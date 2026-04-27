أكد الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، أنه لن يقبل بالوصول إلى «اتفاقية ذل» مع إسرائيل، مشدداً على أن هدفه هو إنهاء حالة الحرب على غرار اتفاقية الهدنة، وتساءل: «هل اتفاقية الهدنة كانت ذلاً؟».


وشدد على أن ما تقوم به الدولة «ليس خيانة»، مؤكدا أن «الخيانة يرتكبها من يأخذ بلده إلى الحرب تحقيقاً لمصالح خارجية».


وقال عون أمام وفد من حاصبيا والعرقوب، اليوم (الإثنين)، إن الدولة اللبنانية أبلغت الجانب الأمريكي، القائم بمساعيه مشكوراً، منذ اللحظة الأولى، أن وقف إطلاق النار خطوة أولى ضرورية لأي مفاوضات لاحقة، مضيفاً أن هذا الموقف جرى تكراره في الجلستين اللتين عقدتا على مستوى السفراء في 14 و23 أبريل.


ولفت عون إلى أن هذا الأمر ورد بشكل واضح في البيان الصادر عن الخارجية الأمريكية بعد الجلسة الأولى، والذي أكده لبنان، ونص في فقرته الثالثة على أنه «لن تقوم إسرائيل بأي عمليات عسكرية هجومية ضد أهداف لبنانية بما في ذلك الأهداف المدنية والعسكرية وغيرها من أهداف الدولة في الأراضي اللبنانية براً وبحراً وجواً».


وشدد على أن هذا هو الموقف الرسمي للدولة اللبنانية مما يحصل في بيروت أو في واشنطن، وأي كلام آخر غير معنيين به ولا يوجد أي تغطية رسمية لبنانية له.


وفي ما يتعلق بالانتقادات الموجهة لمسار التفاوض، قال عون: «يحاسبنا البعض أننا اتخذنا قرار الذهاب إلى المفاوضات بحجة عدم وجود إجماع وطني، وأنا أسأل: هل عندما ذهبتم إلى الحرب، حظيتم أولاً بالإجماع الوطني؟».


وأضاف: «قبل بدء المفاوضات بدأ البعض بتوجيه سهام الانتقادات والتخوين، والادعاء أننا نذهب إلى المفاوضات مستسلمين، نقول لهؤلاء انتظروا لتبدأ المفاوضات واحكموا على النتيجة».


وتناول الرئيس عون أوضاع الجنوب، متسائلاً: «إلى متى سيظل أبناء الجنوب يدفعون ثمن حروب الآخرين على أرضنا، وآخرها حربي إسناد غزة وإيران؟».


وأكد أنه لو كانت الحرب تحصل من أجل لبنان، لكنا أيدناها، ولكن حين يكون هدف الحرب تحقيقاً لمصلحة الآخرين، فأنا أرفض الحرب تماماً.


وشدد على أن ما تقوم به الدولة ليس خيانة، مؤكدا أن «الخيانة يرتكبها من يأخذ بلده إلى الحرب تحقيقاً لمصالح خارجية».


وقال: «واجبي هو أن أتحمل مسؤولية قراري وأقود بلادي على طريق الخلاص، ضمن الثوابت التي أكدت عليها».