The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirmed that he will not accept reaching a "humiliating agreement" with Israel, emphasizing that his goal is to end the state of war similar to the ceasefire agreement, and he asked: "Was the ceasefire agreement humiliating?"



He stressed that what the state is doing "is not treason," affirming that "treason is committed by those who take their country to war to achieve foreign interests."



Aoun stated before a delegation from Hasbaya and the Arqoub today (Monday) that the Lebanese state informed the American side, which is kindly undertaking its efforts, from the very first moment that a ceasefire is a necessary first step for any subsequent negotiations, adding that this position was reiterated in the two sessions held at the ambassadorial level on April 14 and 23.



Aoun pointed out that this matter was clearly stated in the statement issued by the U.S. State Department after the first session, which Lebanon confirmed, and its third paragraph stated that "Israel will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, including civilian and military targets and other state targets in Lebanese territory by land, sea, and air."



He emphasized that this is the official position of the Lebanese state regarding what is happening in Beirut or Washington, and any other statements are not of our concern and there is no official Lebanese coverage for them.



Regarding the criticisms directed at the negotiation process, Aoun said: "Some hold us accountable for deciding to go to negotiations on the grounds of a lack of national consensus, and I ask: When you went to war, did you first have national consensus?"



He added: "Before the negotiations began, some started directing arrows of criticism and accusations of treason, claiming that we are going to negotiations in a state of surrender; we tell these people to wait for the negotiations to start and judge the outcome."



The President addressed the situation in the south, asking: "How long will the people of the south continue to pay the price of others' wars on our land, the latest being the wars supporting Gaza and Iran?"



He affirmed that if the war were happening for Lebanon, we would support it, but when the goal of the war is to achieve the interests of others, I completely reject the war.



He stressed that what the state is doing is not treason, confirming that "treason is committed by those who take their country to war to achieve foreign interests."



He said: "My duty is to bear the responsibility of my decision and lead my country on the path to salvation, within the constants I have emphasized."