروسيا بحلول عام 2030.