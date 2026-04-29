شرعت المخابرات الأمريكية في دراسة رد الفعل الإيراني، في حال أعلن الرئيس دونالد ترمب النصر. وكشف مسؤولان أمريكيان وشخص مطّلع على الملف أن وكالات الاستخبارات تدرس كيفية ردّ طهران إذا ما أعلن ترمب «نصراً أحادياً» في الحرب المستمرة منذ شهرين.
الإبقاء على وجود عسكري كثيف
ونقلت وكالة «رويترز»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن المصادر قولها: إن مجتمع الاستخبارات يُحلّل هذه المسألة وغيرها بناء على طلب مسؤولين كبار في الإدارة؛ بهدف فهم تداعيات احتمال تراجع ترمب عن الحرب التي يخشى بعض المسؤولين والمستشارين أن تساهم في تكبّد الجمهوريين خسائر في انتخابات التجديد النصفي في وقت لاحق من هذا العام. لكنه ليس من الواضح بعد متى ستنجز أجهزة الاستخبارات عملها، لكنها سبق أن حلّلت ردود الفعل المحتملة لقادة إيران على إعلان أمريكي بالنصر.
وكانت أجهزة الاستخبارات قدرت عقب الضربات الإسرائيلية الأمريكية أواخر فبراير، أنه إذا أعلن ترمب النصر وقلّصت الولايات المتحدة وجودها العسكري في المنطقة، فمن المرجّح أن تنظر طهران إلى ذلك على أنه مكسب لها، بحسب أحد المصادر. أما إذا أعلن ترمب فوز الولايات المتحدة مع الإبقاء على وجود عسكري كثيف، فمن المرجّح أن تعتبر إيران ذلك تكتيكاً تفاوضياً، دون أن ترى فيه بالضرورة نهاية للحرب.
خيارات الضربات العسكرية لا يزال مطروحاً
وبحسب مصدر مطّلع، فإن خيارات عسكرية متعددة لا تزال مطروحة رسمياً، من بينها تجديد الضربات الجوية على قادة عسكريين وسياسيين في إيران، إلا أن مسؤولاً أمريكياً وشخصاً آخر من المشاركين في النقاشات قالا إن أكثر تلك الخيارات طموحاً، مثل غزو بري للبرّ الإيراني، بات يبدو أقل ترجيحاً مما كان عليه قبل أسابيع. فيما وصف أحد مسؤولي البيت الأبيض الضغوط الداخلية على الرئيس لإنهاء الحرب بأنها «هائلة».
ومع أن أي قرار لم يُتخذ بعد، ويمكن لترمب بسهولة أن يعاود تصعيد العمليات العسكرية، فإن تهدئة سريعة قد تخفف الضغط السياسي عن الرئيس، لكنها قد تترك في الوقت نفسه إيران أكثر جرأة.
من جانبها، أكدت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض آنا كيلي أن واشنطن لا تزال منخرطة في مفاوضات مع الإيرانيين، وأنها لن تُستدرج إلى إبرام صفقة سيئة. وأضافت: لن يدخل الرئيس في أي اتفاق إلا إذا وضع الأمن القومي الأمريكي في المقام الأول، وقد كان واضحاً في تأكيده أن إيران لا يمكن أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً.
ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة عالمياً
يذكر أنه بعد نحو 3 أسابيع من إعلان ترمب وقفاً لإطلاق النار، فشلت موجة من الجهود الدبلوماسية في فتح مضيق هرمز الحيوي اقتصادياً بشكل كامل، بعدما أغلقته طهران عبر مهاجمة السفن وزرع الألغام في هذا الممر البحري الضيق. وأدى تعطيل حركة الشحن التي تنقل نحو 20% من نفط العالم الخام إلى ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة عالمياً وأسعار الوقود في الولايات المتحدة.
ومن شأن تقليص الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة، بالتوازي مع رفع متبادل للحصار، أن يسهم في نهاية المطاف بخفض أسعار البنزين. إلا أن الطرفين يبدوان، حتى الآن، بعيدين عن أي اتفاق.
The American intelligence has begun studying the Iranian reaction in the event that President Donald Trump announces victory. Two American officials and a person familiar with the file revealed that intelligence agencies are examining how Tehran would respond if Trump declares a "unilateral victory" in the war that has been ongoing for two months.
Maintaining a Heavy Military Presence
The "Reuters" agency reported today (Wednesday) that sources said the intelligence community is analyzing this issue and others at the request of senior officials in the administration; with the aim of understanding the implications of a potential withdrawal by Trump from the war, which some officials and advisors fear could lead to losses for the Republicans in the midterm elections later this year. However, it is still unclear when the intelligence agencies will complete their work, but they have previously analyzed the potential reactions of Iranian leaders to an American announcement of victory.
Intelligence agencies estimated after the Israeli-American strikes in late February that if Trump announced victory and reduced the U.S. military presence in the region, Tehran would likely view that as a gain for them, according to one source. However, if Trump declares a U.S. victory while maintaining a heavy military presence, Iran is likely to see that as a negotiating tactic, without necessarily viewing it as the end of the war.
Military Strike Options Still on the Table
According to an informed source, multiple military options remain officially on the table, including renewing airstrikes on military and political leaders in Iran. However, an American official and another participant in the discussions said that the more ambitious options, such as a ground invasion of Iranian territory, now seem less likely than they did weeks ago. One White House official described the internal pressures on the president to end the war as "enormous."
Although no decision has been made yet, and Trump could easily escalate military operations again, a quick de-escalation could relieve political pressure on the president, but it could also leave Iran feeling bolder.
For her part, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed that Washington is still engaged in negotiations with the Iranians and that it will not be drawn into making a bad deal. She added: The president will not enter into any agreement unless it prioritizes American national security, and he has been clear in asserting that Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons.
Global Energy Costs Rising
It is noted that about three weeks after Trump announced a ceasefire, a wave of diplomatic efforts failed to fully open the economically vital Strait of Hormuz, after Tehran closed it by attacking ships and planting mines in this narrow waterway. The disruption of shipping that carries about 20% of the world's crude oil has led to rising energy costs globally and fuel prices in the United States.
A reduction in the American military presence in the region, alongside a mutual lifting of the blockade, could ultimately contribute to lowering gasoline prices. However, both sides appear, so far, to be far from any agreement.