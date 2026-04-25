زار فريق كشافة شباب مكة المكرمة بجمعية مراكز الأحياء المستشار الرائد الكشفي محمد عطية العلي بمنزله بمحافظة جدة. وضم الوفد القائد الكشفي علي بكر هوساوي، والمشرف العام عثمان خليفة مدني، وعريف أول فرقة الأشبال إياد حسن شيت، ونائبه مشعل نور الزمان حسن، وعريف أول فرقة الفتيان الكشاف عمار علي بامرضاح، ونائبه الكشاف بدر أحمد برناوي، ونائب عريف أول فرقة المتقدم إبراهيم سليمان أبكر، وعضو الفرقة الكشاف أحمد بلال ارشي، ورائد عشيرة الجوالة آدم عبده أبوبكر، حيث استعرض تجربته وذكرياته في الكشافة التي امتدت إلى أكثر من 60 عاماً، وأجاب عن مقترحات وأفكار وأسئلة المشاركين في الزيارة.
وفي نهاية الزيارة قام القائد الكشفي علي بكر هوساوي بتقليده الوشاح الكشفي الجديد لفريق كشافة شباب مكة المكرمة، فيما تسلم الميدالية التذكارية من رائد عشيرة جوالة كشافة شباب مكة المكرمة الجوال آدم عبده أبوبكر.
وقدم المستشار الرائد الكشفي محمد العلي شكره وتقديره لكل من حضر وشارك وساهم في تنظيم هذه الزيارة التي أعادت
الكثير من الذكريات الجميلة.
The Youth Scouts team of Makkah, affiliated with the Neighborhood Centers Association, visited the distinguished scouting consultant Muhammad Atiyah Al-Ali at his home in Jeddah. The delegation included Scout Leader Ali Bakr Hawsawi, General Supervisor Othman Khalifa Madani, First Scout Leader of the Cubs Iyad Hassan Sheit, his deputy Mishal Noor Al-Zaman Hassan, First Scout Leader of the Scouts Ammar Ali Bamardah, his deputy Scout Badr Ahmed Barnawi, Deputy First Scout Leader of the Advanced Ibrahim Suleiman Abkar, troop member Scout Ahmed Bilal Arshi, and Rover Crew Leader Adam Abdu Abubakar. They reviewed his experiences and memories in scouting, which spanned over 60 years, and he answered the suggestions, ideas, and questions from the participants in the visit.
At the end of the visit, Scout Leader Ali Bakr Hawsawi presented him with the new scouting scarf for the Youth Scouts team of Makkah, while he received a commemorative medal from Rover Crew Leader Adam Abdu Abubakar of the Youth Scouts of Makkah.
The distinguished scouting consultant Muhammad Al-Ali expressed his gratitude and appreciation to everyone who attended, participated, and contributed to organizing this visit, which brought back
many beautiful memories.