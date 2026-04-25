The U.S. authorities released Egyptian Hiyam Al-Jamal and her five children after nearly 10 months of detention at an immigration detention center in Dilley, Texas, in one of the longest periods of detention for immigrant families during the deportation policies adopted by President Donald Trump.

The family's release came last Thursday, just hours after Federal Judge Fred Biery issued an order for their release, emphasizing the necessity of ending their detention while imposing certain conditions to ensure their attendance at future legal proceedings.



According to NBC NEWS, the family's attorney Eric Lee stated that his client and her children had already left the center amid joyful circumstances, adding that the mother and her eldest daughter (18 years old) would be monitored via electronic bracelets, but he stressed that the most important thing is that they will return home.



He explained that Hiyam Al-Jamal's health condition is an urgent priority, as she will receive medical care after suffering from severe pain and the potential for serious illnesses, according to independent medical assessments.



The family had been detained since last June following the arrest of the mother’s ex-husband, Mohamed Sabry Suleiman, who faces charges related to a firebombing attack targeting a gathering in Colorado, which resulted in 14 injuries and the later death of a woman. The accused has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Al-Jamal, who separated from her husband after his arrest, confirmed that the family was unaware of any alleged plots and condemned the attack outright.



Despite a previous ruling for the family's release on bail in 2025, authorities resorted to legal actions that prevented the implementation of the ruling, and they attempted to deport them immediately after the father's arrest, before a federal judge halted that move due to their residence in the United States for over two years.



The case sparked widespread controversy, especially after the family criticized the conditions of their detention, including the lack of appropriate religious accommodations, such as halal food, and the disregard for privacy, according to letters sent to members of Congress.



In contrast, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security denied these allegations, asserting that detention centers provide a safe environment and comprehensive medical services, describing the criticisms as "misinformation."