The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirmed the alignment of visions between Egypt and Japan regarding the necessity of reaching a peaceful settlement that spares the countries of the region the repercussions of escalation and prevents the worsening of negative impacts on the global economy, emphasizing Egypt's steadfast position in support of the security and sovereignty of the Gulf Arab states, Iraq, and Jordan.

During a phone call he received today (Tuesday) from Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takahichi, El-Sisi reviewed the Egyptian efforts aimed at resolving this crisis, as well as Egypt's endeavors to move forward with the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and to ensure the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to the residents of the strip.

The spokesperson for the presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, stated that the president began the call by congratulating the Prime Minister of Japan on the significant victory achieved by the Liberal Democratic Party under her leadership in the general elections held in February 2026, affirming Egypt's pride in the distinguished relations and strategic partnership with Japan.

For her part, Takahichi expressed her appreciation for the communication with El-Sisi, noting her government's commitment to continuing and enhancing the strategic partnership with Egypt, and reaffirming Japan's pride in its developmental role in supporting vital national projects in Egypt.

The spokesperson added that the call addressed the overall bilateral relations between Egypt and Japan, as El-Sisi confirmed the growing momentum in various fields of cooperation, particularly in the education sector, expressing a desire to expand the Egyptian-Japanese schools project and increase their number within Egypt, while highlighting Japan's significant contribution to supporting several pivotal projects, foremost among them the Grand Egyptian Museum.

El-Sisi expressed his anticipation of welcoming the Japanese Prime Minister to Egypt soon to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including increasing investments and expanding the flow of Japanese tourism to Egypt, in line with the depth of the distinguished relations between the two countries.

The spokesperson noted that the call also touched on the latest developments regarding several regional issues of mutual interest, particularly the Iranian crisis.

For her part, Takahichi expressed Japan's deep appreciation for the pivotal role that Egypt, under the leadership of the president, plays in ensuring regional security and stability, affirming her government's commitment to enhancing political consultation and coordination with Egypt regarding the ongoing developments in both the regional and international arenas.