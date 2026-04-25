زار فريق كشافة شباب مكة المكرمة بجمعية مراكز الأحياء المستشار الرائد الكشفي محمد عطية العلي بمنزله بمحافظة جدة. وضم الوفد القائد الكشفي علي بكر هوساوي، والمشرف العام عثمان خليفة مدني، وعريف أول فرقة الأشبال إياد حسن شيت، ونائبه مشعل نور الزمان حسن، وعريف أول فرقة الفتيان الكشاف عمار علي بامرضاح، ونائبه الكشاف بدر أحمد برناوي، ونائب عريف أول فرقة المتقدم إبراهيم سليمان أبكر، وعضو الفرقة الكشاف أحمد بلال ارشي، ورائد عشيرة الجوالة آدم عبده أبوبكر، حيث استعرض تجربته وذكرياته في الكشافة التي امتدت إلى أكثر من 60 عاماً، وأجاب عن مقترحات وأفكار وأسئلة المشاركين في الزيارة.

وفي نهاية الزيارة قام القائد الكشفي علي بكر هوساوي بتقليده الوشاح الكشفي الجديد لفريق كشافة شباب مكة المكرمة، فيما تسلم الميدالية التذكارية من رائد عشيرة جوالة كشافة شباب مكة المكرمة الجوال آدم عبده أبوبكر.

وقدم المستشار الرائد الكشفي محمد العلي شكره وتقديره لكل من حضر وشارك وساهم في تنظيم هذه الزيارة التي أعادت

الكثير من الذكريات الجميلة.