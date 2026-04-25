كشف تقرير الرؤية السنوي لعام 2025 عن استمرار العمل على رفع تنافسية المدن السعودية في مؤشرات جودة العيش العالمية، ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 التي تسعى إلى إدراج 3 مدن سعودية ضمن قائمة أكثر 100 مدينة صالحة للعيش في العالم بحلول 2030.
ووفق ما أورده التقرير، بلغ خط الأساس للمؤشر صفر مدينة، فيما بقيت القيمة الفعلية في 2025 عند صفر، مقابل مستهدف سنوي يتمثل في دخول مدينة سعودية واحدة ضمن قائمة الـ100، على أن يصل المستهدف النهائي في 2030 إلى 3 مدن سعودية.
ويُقاس هذا المؤشر عبر تقرير «تصنيف قابلية العيش العالمي» الصادر عن وحدة الاستخبارات الاقتصادية EIU، الذي يعتمد على خمسة أبعاد رئيسية تشمل؛ الاستقرار، والثقافة والبيئة، والتعليم، والصحة، والبنية التحتية.
ورغم عدم دخول أي مدينة سعودية حتى الآن ضمن قائمة الـ100، أظهر تقرير الرؤية السنوي تحسناً في ترتيب عدد من المدن السعودية خلال 2024 و2025؛ إذ بلغت الرياض المرتبة 124 عالمياً بتحسن مركز واحد، وجدة المرتبة 127 بتحسن مركزين، فيما جاءت الخبر في المرتبة 135 بتحسن تسعة مراكز.
ويعكس هذا التحسن، بحسب التقرير، أثر الاستثمارات المتواصلة في البنية التحتية، والنقل، والربط الدولي، والإسكان، والمرافق، إلى جانب تطوير قطاعات التعليم والصحة، وهي محاور ترتبط مباشرة بقياس قابلية العيش وجودة الحياة داخل المدن.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن طبيعة هذه الاستثمارات تحتاج إلى وقت أطول حتى يظهر أثرها التنموي الكامل على جودة الحياة وتمكين المواطن داخل المدن، خصوصاً أن المؤشر يعتمد على بيانات تفصيلية ومحاور فرعية دقيقة تتطلب حوكمة ووفرة في البيانات.
كما لفت تقرير الرؤية السنوي 2025 إلى أن بعض فجوات الوصول إلى البيانات في عدد من المحاور الفرعية قد تؤثر على نتائج المؤشر، بما يجعل دقة البيانات وتحديثها عنصراً رئيسياً في تحسين قراءة الأداء السعودي عالمياً.
وفي هذا السياق، يجري العمل على مراجعة تفصيلية لأداء المؤشر، بالتنسيق بين برنامج جودة الحياة ووزارة السياحة والجهات المعنية وأمانات المدن، لوضع خطة تستهدف تحسين تصنيف المدن السعودية ودعم حضورها في المؤشرات العالمية المرتبطة بجودة العيش.
ويمثل هذا المسار أحد أوجه التحول الحضري الذي تقوده رؤية السعودية 2030، من خلال تطوير المدن، وتوسيع خيارات السكن والنقل والترفيه والخدمات، وتحويل جودة الحياة إلى معيار تنافسي تقاس به جاذبية المدن السعودية محلياً ودولياً.
The annual vision report for 2025 revealed the ongoing efforts to enhance the competitiveness of Saudi cities in global quality of life indicators, as part of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to include three Saudi cities in the list of the top 100 most livable cities in the world by 2030.
According to the report, the baseline for the indicator was zero cities, while the actual value in 2025 remained at zero, against an annual target of having one Saudi city enter the top 100 list, with the final target in 2030 being three Saudi cities.
This indicator is measured through the "Global Livability Ranking" report issued by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), which relies on five main dimensions: stability, culture and environment, education, health, and infrastructure.
Despite no Saudi city making it onto the top 100 list so far, the annual vision report showed an improvement in the ranking of several Saudi cities during 2024 and 2025; Riyadh reached the 124th position globally, improving by one rank, Jeddah ranked 127th, improving by two ranks, while Khobar came in at 135th, improving by nine ranks.
This improvement, according to the report, reflects the impact of ongoing investments in infrastructure, transportation, international connectivity, housing, and facilities, alongside the development of the education and health sectors, which are directly related to measuring livability and quality of life within cities.
The report pointed out that the nature of these investments requires more time for their full developmental impact on quality of life and empowering citizens within cities to become evident, especially since the indicator relies on detailed data and precise sub-dimensions that require governance and data abundance.
The annual vision report for 2025 also noted that some gaps in data accessibility in several sub-dimensions could affect the results of the indicator, making the accuracy and updating of data a key element in improving the reading of Saudi performance globally.
In this context, a detailed review of the indicator's performance is being conducted, in coordination with the Quality of Life Program, the Ministry of Tourism, relevant authorities, and city municipalities, to develop a plan aimed at improving the classification of Saudi cities and supporting their presence in global indicators related to quality of life.
This path represents one aspect of the urban transformation led by Saudi Vision 2030, through the development of cities, expanding housing, transportation, entertainment, and service options, and transforming quality of life into a competitive standard by which the attractiveness of Saudi cities is measured both locally and internationally.