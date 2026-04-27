تبدأ زيارة رسمية بارزة لملك بريطانيا الملك تشارلز الثالث وزوجته الملكة كاميلا إلى الولايات المتحدة، اليوم (الاثنين)، وتمتد 4 أيام، في توقيت حساس سياسياً وأمنياً، ما يمنحها أهمية استثنائية على الساحة الدولية.

وتُعد هذه الزيارة الأبرز في عهد الملك تشارلز حتى الآن، كما أنها الأولى لملك بريطاني إلى الولايات المتحدة منذ نحو عقدين، وتأتي بالتزامن مع الذكرى الـ250 لإعلان الاستقلال الأمريكي عن بريطانيا.

لقاءات رفيعة وبرنامج مزدحم

ويستهل العاهل البريطاني زيارته بلقاء خاص مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، المعروف بإعجابه بالعائلة المالكة، إلى جانب السيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترمب.

ويتضمن البرنامج أيضاً خطاباً مرتقباً أمام الكونغرس، إضافة إلى مأدبة رسمية في البيت الأبيض.

ومن المقرر أن ينتقل الزوجان لاحقاً إلى نيويورك لإحياء ذكرى ضحايا هجمات 11 سبتمبر، قبل التوجه إلى ولاية فرجينيا، حيث يلتقي الملك ناشطين في مجال حماية البيئة، في إشارة إلى اهتمامه الطويل بالقضايا البيئية.

توترات سياسية تخيم على الزيارة

ورغم الطابع الاحتفالي للزيارة، فإنها تأتي وسط توتر ملحوظ في العلاقات بين لندن وواشنطن، على خلفية الخلاف بشأن الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران، التي أثارت انتقادات من الرئيس ترمب لموقف الحكومة البريطانية بقيادة كير ستارمر.

كما ألقت حادثة إطلاق النار التي وقعت، أخيراً، خلال عشاء رابطة مراسلي البيت الأبيض بظلالها على الزيارة، خصوصاً مع ترجيحات بأن مسؤولين أمريكيين كانوا ضمن الأهداف المحتملة.

ورغم ذلك، أكد قصر باكنغهام أن الزيارة ستُجرى كما هو مخطط لها، بعد تنسيق أمني مكثف بين الجانبين البريطاني والأمريكي.

محاولة لإنعاش «العلاقة الخاصة»

وتسعى الحكومة البريطانية إلى استغلال هذه الزيارة لتعزيز ما يُعرف بـ«العلاقة الخاصة» بين البلدين، التي تمر بواحدة من أصعب مراحلها.

وأشار السفير البريطاني في واشنطن كريستيان تيرنر إلى أن الزيارة تهدف إلى تأكيد القيم المشتركة والتاريخ المشترك بين البلدين، مبنياً النهج البريطاني التقليدي: «حافظ على هدوئك واستمر».

ملفات حساسة خارج جدول الأعمال

في المقابل، تم استبعاد بعض القضايا الحساسة من جدول الزيارة، أبرزها قضية رجل الأعمال الراحل جيفري إبستين، إذ أوضحت مصادر ملكية أن لقاء الضحايا غير ممكن في الوقت الحالي لتجنب التأثير على أي إجراءات قانونية جارية.

وتأتي هذه الحساسية في ظل استمرار الجدل حول صلات الأمير أندرو بالقضية، رغم نفيه ارتكاب أي مخالفات.