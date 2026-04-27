A prominent official visit by King Charles III of Britain and his wife, Queen Camilla, to the United States begins today (Monday) and will last for four days, at a politically and security-sensitive time, giving it exceptional importance on the international stage.

This visit is the most significant during King Charles's reign so far, and it is the first by a British monarch to the United States in nearly two decades. It coincides with the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence from Britain.

High-Level Meetings and Busy Schedule

The British monarch will kick off his visit with a special meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, known for his admiration of the royal family, alongside First Lady Melania Trump.

The agenda also includes a highly anticipated speech before Congress, in addition to an official dinner at the White House.

The couple is scheduled to later travel to New York to commemorate the victims of the September 11 attacks, before heading to Virginia, where the king will meet with environmental activists, reflecting his long-standing interest in environmental issues.

Political Tensions Loom Over the Visit

Despite the celebratory nature of the visit, it comes amid noticeable tension in relations between London and Washington, stemming from disagreements over the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which has drawn criticism from President Trump regarding the stance of the British government led by Keir Starmer.

The recent shooting incident during a White House Correspondents' Association dinner has also cast a shadow over the visit, especially with indications that U.S. officials were among the potential targets.

Nevertheless, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the visit will proceed as planned, following extensive security coordination between the British and American sides.

An Attempt to Revive the "Special Relationship"

The British government seeks to use this visit to strengthen what is known as the "special relationship" between the two countries, which is currently going through one of its most challenging phases.

British Ambassador to Washington Christian Turner noted that the visit aims to reaffirm the shared values and common history between the two nations, embodying the traditional British approach: "Keep calm and carry on."

Sensitive Issues Excluded from the Agenda

Conversely, some sensitive issues have been excluded from the visit's agenda, most notably the case of the late businessman Jeffrey Epstein, as royal sources clarified that a meeting with the victims is not possible at this time to avoid impacting any ongoing legal proceedings.

This sensitivity comes amid ongoing debate regarding Prince Andrew's connections to the case, despite his denial of any wrongdoing.