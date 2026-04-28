يستعد الملك تشارلز الثالث لتوجيه خطاب أمام الكونغرس الأمريكي، يؤكد فيه أهمية وحدة الصف بين بلاده والولايات المتحدة، والدفاع عن القيم الديمقراطية، وذلك في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات بين البلدين توترات ملحوظة على خلفية الحرب في إيران.

ويقوم الملك برفقة زوجته الملكة كاميلا بزيارة دولة تستمر أربعة أيام إلى الولايات المتحدة، تهدف إلى تعزيز ما يُعرف بـ«العلاقة الخاصة» التي تربط البلدين منذ نحو 250 عاماً على استقلال أمريكا.

ومن المقرر أن يتجنب الملك الخوض في الخلافات السياسية بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، مع التركيز على القيم المشتركة، مثل تعزيز السلام والديمقراطية، وحماية البيئة، وصون الحرية الدينية.

وكالة «رويترز» عن مصدر في القصر الملكي، أكدت أن تشارلز سيشدد على أن البلدين نجحا مراراً في تجاوز خلافاتهما التاريخية، مؤكداً أن الروابط بينهما تظل قوية رغم التباينات.

وتأتي هذه الزيارة في ظل توتر متصاعد بسبب الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران، خصوصاً بعد انتقادات متكررة من ترمب لبريطانيا لعدم دعمها العمليات العسكرية، إلى جانب تقارير عن مراجعة محتملة للدعم الأمريكي لموقف لندن بشأن جزر فوكلاند.

ومن المقرر أن يبدأ خطاب الملك في تمام الساعة الثالثة عصراً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة، ليكون ثاني خطاب يلقيه ملك بريطاني أمام الكونغرس، بعد خطاب والدته الملكة إليزابيث الثانية عام 1991.

ويُعد هذا الحدث أبرز محطات زيارة الدولة، وسيتبعه عشاء رسمي مساء الثلاثاء.

تحالفات عميقة ورسائل حذرة

وسيركز الخطاب، الذي يُتوقع أن يستمر نحو 20 دقيقة، على عمق العلاقات بين البلدين، ودورها في تعزيز الأمن والازدهار العالمي، مع توجيه رسائل تحذيرية غير مباشرة بشأن السياسات الأمريكية الأحادية، والإشارة إلى أهمية التحالفات الدولية مثل حلف شمال الأطلسي، إضافة إلى ملف أوكرانيا.

وتأتي هذه الرسائل في ظل انتقادات متكررة من إدارة ترمب لحلفائها بسبب ما تعتبره ضعف مساهماتهم في العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران، فضلاً عن الضغط على الدول الأوروبية لتحمل أعباء أكبر في دعم أوكرانيا.

كما سيتطرق الملك إلى خدمته السابقة في البحرية الملكية، والعلاقات الدفاعية والاستخباراتية الوثيقة بين البلدين، رغم ما شهدته من توتر بسبب انتقادات ترمب لقدرات الجيش البريطاني.

وأشار المصدر إلى أن الخطاب، رغم إعداده بالتشاور مع الحكومة البريطانية، يعكس بدرجة كبيرة أسلوب ورؤية الملك الشخصية.

برنامج الزيارة

وكانت الزيارة قد بدأت بلقاء خاص في البيت الأبيض جمع الملك والملكة مع ترمب وزوجته ميلانيا ترمب، أعقبه حفل استقبال في مقر السفير البريطاني بواشنطن.

ومن المقرر أن يتوجه الزوجان الملكيان إلى نيويورك، غداً (الأربعاء)، لإحياء ذكرى ضحايا هجمات 11 سبتمبر 2001، قبل اختتام الزيارة في ولاية فرجينيا يوم الخميس، إذ يلتقي الملك نشطاء في مجال الحفاظ على البيئة، في إطار اهتمامه الطويل بالقضايا البيئية، ومن المنتظر أن يواصل الملك جولته بعد ذلك بزيارة إلى برمودا.