كشف محافظ الحسكة نور الدين أحمد، أن عملية الدمج بين الإدارة الذاتية والحكومة السورية وفقا للاتفاق الموقع بين الطرفين في يناير الماضي، تسير بشكل جيد في هذه المرحلة على مستوى الدمج العسكري وبقية الإدارات المدنية، مؤكداً في حوار مع «عكاظ»، على وجود إرادة مشتركة من الطرف الكردي ودمشق لإتمام هذه العملية.


وأفاد نور الدين، وهو أول محافظ كردي للحسكة في تاريخ سورية، بأن مسار الدمج يحتاج إلى مزيد من التأني والدراسة المنظمة والعملية، مشدداً على أنه لا توجه لاستبعاد موظفي البعث السابقين من الإدارات المحلية في الحسكة.


وقال: «نحن نعمل على السلم الأهلي وفتح أبواب الحوار مع كل المكونات الدينية والإثنية والعرقية»، نافياً ما يتم تداوله في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي من استبعاد للمكون العربي في إدارات الدولة بمحافظة الحسكة.

«عكاظ» تحاور أول محافظ كردي للحسكة: لا أحد يجرؤ على تهميش العرب


البدء في دمج المؤسسات المدنية


@ إلى أين وصلت عملية الدمج في الحسكة وفقاً للاتفاق بين الطرفين؟


-بالنسبة للاتفاق الذي جرى في 29 يناير الماضي، باشرنا بمسؤوليات المحافظة، بعد استصدار المرسوم بتعييني محافظاً، وقمنا بالعمل على تنفيذ الاتفاق بجميع جوانبه الأمنية والعسكرية والخدمية، فالقطاع الأمني كان من أولويات المحافظة، والحفاظ على أمن واستقرار المنطقة والسلم الأهلي، وقطعنا شوطاً في هذا السياق، وباشرنا بدمج المؤسسات المدنية،وهناك لجان تعمل من طرفي الوزارة والإدارة الذاتية، يتمثل دورها بالتمهيد لتفعيل الدوائر وتشكيل هيكلية جديدة مكونة من موظفي الإدارة الذاتية والذين كانوا يخدمون في هذه الإدارات، وتم تحقيق تقدم في الدمج بمؤسسة التربية والتعليم، وتم تفعيل المجمعات التربوية في معظم المناطق، ودمج موظفي الإدارة الذاتية في هيئة التربية ضمن مديرية التربية التابعة لوزارة التربية، وقمنا بالتخطيط لإجراء الامتحانات بسلاسة.


هناك نقاشات دائرة حول خصوصية المكون الكردي في المحافظة، تتعلق بتدريس حصص باللغة الكردية، وتم التوافق على صيغة معينة في هذا السياق، بحيث يكون للمحافظة خصوصية، فالمنهج موحد في سورية، وتتم ترجمته باللغة الكردية ويكون اختيارياً، ولم يتم البت فيها بعد.


نواجه عقبات ونسعى لتجاوزها


@ هل يعني هذا أن الأمور تسير يشكل جيد على مختلف المستويات؟


-في الواقع هناك تقدم في دمج قطاعات الصحة والشؤون الاجتماعية والعمل والمصالح العقارية، والعمليات تمتاز بالإيجابية، قد تعترضنا بعض العقبات، ولكن فريق العمل يعمل على تجاوزها، تبعاً للتجانس بين أعضاء الفريق، والتوافق على التريث في إيجاد الحلول للتعقيدات التي تواجهنا، فهناك إرادة من كافة الأطراف، على إتمام عمليات الدمج بسلاسة.


@ ماذا عن العقبات التي تعترض سبيل الدمج؟


-غالباً ما واجهنا تعقيدات بسيطة، تتمثل في وجود بعض الموظفين المحسوبين على النظام السابق، قد نجد صعوبة في تقبل الموظفين الجدد لهم، ولكن بالنقاش نصل لصيغة توافقية، بناء على دور كل المكونات والتوجهات والأحزاب السياسية في المديريات، والتوظيف على أساس الكفاءة، ولا يوجد استثناء للبعث، باستثناء الشخصيات الضالعة في الفساد، لكنهم بالعموم أبناء الوطن، وقد اعتمدنا المسامحة كشعار للمرحلة لبناء الوطن، واستناداً على الإخلاص للوطن والتضحية في سبيله.


ألوية الحسكة والقامشلي وكوباني


@ هناك 3 ألوية في الحسكة والقامشلي وكوباني.. هل تمت عملية الدمج العسكرية؟


-تم تعيين قيادات من الإدارة الذاتية ضمن وزارة الدفاع، سواءً معاون وزير المنطقة الشرقية ومعاون الفرقة في المحافظة، وتم تشكيل الألوية ورفع الأسماء لتنظيمها ضمن هيكلية وزارة الذفاع، وسيتم إلحاق ضباط الإدارة الذاتية بدورات، ليتم فرزهم فيما بعد لمناطق المحافظة، ويقدر عدد كل لواء بألف وثلاثمئة بين عنصر وضابط، وستشارك الألوية في عمليات الجيش السوري.

محافظ الحسكة يؤكد وجود إرادة مشتركة لإتمام عملية الدمج.

محافظ الحسكة يؤكد وجود إرادة مشتركة لإتمام عملية الدمج.


@ كيف يمكن تجاوز الفجوة بين قوات لها عقيدة ستندمج في قوات ذات عقيدة إسلامية؟


-مرت سورية خلال الخمس عشرة سنة الماضية بأحداث كثيرة، وتربى الجيل على ذهنية مختلفة عن المجتمع، فمن الناحية المجتمعية والعسكرية، من الطبيعي والمتوقع أن نواجه معاناة لتربية الجيل وتقويمه، ومن الناحية العسكرية الاندماج ليس فكرياً، بل تربية المقاتل على ذهنية المقاتل الوطني فقط، فالعقيدة الوطنية هي العامل المشترك، التي يجب بناؤها لدى المقاتلين.


آليات الاستثمار في الحسكة


@ الحسكة غنية بالموارد البشرية والطبيعية والطاقة.. ماهي آليات الاستثمار في المحافظ ؟


-حالياً ومنذ شهرين لا نزال في مراحل الدمج، وعلى مستوى المحافظة لم نلتفت بعد للشركات والاستثمارات، وهناك خطط مستقبلية تضمن عمل المديريات في خطط استثمار داخلية وخارجية.


@ الحسكة مرت فيما مرت به سورية ولكنها الأقل تضرراً، فما هي احتياجاتها على المستوى الاقتصادي والخبرات والبنى التحتية؟


-هناك حاجة ملحة لدعم قطاع الكهرباء والمياه والصحة، ولكن بفضل الإدارة الذاتية، التي كانت قائمة في المنطقة، لم تتضرر كثيراً، ولكن هناك تقصير وسوء إدارة من بعض المؤسسات في قطاع الخدمات، ونتيجة الأحداث الأخيرة وما قبلها وقصف المنشآت الخدمية تضرر قطاع الكهرباء والخدمات، والمطلوب من دمشق في هذا المجال، تم النقاش حول تخصيص صندوق تنمية للمحافظات الشرقية باعتبار أكبر الثروات منها، سيكون لها حصة من الموارد المحلية لتنمية المنطقة، أما من جهة الكفاءات والخبرات والشهادات، فالمحافظة تزخر بها.


الإدارة ستكون مشاركة وتوافقية


@ يتردد أن هناك تهميشاً لدور المكون العربي في الحسكة، ماحقيقة ذلك؟


-الحقيقة مغايرة لذلك تماماً، ومحافظة الحسكة يمكن اعتبارها سورية مصغرة، من ناحية تنوع المكونات والأطياف والأحزاب السياسية والمبادئ، نطمئن كل الأطراف من خلال عملنا، بأن الإدارة ستكون مشتركة وتوافقية، الكل يلعب دوره في بناء المنطقة، وهناك آلاف الوظائف والمسؤوليات بحاجة لشاغلين، وأي شخص شعر بالغبن في أي موقع، نعد بتلافي الموضوع وتجاوزه، وكانت سابقاً الإدارة الذاتية متنوعة بكوادرها، ونعمل على إرضاء كافة المكونات والكوادر ضمن الإمكانات.


@ هل يمكن القول إنه لن يهمش أحد في الحسكة؟


-مائة في المئة.


العدالة الانتقالية على الجميع


@ ضباط النظام السابق الذين وصلوا للحسكة بعد انهيار النظام، وشاركوا في «قسد» هل تم الحديث عن مستقبلهم؟


-ليس لدي علم بوجود ضباط من النظام السابق في الإدارة، ولكن مسار العدالة الانتقالية سيطبق على الجميع فور تفعيل المحاكم، وسيتم تطبيق العدالة بحق الجميع، فهناك بعض الفصائل أيضا تعدت على الحقوق الشخصية، ولا علم لدي عن وجود ضباط من النظام أو ما يدور حولهم.


@ في حال تقدم شركات تركية للاستثمار في المحافظة، ما هو موقفكم؟


-الحسكة جزء من سورية، ينطبق علينا ما ينطبق على الجغرافية السورية، بما يتماشى مع المتطلبات والاحتياجات، والاستثمارات لا علاقة لها بالسياسة، والقرار يتوقف على كفاءة الاستثمارات.


التأخر في إنجاز ملف المعتقلين


@ يومياً هناك مطالب بالإفراج عن المعتقلين.. لماذا كل هذا التأخير؟


ملف المعتقلين على مدار شهرين كان مطروحاً، وجرى الاتفاق على وجوب تبييض سجون الإدارة الذاتية وإفراغ السجون، والاتفاق على تحرير المحتجزين باستثاء مرتكبي الجنايات والقضايا الشخصية، وعمليات الإفراج جارية، وتم إخراج أغلب الموقوفين لدى الإدارة، ولم يبق في سجون الإدارة سوى معتقلي داعش في سجن الصناعة وهم حوالى 400 شخص بإشراف التحالف الدولي، وقريباً خرج 34 معتقلاً، وليس هناك عملية تبادل أسرى، بل إفراج مطلق، فالإدارة أصبحت جزءاً من وزارة الدفاع، وسيتم الإفراج عن الباقين في مدى أسبوع، وطرح ملف المفقودين أيضاً وتشكيل لجان للكشف عن مصيرهم لعوائلهم، وهناك عوائل تراجع بخصوص أبنائها ومثبت أنهم قتلوا في المعارك مع داعش، ووفقاً لاطلاعي من 2016 أغلب المفقودين كانوا مع داعش وقضوا في المعارك.