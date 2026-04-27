سورية: تفكيك خلية إرهابية في حمص وإحباط مخطط تخريبي

The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced today (Monday) the success of the internal security forces, in cooperation with the General Intelligence Directorate, in dismantling a terrorist cell in Homs province in the center of the country, and thwarting a sabotage plan that the cell intended to implement to target security and stability in the region.

The ministry stated in an official statement that the operation was the result of precise intelligence efforts, as the specialized units carried out a well-planned raid targeting the hideout of the cell members, resulting in the neutralization of two cell members and complete control over the site.

It added in the statement that the security forces seized during the operation an arsenal of weapons, including launchers with anti-tank missiles, in addition to sniper rifles and automatic rifles, as well as RPG launchers with rounds, along with quantities of ammunition and explosives, and other equipment prepared to support criminal activities.

The Ministry of Interior emphasized that this qualitative operation represents an extension of its ongoing efforts to strike at the nests of sleeper cells and dry up the sources of terrorism, affirming its full readiness to confront any threats to the security of citizens and the safety of the homeland.

This operation comes as part of an intensive security campaign that Syria has been witnessing since the beginning of 2026, aimed at confronting the remnants of terrorist organizations and sleeper cells, especially in the central, eastern, and southern regions.

Homs province, which has witnessed fierce battles over the past years, is one of the areas that still sees intense security activity due to its strategic location and the presence of some hidden cells.

The Syrian authorities had announced in recent weeks the dismantling of several terrorist cells in various areas, including cells linked to ISIS or other groups, along with the confiscation of weapons and explosives, as Damascus confirms that these operations contribute to enhancing internal stability and securing the return of normal life in various provinces.