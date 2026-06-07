The Israeli army announced today (Sunday) that it has detected missile launches from Iran towards Israeli territory and vowed to respond, confirming that air defense systems are working to intercept the threat.

The Israeli army indicated that the Iranian missiles were launched towards settlements in the north, stating that the air force is working to intercept the threats and carry out strikes "wherever necessary to eliminate the danger."



Missile Salvos and Successive Interceptions

The Israeli army noted that the air defense system "is not completely foolproof," urging residents to adhere to the instructions of the Home Front, while the Israeli Home Front Command confirmed the sound of sirens in northern Israel.



Israeli media reported that missile fragments fell in the city of Tiberias.

For its part, Channel 12 reported that the army detected the launch of 4 Iranian missiles and intercepted them as the first batch, while other media outlets stated that a second missile batch was detected being launched from Iran.



The Israeli army had announced hours earlier that it was preparing for the possibility of fire being directed towards Israeli territory in the coming hours, following the airstrike carried out by Israel on the southern suburbs of Beirut.



Channel 13 reported, citing an unnamed source, that Israel has put its forces on high alert in anticipation of a possible response from "Hezbollah," noting that the air force has reinforced the deployment of its fighter jets and drones in Lebanese airspace.



Israeli army spokesperson Avichai Adraee stated that the army has strengthened its defensive systems and is in a state of readiness and vigilance to deal with a variety of defensive and offensive scenarios, indicating that Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir and army leaders are currently conducting a continuous assessment of the situation and closely monitoring developments.



Israeli Warnings of a Possible Iranian Attack

Israeli officials warned today of a possible Iranian attack on Tel Aviv and vowed to respond forcefully.



Channel 14 reported that a senior Israeli political source stated that Israel would respond strongly to any potential Iranian attack tonight in retaliation for the bombing of the southern suburbs of Beirut, explaining that any expected Iranian attack could lead to a resumption of war.

He added: "Such a development could lead to the collapse of the existing ceasefire and reignite military confrontation."

The source emphasized: "If Iran attacks us, there will be a response that could reopen the war."

The American Position on Iranian Attacks

An American military official earlier stated that U.S. forces deployed in the Middle East are "prepared to defend" in case Iran carries out its threats and launches new attacks, according to Axios.



In contrast, Iranian media confirmed the launch of missiles towards Israel.



These statements come amid escalating mutual threats between Tehran and Tel Aviv following the recent Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.



Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated earlier today that the maritime blockade imposed on Iran and the "green light" given by the United States to Israel to target Lebanon make American and Israeli bases and assets in the region "legitimate targets."