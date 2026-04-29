شرعت المخابرات الأمريكية في دراسة رد الفعل الإيراني، في حال أعلن الرئيس دونالد ترمب النصر. وكشف مسؤولان أمريكيان وشخص مطّلع على الملف أن وكالات الاستخبارات تدرس كيفية ردّ طهران إذا ما أعلن ترمب «نصراً أحادياً» في الحرب المستمرة منذ شهرين.


الإبقاء على وجود عسكري كثيف


ونقلت وكالة «رويترز»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن المصادر قولها: إن مجتمع الاستخبارات يُحلّل هذه المسألة وغيرها بناء على طلب مسؤولين كبار في الإدارة؛ بهدف فهم تداعيات احتمال تراجع ترمب عن الحرب التي يخشى بعض المسؤولين والمستشارين أن تساهم في تكبّد الجمهوريين خسائر في انتخابات التجديد النصفي في وقت لاحق من هذا العام. لكنه ليس من الواضح بعد متى ستنجز أجهزة الاستخبارات عملها، لكنها سبق أن حلّلت ردود الفعل المحتملة لقادة إيران على إعلان أمريكي بالنصر.


وكانت أجهزة الاستخبارات قدرت عقب الضربات الإسرائيلية الأمريكية أواخر فبراير، أنه إذا أعلن ترمب النصر وقلّصت الولايات المتحدة وجودها العسكري في المنطقة، فمن المرجّح أن تنظر طهران إلى ذلك على أنه مكسب لها، بحسب أحد المصادر. أما إذا أعلن ترمب فوز الولايات المتحدة مع الإبقاء على وجود عسكري كثيف، فمن المرجّح أن تعتبر إيران ذلك تكتيكاً تفاوضياً، دون أن ترى فيه بالضرورة نهاية للحرب.


خيارات الضربات العسكرية لا يزال مطروحاً


وبحسب مصدر مطّلع، فإن خيارات عسكرية متعددة لا تزال مطروحة رسمياً، من بينها تجديد الضربات الجوية على قادة عسكريين وسياسيين في إيران، إلا أن مسؤولاً أمريكياً وشخصاً آخر من المشاركين في النقاشات قالا إن أكثر تلك الخيارات طموحاً، مثل غزو بري للبرّ الإيراني، بات يبدو أقل ترجيحاً مما كان عليه قبل أسابيع. فيما وصف أحد مسؤولي البيت الأبيض الضغوط الداخلية على الرئيس لإنهاء الحرب بأنها «هائلة».


ومع أن أي قرار لم يُتخذ بعد، ويمكن لترمب بسهولة أن يعاود تصعيد العمليات العسكرية، فإن تهدئة سريعة قد تخفف الضغط السياسي عن الرئيس، لكنها قد تترك في الوقت نفسه إيران أكثر جرأة.


من جانبها، أكدت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض آنا كيلي أن واشنطن لا تزال منخرطة في مفاوضات مع الإيرانيين، وأنها لن تُستدرج إلى إبرام صفقة سيئة. وأضافت: لن يدخل الرئيس في أي اتفاق إلا إذا وضع الأمن القومي الأمريكي في المقام الأول، وقد كان واضحاً في تأكيده أن إيران لا يمكن أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً.


ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة عالمياً


يذكر أنه بعد نحو 3 أسابيع من إعلان ترمب وقفاً لإطلاق النار، فشلت موجة من الجهود الدبلوماسية في فتح مضيق هرمز الحيوي اقتصادياً بشكل كامل، بعدما أغلقته طهران عبر مهاجمة السفن وزرع الألغام في هذا الممر البحري الضيق. وأدى تعطيل حركة الشحن التي تنقل نحو 20% من نفط العالم الخام إلى ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة عالمياً وأسعار الوقود في الولايات المتحدة.


ومن شأن تقليص الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة، بالتوازي مع رفع متبادل للحصار، أن يسهم في نهاية المطاف بخفض أسعار البنزين. إلا أن الطرفين يبدوان، حتى الآن، بعيدين عن أي اتفاق.