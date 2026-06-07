أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأحد)، رصد إطلاق صواريخ من إيران باتجاه الأراضي الإسرائيلية وتوعد بالرد، مؤكداً أن منظومات الدفاع الجوي تعمل على اعتراض التهديد.

وأشار الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى أن الصواريخ الإيرانية أُطلقت باتجاه مستوطنات الشمال، مبيناً أن سلاح الجو يعمل على اعتراض التهديدات وتنفيذ غارات «في كل مكان تدعو الحاجة إليه لإزالة الخطر».

دفعات صاروخية واعتراضات متتالية

ولفت الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى أن منظومة الدفاع الجوي «ليست محكمة بشكل كامل»، داعياً السكان إلى الالتزام بتعليمات الجبهة الداخلية، في الوقت الذي أكدت قيادة الجبهة الداخلية الإسرائيلية دوي صفارات الإنذار في شمال إسرائيل.


وأفادت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية بأن شظايا صواريخ سقطت في مدينة طبريا.
من جهتها، ذكرت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية أن الجيش رصد إطلاق 4 صواريخ إيرانية واعترضها كدفعة أولى، فيما قالت وسائل إعلام أخرى إنه تم رصد إطلاق دفعة صاروخية ثانية من إيران.


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي قد أعلن قبل ساعات أنه يستعد لاحتمال إطلاق نيران باتجاه الأراضي الإسرائيلية خلال الساعات القادمة، عقب الغارة التي شنّتها إسرائيل على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت.


ونقلت القناة 13 الإسرائيلية عن مصدر لم تسمّه أن إسرائيل وضعت قواتها في حالة تأهب تحسباً لاحتمال رد من «حزب الله»، مشيرة إلى أن سلاح الجو عزز انتشار مقاتلاته ومسيّراته في الأجواء اللبنانية.


فيما قال متحدث الجيش الإسرائيلي أفيخاي أدرعي إن الجيش عزز منظوماته الدفاعية، وهو في حالة جاهزية ويقظة للتعامل مع مجموعة متنوعة من السيناريوهات الدفاعية والهجومية، مبيناً أن رئيس الأركان الجنرال إيال زامير وقادة الجيش يجرون حالياً تقييماً مستمراً للوضع ويتابعون التطورات عن كثب.

تحذيرات إسرائيلية من هجوم إيراني محتمل

وحذّر مسؤولون إسرائيليون، اليوم، من هجوم إيراني محتمل على تل أبيب، وتوعدوا بالرد عليه بقوة.


ونقلت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية عن مصدر سياسي إسرائيلي رفيع المستوى قوله إن إسرائيل سترد بقوة على أي هجوم إيراني محتمل الليلة رداً على قصف الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، موضحاً أن أي هجوم إيراني متوقع قد يؤدي إلى استئناف الحرب.

وأضاف: «مثل هذا التطور قد يؤدي إلى انهيار التهدئة القائمة وإعادة إشعال المواجهة العسكرية».

وشدد المصدر بالقول: «إذا هاجمتنا إيران، فسيكون هناك رد من شأنه أن يفتح الحرب من جديد».

الموقف الأمريكي من الهجمات الإيرانية

وقال مسؤول عسكري أمريكي في وقت سابق إن القوات الأمريكية المنتشرة في الشرق الأوسط «مستعدة للدفاع» في حال نفذت إيران تهديداتها وشنّت هجمات جديدة، بحسب موقع «أكسيوس».


في المقابل، أكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية إطلاق صواريخ باتجاه إسرائيل.


وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل تصاعد التهديدات المتبادلة بين طهران وتل أبيب عقب الغارة الإسرائيلية الأخيرة على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت.


وقال رئيس البرلمان الإيراني وكبير المفاوضين محمد باقر قاليباف في وقت سابق اليوم إن الحصار البحري المفروض على إيران و«الضوء الأخضر» الذي منحته الولايات المتحدة لإسرائيل لاستهداف لبنان يجعلان القواعد والأصول الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في المنطقة «أهدافاً مشروعة».