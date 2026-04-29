The American intelligence has begun studying the Iranian reaction in the event that President Donald Trump announces victory. Two American officials and a person familiar with the file revealed that intelligence agencies are examining how Tehran would respond if Trump declares a "unilateral victory" in the war that has been ongoing for two months.



Maintaining a Heavy Military Presence



The "Reuters" agency reported today (Wednesday) that sources said the intelligence community is analyzing this issue and others at the request of senior officials in the administration; with the aim of understanding the implications of a potential withdrawal by Trump from the war, which some officials and advisors fear could lead to losses for the Republicans in the midterm elections later this year. However, it is still unclear when the intelligence agencies will complete their work, but they have previously analyzed the potential reactions of Iranian leaders to an American announcement of victory.



Intelligence agencies estimated after the Israeli-American strikes in late February that if Trump announced victory and reduced the U.S. military presence in the region, Tehran would likely view that as a gain for them, according to one source. However, if Trump declares a U.S. victory while maintaining a heavy military presence, Iran is likely to see that as a negotiating tactic, without necessarily viewing it as the end of the war.



Military Strike Options Still on the Table



According to an informed source, multiple military options remain officially on the table, including renewing airstrikes on military and political leaders in Iran. However, an American official and another participant in the discussions said that the more ambitious options, such as a ground invasion of Iranian territory, now seem less likely than they did weeks ago. One White House official described the internal pressures on the president to end the war as "enormous."



Although no decision has been made yet, and Trump could easily escalate military operations again, a quick de-escalation could relieve political pressure on the president, but it could also leave Iran feeling bolder.



For her part, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed that Washington is still engaged in negotiations with the Iranians and that it will not be drawn into making a bad deal. She added: The president will not enter into any agreement unless it prioritizes American national security, and he has been clear in asserting that Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons.



Global Energy Costs Rising



It is noted that about three weeks after Trump announced a ceasefire, a wave of diplomatic efforts failed to fully open the economically vital Strait of Hormuz, after Tehran closed it by attacking ships and planting mines in this narrow waterway. The disruption of shipping that carries about 20% of the world's crude oil has led to rising energy costs globally and fuel prices in the United States.



A reduction in the American military presence in the region, alongside a mutual lifting of the blockade, could ultimately contribute to lowering gasoline prices. However, both sides appear, so far, to be far from any agreement.