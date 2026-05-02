لم يستبعد مسؤول عسكري إيراني تجدد الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة، مؤكداً أنه احتمال وارد، في ظل استمرار تعثر محادثات السلام وانتقاد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لأحدث مقترح إيراني في المفاوضات.


ونقلت وكالة أنباء «فارس» الإيرانية عن نائب رئيس التفتيش في مقر خاتم الأنبياء، القيادة المركزية للقوات المسلحة، محمد جعفر أسدي، قوله اليوم (السبت): إن «تجدد الصراع بين إيران والولايات المتحدة احتمال وارد، وقد أظهرت الوقائع أن الولايات المتحدة لا تلتزم بأي وعود أو اتفاقيات».


وأضاف أسدي أن تصريحات وإجراءات المسؤولين الأمريكيين تحمل في غالبها طابعاً دعائياً، لافتاً إلى أنها تستهدف أيضاً تهدئة أسواق النفط.


واعتبر أن القوات المسلحة الإيرانية في حالة جاهزية كاملة لأي مغامرة جديدة من الجانب الأمريكي.


وكان الرئيس ترمب أعرب، أمس الجمعة، عن عدم رضاه عن الرد الإيراني الذي استلمته واشنطن، قائلاً إنه لا يعرف مع من يتعامل في إيران، لهذا فإنه لا يمكن التنبؤ بمصير الحرب الحالية. وشدد على أن بلاده تنتصر على إيران، مؤكداً رفض أي اتفاق مع طهران لا يلبي الشروط.


واستبعد ترمب في هذا السياق إمكانية التنبؤ بمسار حرب إيران، ورغم ذلك، بعث البيت الأبيض رسالة رسمية للكونغرس تؤكد أن الحرب انتهت في الـ7 من أبريل الماضي. ولفت في الرسالة إلى أن التهديد الذي تشكله إيران لا يزال قائماً، وأنه سيقوم بما هو ضروري لحماية أمريكا وحلفائها من إيران ووكلائها.


وأضاف بأنه سيواصل توجيه القوات المسلحة بما يتوافق مع مسؤولياته، مشدداً على أنه لا يحتاج لتفويض من الكونغرس، وذلك بعد انتهاء مهلة الـ60 يوماً بموجب قانون الحد من الاستخدام غير المصرح به للقوة العسكرية.


من جهة أخرى، أفادت وسائل إعلام رسمية بأن السلطات القضائية الإيرانية أعدمت شخصين بتهم التجسس لصالح إسرائيل، وجمع معلومات استخباراتية بالقرب من موقع نطنز النووي.