King Charles III is preparing to deliver a speech before the U.S. Congress, in which he will emphasize the importance of unity between his country and the United States, and the defense of democratic values, at a time when relations between the two countries are experiencing notable tensions due to the war in Iran.

The king, accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla, is on a four-day state visit to the United States aimed at strengthening what is known as the "special relationship" that has linked the two countries for nearly 250 years since America's independence.

The king is expected to avoid delving into the political disagreements between U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focusing instead on shared values such as promoting peace and democracy, protecting the environment, and safeguarding religious freedom.

According to a source at the royal palace reported by Reuters, Charles will emphasize that the two countries have repeatedly succeeded in overcoming their historical differences, affirming that their ties remain strong despite the disparities.

This visit comes amid rising tensions due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, particularly following repeated criticisms from Trump of Britain for not supporting military operations, alongside reports of a potential review of U.S. support for London's position on the Falkland Islands.

The king's speech is scheduled to begin at 3 PM Eastern Time, making it the second speech delivered by a British monarch before Congress, following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's speech in 1991.

This event is the highlight of the state visit and will be followed by an official dinner on Tuesday evening.

Deep Alliances and Cautious Messages

The speech, expected to last about 20 minutes, will focus on the depth of relations between the two countries and their role in enhancing global security and prosperity, while delivering indirect cautionary messages regarding unilateral U.S. policies and highlighting the importance of international alliances such as NATO, in addition to the Ukraine issue.

These messages come amid repeated criticisms from the Trump administration of its allies for what it sees as inadequate contributions to military operations against Iran, as well as pressure on European countries to bear greater burdens in supporting Ukraine.

The king will also touch on his previous service in the Royal Navy and the close defense and intelligence relations between the two countries, despite the tensions caused by Trump's criticisms of the British military's capabilities.

The source noted that the speech, although prepared in consultation with the British government, largely reflects the king's personal style and vision.

Visit Program

The visit began with a private meeting at the White House that brought together the king and queen with Trump and his wife Melania Trump, followed by a reception at the British ambassador's residence in Washington.

The royal couple is scheduled to head to New York tomorrow (Wednesday) to commemorate the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks, before concluding the visit in Virginia on Thursday, where the king will meet with environmental activists, reflecting his long-standing interest in environmental issues. The king is expected to continue his tour afterward with a visit to Bermuda.