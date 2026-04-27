سورية: تفكيك خلية إرهابية في حمص وإحباط مخطط تخريبي

أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية، اليوم (الإثنين)، نجاح قوى الأمن الداخلي، بالتعاون مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة، في تفكيك خلية إرهابية في محافظة حمص وسط البلاد، وإحباط مخطط تخريبي كانت الخلية تعتزم تنفيذه لاستهداف الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
وقالت الوزارة، في بيان رسمي، إن العملية جاءت ثمرة جهود استخباراتية دقيقة، إذ نفذت الوحدات المختصة عملية مداهمة محكمة استهدفت موقع تحصن أفراد الخلية، وأسفرت العملية عن تحييد عنصرين من الخلية، وفرض السيطرة الكاملة على الموقع.
وأضافت في البيان أن القوى الأمنية ضبطت خلال العملية ترسانة من الأسلحة، شملت قواذف مع صواريخ مضادة للدروع، إلى جانب قناصات وبنادق آلية، إضافة إلى قواذف RPG مع حشوات، فضلاً عن كميات من الذخائر والقنابل، وتجهيزات أخرى كانت معدة لتغطية أنشطة إجرامية.
وشددت وزارة الداخلية على أن هذه العملية النوعية تمثل امتداداً لجهودها المستمرة في ضرب أوكار الخلايا النائمة وتجفيف منابع الإرهاب، مؤكدة الجاهزية التامة للتصدي لأي تهديدات تمس أمن المواطنين وسلامة الوطن.
تأتي هذه العملية في إطار حملة أمنية مكثفة تشهدها سورية منذ بداية عام 2026، تهدف إلى مواجهة بقايا التنظيمات الإرهابية والخلايا النائمة، خصوصاً في المناطق الوسطى والشرقية والجنوبية.
وتُعد محافظة حمص، التي شهدت معارك عنيفة خلال السنوات الماضية، من المناطق التي لا تزال تشهد نشاطاً أمنياً مكثفاً بسبب موقعها الإستراتيجي ووجود بعض الخلايا المتخفية.
وكانت السلطات السورية قد أعلنت في الأسابيع الأخيرة تفكيك عدة خلايا إرهابية في مناطق مختلفة، منها خلايا مرتبطة بتنظيم داعش أو جماعات أخرى، مع مصادرة أسلحة ومتفجرات، إذ تؤكد دمشق أن هذه العمليات تساهم في تعزيز الاستقرار الداخلي وتأمين عودة الحياة الطبيعية في مختلف المحافظات.
The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced today (Monday) the success of the internal security forces, in cooperation with the General Intelligence Directorate, in dismantling a terrorist cell in Homs province in the center of the country, and thwarting a sabotage plan that the cell intended to implement to target security and stability in the region.
The ministry stated in an official statement that the operation was the result of precise intelligence efforts, as the specialized units carried out a well-planned raid targeting the hideout of the cell members, resulting in the neutralization of two cell members and complete control over the site.
It added in the statement that the security forces seized during the operation an arsenal of weapons, including launchers with anti-tank missiles, in addition to sniper rifles and automatic rifles, as well as RPG launchers with rounds, along with quantities of ammunition and explosives, and other equipment prepared to support criminal activities.
The Ministry of Interior emphasized that this qualitative operation represents an extension of its ongoing efforts to strike at the nests of sleeper cells and dry up the sources of terrorism, affirming its full readiness to confront any threats to the security of citizens and the safety of the homeland.
This operation comes as part of an intensive security campaign that Syria has been witnessing since the beginning of 2026, aimed at confronting the remnants of terrorist organizations and sleeper cells, especially in the central, eastern, and southern regions.
Homs province, which has witnessed fierce battles over the past years, is one of the areas that still sees intense security activity due to its strategic location and the presence of some hidden cells.
The Syrian authorities had announced in recent weeks the dismantling of several terrorist cells in various areas, including cells linked to ISIS or other groups, along with the confiscation of weapons and explosives, as Damascus confirms that these operations contribute to enhancing internal stability and securing the return of normal life in various provinces.