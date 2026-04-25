أُفرجت السلطات الأمريكية، عن المصرية هيام الجمال وأطفالها الخمسة، بعد احتجاز استمر نحو 10 أشهر في مركز احتجاز للهجرة بمدينة ديلي بولاية تكساس، في واحدة من أطول فترات احتجاز عائلات المهاجرين خلال سياسات الترحيل التي تبناها الرئيس دونالد ترمب.

وجاء الإفراج عن العائلة، يوم الخميس الماضي، بعد ساعات من إصدار القاضي الفيدرالي فريد بيري أمراً بإطلاق سراحهم، مؤكداً ضرورة إنهاء احتجازهم مع فرض بعض الشروط لضمان حضورهم في الإجراءات القانونية المستقبلية.

وبحسب شبكة NBC NEWS، قال محامي الأسرة إريك لي إن موكلته وأطفالها غادروا المركز بالفعل، وسط أجواء من الفرح، مضيفاً أن الأم وابنتها الكبرى (18 عاماً) ستخضعان للمراقبة عبر أساور إلكترونية، لكنه شدد على أن الأهم أنهم سيعودون إلى المنزل.

وأوضح أن الحالة الصحية لهيام الجمال تمثل أولوية عاجلة، إذ ستتلقى رعاية طبية بعد معاناتها من آلام حادة واحتمالات إصابة بأمراض خطيرة، وفق تقييمات طبية مستقلة.

وكانت العائلة قد احتُجزت منذ يونيو الماضي عقب اعتقال الزوج السابق للأم، محمد صبري سليمان، الذي يواجه اتهامات تتعلق بهجوم بقنابل حارقة استهدف تجمعاً في ولاية كولورادو، ما أسفر عن إصابة 14 شخصاً ووفاة امرأة لاحقاً، وقد دفع المتهم ببراءته من التهم الموجهة إليه.

وأكدت الجمال، التي انفصلت عن زوجها بعد اعتقاله، أن العائلة لم تكن على علم بأي مخططات مزعومة، ودانت الهجوم بشكل صريح.

ورغم صدور قرار سابق بالإفراج عن الأسرة مقابل كفالة مالية في عام 2025، فإن السلطات لجأت إلى إجراءات قانونية حالت دون تنفيذ القرار، كما حاولت ترحيلهم فور اعتقال الأب، قبل أن يوقف قاضٍ فيدرالي تلك الخطوة؛ نظراً لإقامتهم في الولايات المتحدة لأكثر من عامين.

وأثارت القضية جدلاً واسعاً، خصوصاً بعد انتقادات وجهتها الأسرة لظروف الاحتجاز، من بينها عدم توفير احتياجات دينية مناسبة، مثل الطعام الحلال، وعدم مراعاة الخصوصية، وفق ما ورد في رسائل أرسلتها إلى أعضاء في الكونغرس.

في المقابل، نفت وزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية هذه الاتهامات، مؤكدة أن مراكز الاحتجاز توفر بيئة آمنة وخدمات طبية متكاملة، ووصفت الانتقادات بأنها «معلومات مضللة».