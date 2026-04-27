أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية، اليوم (الإثنين)، نجاح قوى الأمن الداخلي، بالتعاون مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة، في تفكيك خلية إرهابية في محافظة حمص وسط البلاد، وإحباط مخطط تخريبي كانت الخلية تعتزم تنفيذه لاستهداف الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

سورية: تفكيك خلية إرهابية في حمص وإحباط مخطط تخريبي

وقالت الوزارة، في بيان رسمي، إن العملية جاءت ثمرة جهود استخباراتية دقيقة، إذ نفذت الوحدات المختصة عملية مداهمة محكمة استهدفت موقع تحصن أفراد الخلية، وأسفرت العملية عن تحييد عنصرين من الخلية، وفرض السيطرة الكاملة على الموقع.

وأضافت في البيان أن القوى الأمنية ضبطت خلال العملية ترسانة من الأسلحة، شملت قواذف مع صواريخ مضادة للدروع، إلى جانب قناصات وبنادق آلية، إضافة إلى قواذف RPG مع حشوات، فضلاً عن كميات من الذخائر والقنابل، وتجهيزات أخرى كانت معدة لتغطية أنشطة إجرامية.

سورية: تفكيك خلية إرهابية في حمص وإحباط مخطط تخريبي

وشددت وزارة الداخلية على أن هذه العملية النوعية تمثل امتداداً لجهودها المستمرة في ضرب أوكار الخلايا النائمة وتجفيف منابع الإرهاب، مؤكدة الجاهزية التامة للتصدي لأي تهديدات تمس أمن المواطنين وسلامة الوطن.

تأتي هذه العملية في إطار حملة أمنية مكثفة تشهدها سورية منذ بداية عام 2026، تهدف إلى مواجهة بقايا التنظيمات الإرهابية والخلايا النائمة، خصوصاً في المناطق الوسطى والشرقية والجنوبية.

وتُعد محافظة حمص، التي شهدت معارك عنيفة خلال السنوات الماضية، من المناطق التي لا تزال تشهد نشاطاً أمنياً مكثفاً بسبب موقعها الإستراتيجي ووجود بعض الخلايا المتخفية.

سورية: تفكيك خلية إرهابية في حمص وإحباط مخطط تخريبي

وكانت السلطات السورية قد أعلنت في الأسابيع الأخيرة تفكيك عدة خلايا إرهابية في مناطق مختلفة، منها خلايا مرتبطة بتنظيم داعش أو جماعات أخرى، مع مصادرة أسلحة ومتفجرات، إذ تؤكد دمشق أن هذه العمليات تساهم في تعزيز الاستقرار الداخلي وتأمين عودة الحياة الطبيعية في مختلف المحافظات.