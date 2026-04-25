أكدت وزارة الحج والعمرة أن الالتزام بتصريح الحج يعزز أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، ويمكنهم من أداء نسكهم بيسر وسهولة وطمأنينة ويسهم في انسيابية الحركة.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن التصريح يسهم في إدارة الحشود بكفاءة، وتفويجها بشكل متوازن، ورفع جاهزية الخدمات الميدانية، في الأوقات والمواقع والمواعيد المحددة للحملات، مشددة على أن مخالفة أنظمة وتعليمات الحج، تعرض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية، وتنعكس سلباً على أمن وسلامة الحجاج وكفاءة الخدمات، محذرة من الحملات غير المرخصة والإعلانات المضللة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وأشارت الوزارة إلى استمرار التنسيق مع مكاتب شؤون الحجاج في مختلف الدول؛ لتعزيز التوعية بالإجراءات النظامية، وضمان وصول الرسائل الإرشادية للحجاج في بلدانهم قبل القدوم، بما يدعم التزامهم بالأنظمة ويسهم في تنظيم رحلتهم منذ مراحلها الأولى.

ودعت الوزارة الراغبين في الحج إلى الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات، والتحقق من وجود تصريح الحج قبل أي حجز أو ترتيب، مؤكدة أن «لا حج بلا تصريح» يسهم في تعزيز أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن.