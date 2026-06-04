قُتل 8 فلسطينيين وأصيب العشرات، اليوم (الخميس)، في غارات إسرائيلية عنيفة على قطاع غزة.


وأكد المتحدث باسم الدفاع المدني في غزة محمود بصل مقتل 8 أشخاص وإصابة أكثر من 30 آخرين في غارات إسرائيلية استهدفت منازل وشققاً سكنية في مدينة غزة شمال القطاع، موضحاً أن الغارات أبادت عائلة بأكملها.


وذكر أطباء في مستشفى الشفاء أن بعض الضحايا وصلوا أشلاءً متفحمة، مؤكدين أن حالة عدد من المصابين حرجة أو خطرة، ما قد يرفع حصيلة القتلى.


ولا تزال المفاوضات الخاصة بتنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق غزة تراوح مكانها، فيما يرى فلسطينيون أن هدف إسرائيل من هذه الغارات الدموية هو الضغط على الفصائل لتقديم تنازلات، بما في ذلك تجريدها من السلاح، ومواصلة الحرب، وعدم الالتزام باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


ومن المرتقب أن تُعقد مباحثات في القاهرة الأسبوع القادم بين الوسطاء وحركة «حماس» وفصائل فلسطينية أخرى، للدفع نحو تنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار والانتقال إلى مرحلته الثانية، التي تتضمن ملف نزع سلاح الفصائل، والانسحاب الإسرائيلي من قطاع غزة، وآليات إعادة الإعمار.


وكان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو قد قال أمس (الأربعاء) إن على حركة «حماس» نزع سلاحها، موضحاً أن اتخاذ إجراءات بهذا الشأن سيجري بالتنسيق مع «مجلس السلام» الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة.


في المقابل، أكد قيادي في «حماس» أن الحركة على اتصال يومي بالوسطاء، مشدداً على ضرورة وقف الهجمات الإسرائيلية على غزة.


واتهم القيادي إسرائيل برفض وقف هجماتها، وعدم الالتزام بإدخال البضائع والمساعدات إلى قطاع غزة، والاستمرار في توسيع المناطق التي تحتلها، في خرق واضح لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.