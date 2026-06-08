بدأ رئيس الوزراء العراقي علي الزيدي اتصالات ولقاءات مكثفة مع قادة تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي» الحاكم لمنع الفصائل المسلحة من الانخراط في التصعيد العسكري بين إيران وإسرائيل حتى في حال عودة الولايات المتحدة إلى المشاركة المباشرة في المواجهة إلى جانب إسرائيل.


وكشف مصدر حكومي لـ«عكاظ» أن الاتصالات التي يقودها الزيدي ما زالت مستمرة وتشمل قيادات فصائل رئيسية وأخرى تعمل تحت مسميات حركية أو واجهات تنظيمية مختلفة مرتبطة بفصائل معروفة على الساحة العراقية. وقال المصدر إن رئيس الوزراء شدد خلال اتصالاته على تجنب القيام بأي تحرك عسكري أو أمني من شأنه إدخال العراق في دائرة الصراع الإقليمي، مؤكدا أن الحكومة تنظر بجدية بالغة إلى أي محاولة لزج البلاد في المواجهة الدائرة.


وحسب المصدر، فإن الضغوط التي تمارسها الحكومة وصلت إلى حد التلويح باتخاذ إجراءات قانونية وأمنية صارمة بحق أي جهة مسلحة تقدم على تنفيذ عمليات أو تحركات يمكن أن تؤدي إلى توسيع نطاق الحرب أو استخدام الأراضي العراقية في الصراع.


وأكد أن هذا الحراك يحظى بدعم واسع من غالبية القوى المنضوية ضمن الإطار التنسيقي التي تؤيد سياسة النأي بالعراق عن تداعيات المواجهة الإقليمية ومنع تحول أراضيه إلى ساحة لتبادل الرسائل العسكرية.


وعاد التصعيد العسكري مجددا بين إيران وإسرائيل، وأعلنت الأخيرة رصد وإطلاق دفعات من الصواريخ الإيرانية باتجاه أراضيها، فيما أكد الحرس الثوري الإيراني استهداف قاعدتين جويتين إسرائيليتين.


وفي المقابل، نفذ سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي غارات على أهداف عسكرية ومنظومات دفاع جوي ومنشآت داخل إيران.