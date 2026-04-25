The Youth Scouts team of Makkah, affiliated with the Neighborhood Centers Association, visited the distinguished scouting consultant Muhammad Atiyah Al-Ali at his home in Jeddah. The delegation included Scout Leader Ali Bakr Hawsawi, General Supervisor Othman Khalifa Madani, First Scout Leader of the Cubs Iyad Hassan Sheit, his deputy Mishal Noor Al-Zaman Hassan, First Scout Leader of the Scouts Ammar Ali Bamardah, his deputy Scout Badr Ahmed Barnawi, Deputy First Scout Leader of the Advanced Ibrahim Suleiman Abkar, troop member Scout Ahmed Bilal Arshi, and Rover Crew Leader Adam Abdu Abubakar. They reviewed his experiences and memories in scouting, which spanned over 60 years, and he answered the suggestions, ideas, and questions from the participants in the visit.

At the end of the visit, Scout Leader Ali Bakr Hawsawi presented him with the new scouting scarf for the Youth Scouts team of Makkah, while he received a commemorative medal from Rover Crew Leader Adam Abdu Abubakar of the Youth Scouts of Makkah.

The distinguished scouting consultant Muhammad Al-Ali expressed his gratitude and appreciation to everyone who attended, participated, and contributed to organizing this visit, which brought back

many beautiful memories.