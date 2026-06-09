Amid rising geopolitical tensions, an international report warned of a "new nuclear arms race looming on the horizon," as nuclear powers increased their spending on arsenals to a record level of about $119 billion last year.

Future Spending Growth Projections

A report released by the "International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons" today, Tuesday, revealed that 9 countries—namely the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, India, Israel, Pakistan, and North Korea—spent approximately $17 billion more on their arsenals last year, marking a 19% increase from 2024, with expectations that this trend will continue for decades.



According to the report, Washington spent $69.2 billion on nuclear weapons in 2025, an increase of $12.4 billion from the previous year, surpassing the combined spending of other countries. China followed with $13.5 billion spent last year, then the UK with $12.6 billion, and Russia with $9.5 billion.



The organization revealed that the nine countries have spent over $470 billion on their arsenals over the past five years, predicting that these investments will grow in the future.



It highlighted figures from the UK, France, and the United States showing plans to spend billions of dollars to develop and maintain these weapon systems well into the next century.

التسلح النووي سباق نحو المجهول.

Artificial Intelligence Fuels Danger

The report noted that the future intercontinental ballistic missiles of the "Sentinel" class that the United States plans to launch will remain in service beyond 2100, while nuclear warheads will maintain their viability until 2120, based on the increase in U.S. production of plutonium cores.



Suzy Snyder, an official at the organization, considered the increase in spending on nuclear arsenals, alongside concerns that artificial intelligence could heighten the risk of nuclear weapon use, to be extremely alarming.



She pointed out that "what these countries spent in 2025 could have covered 32 years of the United Nations' operating budget," adding that one day's spending on nuclear weapons last year could have provided food security for more than two million people.



She reported that "instead of providing assistance or ensuring basic services like healthcare for their citizens, nuclear-armed states were investing in arsenals they themselves know they cannot use without committing a war crime."

Huge Amounts and Shocking Figures

Meanwhile, researchers from the "Stockholm International Peace Research Institute" (SIPRI) who participated in the report considered the massive amounts being spent to be shocking, especially at a time when the global humanitarian system is suffering from significant funding cuts.



The report follows a warning from SIPRI that nuclear-armed countries are taking their weapons out of storage and deploying them on launch systems, at a time when weapons of mass destruction are playing an increasingly significant role in global politics.



SIPRI Director Karim Hajji stated, "The most concerning thing is that despite the reduction in the quantities of nuclear weapons, the level of nuclear risks and threats is increasing."



Hajji listed a series of alarming indicators, including the collapse of strategic arms control systems—such as international agreements—and competition among major nuclear-armed powers.

Nuclear Warhead Numbers

The world's powers possess an estimated total of 12,187 warheads, with about 9,745 of them in storage awaiting use.



The United States and Russia together hold about 83% of the world's nuclear weapons stockpile, with each possessing over 5,000 nuclear warheads.



China, on the other hand, is expanding its nuclear arsenal at a faster rate than any other country, with SIPRI estimating that it currently has 620 warheads.



Based on the way China intends to structure its forces, the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles it possesses could equal the stockpiles of both the United States and Russia by 2030.