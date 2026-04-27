«عكاظ» تحاور أول محافظ كردي للحسكة: لا أحد يجرؤ على تهميش العرب

The Governor of Hasakah, Nour al-Din Ahmad, revealed that the integration process between the Autonomous Administration and the Syrian government, according to the agreement signed between the two parties last January, is proceeding well at this stage in terms of military integration and other civil administrations. He emphasized in an interview with "Okaz" that there is a mutual will from both the Kurdish side and Damascus to complete this process.



Nour al-Din, who is the first Kurdish governor of Hasakah in Syria's history, stated that the integration process requires more caution and organized, practical study, stressing that there is no intention to exclude former Baath employees from local administrations in Hasakah.



He said: "We are working on civil peace and opening dialogue with all religious, ethnic, and racial components," denying what is being circulated on social media regarding the exclusion of the Arab component in state administrations in Hasakah.



Starting the Integration of Civil Institutions



@ How far has the integration process in Hasakah progressed according to the agreement between the two parties?



-Regarding the agreement that took place on January 29, we began our responsibilities as a governor after the issuance of the decree appointing me as governor, and we worked on implementing the agreement in all its security, military, and service aspects. The security sector was one of the priorities of the governorate, maintaining the security and stability of the region and civil peace. We have made progress in this regard and have started integrating civil institutions. There are committees working from both the ministry and the Autonomous Administration, whose role is to prepare for activating the departments and forming a new structure composed of employees of the Autonomous Administration who served in these administrations. Progress has been made in the integration of the education institution, and educational complexes have been activated in most areas, integrating the employees of the Autonomous Administration into the Education Authority within the Directorate of Education affiliated with the Ministry of Education. We have planned to conduct exams smoothly.



There are ongoing discussions about the specificity of the Kurdish component in the governorate, concerning teaching classes in the Kurdish language, and an agreement has been reached on a specific formula in this context, so that the governorate has its own specificity. The curriculum is unified in Syria, translated into Kurdish, and is optional, but it has not been finalized yet.



We Face Obstacles and Strive to Overcome Them



@ Does this mean that things are going well on various levels?



-In fact, there has been progress in integrating the sectors of health, social affairs, labor, and real estate interests, and the operations are characterized by positivity. We may face some obstacles, but the team is working to overcome them, depending on the harmony among team members and the agreement to take time in finding solutions to the complications we face. There is a will from all parties to complete the integration processes smoothly.



@ What about the obstacles hindering the integration?



-We often face simple complications, represented by the presence of some employees affiliated with the previous regime. We may find it difficult for the new employees to accept them, but through discussion, we reach a consensual formula based on the role of all components, trends, and political parties in the directorates, and employment based on competence. There are no exceptions for the Baath, except for individuals involved in corruption, but they are generally sons of the homeland. We have adopted forgiveness as a slogan for this phase to build the homeland, based on loyalty to the homeland and sacrifice for it.



Hasakah, Qamishli, and Kobani Brigades



@ There are 3 brigades in Hasakah, Qamishli, and Kobani. Has the military integration taken place?



-Leadership from the Autonomous Administration has been appointed within the Ministry of Defense, including the Assistant Minister for the Eastern Region and the Assistant Division Commander in the governorate. The brigades have been formed, and names have been submitted to organize them within the structure of the Ministry of Defense. Officers from the Autonomous Administration will be attached to training courses to be later assigned to areas of the governorate. Each brigade is estimated to have one thousand three hundred personnel, including soldiers and officers, and the brigades will participate in the operations of the Syrian army.

محافظ الحسكة يؤكد وجود إرادة مشتركة لإتمام عملية الدمج.



@ How can the gap between forces with one ideology be bridged when merging with forces of an Islamic ideology?



-Syria has gone through many events over the past fifteen years, and the generation has been raised with a mentality different from that of society. From a social and military perspective, it is natural and expected that we face difficulties in educating and reforming the generation. From a military standpoint, integration is not ideological but rather about raising the fighter with a national fighter mentality only. The national ideology is the common factor that must be built among the fighters.



Investment Mechanisms in Hasakah



@ Hasakah is rich in human, natural, and energy resources. What are the investment mechanisms in the governorate?



-Currently, for the past two months, we are still in the stages of integration, and at the level of the governorate, we have not yet focused on companies and investments. There are future plans that ensure the work of the directorates in internal and external investment plans.



@ Hasakah has gone through what Syria has gone through, but it is the least affected. What are its needs at the economic level, expertise, and infrastructure?



-There is an urgent need to support the electricity, water, and health sectors. However, thanks to the Autonomous Administration, which was in place in the region, it has not been significantly harmed. Still, there is negligence and mismanagement from some institutions in the service sector. As a result of recent events and prior to them, and the bombing of service facilities, the electricity and service sectors have been affected. What is required from Damascus in this regard is the discussion about allocating a development fund for the eastern governorates, considering that they have the largest wealth, which will have a share of local resources for the development of the region. As for competencies, expertise, and qualifications, the governorate is rich in them.



The Administration Will Be Participatory and Consensus-Based



@ It is rumored that there is marginalization of the role of the Arab component in Hasakah. What is the truth of that?



-The truth is completely different. The Hasakah governorate can be considered a miniature Syria in terms of the diversity of components, spectra, political parties, and principles. We assure all parties through our work that the administration will be joint and consensus-based. Everyone plays their role in building the region, and there are thousands of jobs and responsibilities that need to be filled. Anyone who feels aggrieved in any position, we promise to address the issue and overcome it. Previously, the Autonomous Administration was diverse in its cadres, and we are working to satisfy all components and cadres within the available resources.



@ Can it be said that no one will be marginalized in Hasakah?



-One hundred percent.



Transitional Justice for All



@ What about the officers of the previous regime who arrived in Hasakah after the regime's collapse and participated in "SDF"? Has there been any discussion about their future?



-I am not aware of the presence of officers from the previous regime in the administration, but the path of transitional justice will be applied to everyone once the courts are activated. Justice will be applied to everyone. Some factions have also violated personal rights, and I have no knowledge of the presence of officers from the regime or what is happening around them.



@ If Turkish companies apply for investment in the governorate, what is your position?



-Hasakah is part of Syria, and what applies to the Syrian geography applies to us, in line with the requirements and needs. Investments have nothing to do with politics, and the decision depends on the efficiency of the investments.



Delay in Finalizing the Detainees File



@ Daily, there are demands for the release of detainees. Why all this delay?



The detainees' file has been raised for two months, and it has been agreed that the prisons of the Autonomous Administration should be emptied and that the detainees should be released, except for those who committed felonies and personal cases. The release operations are ongoing, and most of the detainees held by the administration have been released. Only the ISIS detainees remain in the industrial prison, numbering around 400 people under the supervision of the international coalition. Recently, 34 detainees were released, and there is no prisoner exchange process, but rather an unconditional release. The administration has become part of the Ministry of Defense, and the remaining detainees will be released within a week. The file of the missing has also been raised, and committees have been formed to uncover their fate for their families. There are families inquiring about their sons, and it has been confirmed that they were killed in battles with ISIS. According to my knowledge since 2016, most of the missing were with ISIS and died in battles.



