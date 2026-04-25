The annual vision report for 2025 revealed the ongoing efforts to enhance the competitiveness of Saudi cities in global quality of life indicators, as part of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to include three Saudi cities in the list of the top 100 most livable cities in the world by 2030.

According to the report, the baseline for the indicator was zero cities, while the actual value in 2025 remained at zero, against an annual target of having one Saudi city enter the top 100 list, with the final target in 2030 being three Saudi cities.

This indicator is measured through the "Global Livability Ranking" report issued by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), which relies on five main dimensions: stability, culture and environment, education, health, and infrastructure.

Despite no Saudi city making it onto the top 100 list so far, the annual vision report showed an improvement in the ranking of several Saudi cities during 2024 and 2025; Riyadh reached the 124th position globally, improving by one rank, Jeddah ranked 127th, improving by two ranks, while Khobar came in at 135th, improving by nine ranks.

This improvement, according to the report, reflects the impact of ongoing investments in infrastructure, transportation, international connectivity, housing, and facilities, alongside the development of the education and health sectors, which are directly related to measuring livability and quality of life within cities.

The report pointed out that the nature of these investments requires more time for their full developmental impact on quality of life and empowering citizens within cities to become evident, especially since the indicator relies on detailed data and precise sub-dimensions that require governance and data abundance.

The annual vision report for 2025 also noted that some gaps in data accessibility in several sub-dimensions could affect the results of the indicator, making the accuracy and updating of data a key element in improving the reading of Saudi performance globally.

In this context, a detailed review of the indicator's performance is being conducted, in coordination with the Quality of Life Program, the Ministry of Tourism, relevant authorities, and city municipalities, to develop a plan aimed at improving the classification of Saudi cities and supporting their presence in global indicators related to quality of life.

This path represents one aspect of the urban transformation led by Saudi Vision 2030, through the development of cities, expanding housing, transportation, entertainment, and service options, and transforming quality of life into a competitive standard by which the attractiveness of Saudi cities is measured both locally and internationally.