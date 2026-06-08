The Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi has initiated intensive communications and meetings with leaders of the ruling "Coordination Framework" to prevent armed factions from engaging in military escalation between Iran and Israel, even in the event of the United States returning to direct participation in the confrontation alongside Israel.



A government source revealed to "Okaz" that the communications led by Al-Zaydi are ongoing and include leaders of key factions as well as others operating under various movement names or organizational fronts linked to well-known factions in the Iraqi arena. The source stated that the Prime Minister emphasized during his communications the importance of avoiding any military or security actions that could drag Iraq into the regional conflict, asserting that the government is taking any attempt to involve the country in the ongoing confrontation very seriously.



According to the source, the pressures exerted by the government have reached the point of threatening to take strict legal and security measures against any armed group that carries out operations or movements that could lead to the expansion of the war or the use of Iraqi territory in the conflict.



He confirmed that this movement enjoys broad support from the majority of the forces within the Coordination Framework, which advocates for keeping Iraq away from the repercussions of the regional confrontation and preventing its territory from becoming a battleground for exchanging military messages.



Military escalation has resumed between Iran and Israel, with the latter announcing the detection and launch of batches of Iranian missiles towards its territory, while the Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed targeting two Israeli air bases.



In contrast, the Israeli Air Force has carried out strikes on military targets, air defense systems, and facilities inside Iran.