Eight Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured today (Thursday) in heavy Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.



The spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, confirmed that 8 people were killed and more than 30 others were injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and residential apartments in Gaza City in the northern part of the strip, explaining that the airstrikes wiped out an entire family.



Doctors at Al-Shifa Hospital reported that some of the victims arrived as charred remains, confirming that the condition of several of the injured is critical or serious, which could raise the death toll.



Negotiations regarding the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza agreement are still stalled, while Palestinians believe that Israel's aim with these deadly airstrikes is to pressure the factions to make concessions, including disarming them, continuing the war, and not adhering to the ceasefire agreement.



Talks are expected to be held in Cairo next week between mediators and the "Hamas" movement along with other Palestinian factions, to push for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and to move to its second phase, which includes the disarmament of the factions, the Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and reconstruction mechanisms.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated yesterday (Wednesday) that the "Hamas" movement must disarm, clarifying that actions in this regard will be coordinated with the "Peace Council" led by the United States.



In contrast, a leader in "Hamas" confirmed that the movement is in daily contact with the mediators, emphasizing the necessity of stopping the Israeli attacks on Gaza.



The leader accused Israel of refusing to halt its attacks, not committing to allowing goods and aid into the Gaza Strip, and continuing to expand the areas it occupies, in clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.