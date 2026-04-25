The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that adherence to the Hajj permit enhances the security and safety of the guests of Allah, allowing them to perform their rituals with ease, comfort, and tranquility, and contributes to the smooth flow of movement.

The ministry explained that the permit helps in managing crowds efficiently, balancing their flow, and raising the readiness of field services at the specified times, locations, and schedules for the campaigns. It emphasized that violating the Hajj regulations and instructions exposes offenders to legal penalties and negatively impacts the security and safety of pilgrims and the efficiency of services, warning against unlicensed campaigns and misleading advertisements on social media.

The ministry indicated that coordination with the offices of Hajj affairs in various countries continues to enhance awareness of the regulatory procedures and ensure that guidance messages reach pilgrims in their countries before their arrival, which supports their compliance with the regulations and helps organize their journey from its early stages.

The ministry urged those wishing to perform Hajj to adhere to the regulations and instructions and to verify the existence of a Hajj permit before making any reservations or arrangements, confirming that "there is no Hajj without a permit" contributes to enhancing the security and safety of the guests of Allah.