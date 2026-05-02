An Iranian military official did not rule out the possibility of renewed war with the United States, confirming that it is a plausible scenario, given the ongoing stalemate in peace talks and U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of the latest Iranian proposal in the negotiations.



The Iranian news agency "Fars" quoted Mohammad Jafar Asadi, the Deputy Head of Inspection at the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, the central command of the armed forces, as saying today (Saturday): "The renewal of conflict between Iran and the United States is a plausible possibility, and facts have shown that the United States does not adhere to any promises or agreements."



Asadi added that the statements and actions of U.S. officials are largely of a propagandistic nature, noting that they also aim to calm oil markets.



He considered that the Iranian armed forces are in a state of full readiness for any new adventure from the American side.



President Trump expressed his dissatisfaction yesterday (Friday) with the Iranian response received by Washington, stating that he does not know who he is dealing with in Iran, and therefore, it is impossible to predict the fate of the current war. He emphasized that his country is winning against Iran, asserting his rejection of any agreement with Tehran that does not meet the conditions.



In this context, Trump ruled out the possibility of predicting the course of the Iran war; nevertheless, the White House sent an official message to Congress confirming that the war ended on April 7th. The message pointed out that the threat posed by Iran remains, and he will do what is necessary to protect America and its allies from Iran and its proxies.



He added that he will continue to direct the armed forces in accordance with his responsibilities, emphasizing that he does not need authorization from Congress, following the expiration of the 60-day deadline under the War Powers Resolution.



On another note, official media reported that Iranian judicial authorities executed two individuals on charges of espionage for Israel and gathering intelligence near the Natanz nuclear site.