تبدأ زيارة رسمية بارزة لملك بريطانيا الملك تشارلز الثالث وزوجته الملكة كاميلا إلى الولايات المتحدة، اليوم (الاثنين)، وتمتد 4 أيام، في توقيت حساس سياسياً وأمنياً، ما يمنحها أهمية استثنائية على الساحة الدولية.
وتُعد هذه الزيارة الأبرز في عهد الملك تشارلز حتى الآن، كما أنها الأولى لملك بريطاني إلى الولايات المتحدة منذ نحو عقدين، وتأتي بالتزامن مع الذكرى الـ250 لإعلان الاستقلال الأمريكي عن بريطانيا.
لقاءات رفيعة وبرنامج مزدحم
ويستهل العاهل البريطاني زيارته بلقاء خاص مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، المعروف بإعجابه بالعائلة المالكة، إلى جانب السيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترمب.
ويتضمن البرنامج أيضاً خطاباً مرتقباً أمام الكونغرس، إضافة إلى مأدبة رسمية في البيت الأبيض.
ومن المقرر أن ينتقل الزوجان لاحقاً إلى نيويورك لإحياء ذكرى ضحايا هجمات 11 سبتمبر، قبل التوجه إلى ولاية فرجينيا، حيث يلتقي الملك ناشطين في مجال حماية البيئة، في إشارة إلى اهتمامه الطويل بالقضايا البيئية.
توترات سياسية تخيم على الزيارة
ورغم الطابع الاحتفالي للزيارة، فإنها تأتي وسط توتر ملحوظ في العلاقات بين لندن وواشنطن، على خلفية الخلاف بشأن الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران، التي أثارت انتقادات من الرئيس ترمب لموقف الحكومة البريطانية بقيادة كير ستارمر.
كما ألقت حادثة إطلاق النار التي وقعت، أخيراً، خلال عشاء رابطة مراسلي البيت الأبيض بظلالها على الزيارة، خصوصاً مع ترجيحات بأن مسؤولين أمريكيين كانوا ضمن الأهداف المحتملة.
ورغم ذلك، أكد قصر باكنغهام أن الزيارة ستُجرى كما هو مخطط لها، بعد تنسيق أمني مكثف بين الجانبين البريطاني والأمريكي.
محاولة لإنعاش «العلاقة الخاصة»
وتسعى الحكومة البريطانية إلى استغلال هذه الزيارة لتعزيز ما يُعرف بـ«العلاقة الخاصة» بين البلدين، التي تمر بواحدة من أصعب مراحلها.
وأشار السفير البريطاني في واشنطن كريستيان تيرنر إلى أن الزيارة تهدف إلى تأكيد القيم المشتركة والتاريخ المشترك بين البلدين، مبنياً النهج البريطاني التقليدي: «حافظ على هدوئك واستمر».
ملفات حساسة خارج جدول الأعمال
في المقابل، تم استبعاد بعض القضايا الحساسة من جدول الزيارة، أبرزها قضية رجل الأعمال الراحل جيفري إبستين، إذ أوضحت مصادر ملكية أن لقاء الضحايا غير ممكن في الوقت الحالي لتجنب التأثير على أي إجراءات قانونية جارية.
وتأتي هذه الحساسية في ظل استمرار الجدل حول صلات الأمير أندرو بالقضية، رغم نفيه ارتكاب أي مخالفات.
A prominent official visit by King Charles III of Britain and his wife, Queen Camilla, to the United States begins today (Monday) and will last for four days, at a politically and security-sensitive time, giving it exceptional importance on the international stage.
This visit is the most significant during King Charles's reign so far, and it is the first by a British monarch to the United States in nearly two decades. It coincides with the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence from Britain.
High-Level Meetings and Busy Schedule
The British monarch will kick off his visit with a special meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, known for his admiration of the royal family, alongside First Lady Melania Trump.
The agenda also includes a highly anticipated speech before Congress, in addition to an official dinner at the White House.
The couple is scheduled to later travel to New York to commemorate the victims of the September 11 attacks, before heading to Virginia, where the king will meet with environmental activists, reflecting his long-standing interest in environmental issues.
Political Tensions Loom Over the Visit
Despite the celebratory nature of the visit, it comes amid noticeable tension in relations between London and Washington, stemming from disagreements over the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which has drawn criticism from President Trump regarding the stance of the British government led by Keir Starmer.
The recent shooting incident during a White House Correspondents' Association dinner has also cast a shadow over the visit, especially with indications that U.S. officials were among the potential targets.
Nevertheless, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the visit will proceed as planned, following extensive security coordination between the British and American sides.
An Attempt to Revive the "Special Relationship"
The British government seeks to use this visit to strengthen what is known as the "special relationship" between the two countries, which is currently going through one of its most challenging phases.
British Ambassador to Washington Christian Turner noted that the visit aims to reaffirm the shared values and common history between the two nations, embodying the traditional British approach: "Keep calm and carry on."
Sensitive Issues Excluded from the Agenda
Conversely, some sensitive issues have been excluded from the visit's agenda, most notably the case of the late businessman Jeffrey Epstein, as royal sources clarified that a meeting with the victims is not possible at this time to avoid impacting any ongoing legal proceedings.
This sensitivity comes amid ongoing debate regarding Prince Andrew's connections to the case, despite his denial of any wrongdoing.