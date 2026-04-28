يستعد الملك تشارلز الثالث لتوجيه خطاب أمام الكونغرس الأمريكي، يؤكد فيه أهمية وحدة الصف بين بلاده والولايات المتحدة، والدفاع عن القيم الديمقراطية، وذلك في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات بين البلدين توترات ملحوظة على خلفية الحرب في إيران.
ويقوم الملك برفقة زوجته الملكة كاميلا بزيارة دولة تستمر أربعة أيام إلى الولايات المتحدة، تهدف إلى تعزيز ما يُعرف بـ«العلاقة الخاصة» التي تربط البلدين منذ نحو 250 عاماً على استقلال أمريكا.
ومن المقرر أن يتجنب الملك الخوض في الخلافات السياسية بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، مع التركيز على القيم المشتركة، مثل تعزيز السلام والديمقراطية، وحماية البيئة، وصون الحرية الدينية.
وكالة «رويترز» عن مصدر في القصر الملكي، أكدت أن تشارلز سيشدد على أن البلدين نجحا مراراً في تجاوز خلافاتهما التاريخية، مؤكداً أن الروابط بينهما تظل قوية رغم التباينات.
وتأتي هذه الزيارة في ظل توتر متصاعد بسبب الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران، خصوصاً بعد انتقادات متكررة من ترمب لبريطانيا لعدم دعمها العمليات العسكرية، إلى جانب تقارير عن مراجعة محتملة للدعم الأمريكي لموقف لندن بشأن جزر فوكلاند.
ومن المقرر أن يبدأ خطاب الملك في تمام الساعة الثالثة عصراً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة، ليكون ثاني خطاب يلقيه ملك بريطاني أمام الكونغرس، بعد خطاب والدته الملكة إليزابيث الثانية عام 1991.
ويُعد هذا الحدث أبرز محطات زيارة الدولة، وسيتبعه عشاء رسمي مساء الثلاثاء.
تحالفات عميقة ورسائل حذرة
وسيركز الخطاب، الذي يُتوقع أن يستمر نحو 20 دقيقة، على عمق العلاقات بين البلدين، ودورها في تعزيز الأمن والازدهار العالمي، مع توجيه رسائل تحذيرية غير مباشرة بشأن السياسات الأمريكية الأحادية، والإشارة إلى أهمية التحالفات الدولية مثل حلف شمال الأطلسي، إضافة إلى ملف أوكرانيا.
وتأتي هذه الرسائل في ظل انتقادات متكررة من إدارة ترمب لحلفائها بسبب ما تعتبره ضعف مساهماتهم في العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران، فضلاً عن الضغط على الدول الأوروبية لتحمل أعباء أكبر في دعم أوكرانيا.
كما سيتطرق الملك إلى خدمته السابقة في البحرية الملكية، والعلاقات الدفاعية والاستخباراتية الوثيقة بين البلدين، رغم ما شهدته من توتر بسبب انتقادات ترمب لقدرات الجيش البريطاني.
وأشار المصدر إلى أن الخطاب، رغم إعداده بالتشاور مع الحكومة البريطانية، يعكس بدرجة كبيرة أسلوب ورؤية الملك الشخصية.
برنامج الزيارة
وكانت الزيارة قد بدأت بلقاء خاص في البيت الأبيض جمع الملك والملكة مع ترمب وزوجته ميلانيا ترمب، أعقبه حفل استقبال في مقر السفير البريطاني بواشنطن.
ومن المقرر أن يتوجه الزوجان الملكيان إلى نيويورك، غداً (الأربعاء)، لإحياء ذكرى ضحايا هجمات 11 سبتمبر 2001، قبل اختتام الزيارة في ولاية فرجينيا يوم الخميس، إذ يلتقي الملك نشطاء في مجال الحفاظ على البيئة، في إطار اهتمامه الطويل بالقضايا البيئية، ومن المنتظر أن يواصل الملك جولته بعد ذلك بزيارة إلى برمودا.
King Charles III is preparing to deliver a speech before the U.S. Congress, in which he will emphasize the importance of unity between his country and the United States, and the defense of democratic values, at a time when relations between the two countries are experiencing notable tensions due to the war in Iran.
The king, accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla, is on a four-day state visit to the United States aimed at strengthening what is known as the "special relationship" that has linked the two countries for nearly 250 years since America's independence.
The king is expected to avoid delving into the political disagreements between U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focusing instead on shared values such as promoting peace and democracy, protecting the environment, and safeguarding religious freedom.
According to a source at the royal palace reported by Reuters, Charles will emphasize that the two countries have repeatedly succeeded in overcoming their historical differences, affirming that their ties remain strong despite the disparities.
This visit comes amid rising tensions due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, particularly following repeated criticisms from Trump of Britain for not supporting military operations, alongside reports of a potential review of U.S. support for London's position on the Falkland Islands.
The king's speech is scheduled to begin at 3 PM Eastern Time, making it the second speech delivered by a British monarch before Congress, following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's speech in 1991.
This event is the highlight of the state visit and will be followed by an official dinner on Tuesday evening.
Deep Alliances and Cautious Messages
The speech, expected to last about 20 minutes, will focus on the depth of relations between the two countries and their role in enhancing global security and prosperity, while delivering indirect cautionary messages regarding unilateral U.S. policies and highlighting the importance of international alliances such as NATO, in addition to the Ukraine issue.
These messages come amid repeated criticisms from the Trump administration of its allies for what it sees as inadequate contributions to military operations against Iran, as well as pressure on European countries to bear greater burdens in supporting Ukraine.
The king will also touch on his previous service in the Royal Navy and the close defense and intelligence relations between the two countries, despite the tensions caused by Trump's criticisms of the British military's capabilities.
The source noted that the speech, although prepared in consultation with the British government, largely reflects the king's personal style and vision.
Visit Program
The visit began with a private meeting at the White House that brought together the king and queen with Trump and his wife Melania Trump, followed by a reception at the British ambassador's residence in Washington.
The royal couple is scheduled to head to New York tomorrow (Wednesday) to commemorate the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks, before concluding the visit in Virginia on Thursday, where the king will meet with environmental activists, reflecting his long-standing interest in environmental issues. The king is expected to continue his tour afterward with a visit to Bermuda.