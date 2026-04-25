The Ministry of Interior confirmed the implementation of a financial fine of up to 100,000 riyals against anyone who applies for a visit visa of any kind for a person who has performed or attempted to perform Hajj without a permit, or who enters the city of Mecca and the holy sites or stays in them. The fines multiply for each individual for whom a visit visa of any kind has been issued, and who has performed or attempted to perform Hajj without a permit or entered the city of Mecca and the holy sites or stayed in them.

The Ministry of Interior urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season 1447, and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah, emphasizing that violating these regulations exposes offenders to legal penalties.

It called for immediate reporting of violators via the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.