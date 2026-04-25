كشف تقرير الرؤية السنوي لعام 2025 عن استمرار العمل على رفع تنافسية المدن السعودية في مؤشرات جودة العيش العالمية، ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 التي تسعى إلى إدراج 3 مدن سعودية ضمن قائمة أكثر 100 مدينة صالحة للعيش في العالم بحلول 2030.

ووفق ما أورده التقرير، بلغ خط الأساس للمؤشر صفر مدينة، فيما بقيت القيمة الفعلية في 2025 عند صفر، مقابل مستهدف سنوي يتمثل في دخول مدينة سعودية واحدة ضمن قائمة الـ100، على أن يصل المستهدف النهائي في 2030 إلى 3 مدن سعودية.

ويُقاس هذا المؤشر عبر تقرير «تصنيف قابلية العيش العالمي» الصادر عن وحدة الاستخبارات الاقتصادية EIU، الذي يعتمد على خمسة أبعاد رئيسية تشمل؛ الاستقرار، والثقافة والبيئة، والتعليم، والصحة، والبنية التحتية.

ورغم عدم دخول أي مدينة سعودية حتى الآن ضمن قائمة الـ100، أظهر تقرير الرؤية السنوي تحسناً في ترتيب عدد من المدن السعودية خلال 2024 و2025؛ إذ بلغت الرياض المرتبة 124 عالمياً بتحسن مركز واحد، وجدة المرتبة 127 بتحسن مركزين، فيما جاءت الخبر في المرتبة 135 بتحسن تسعة مراكز.

ويعكس هذا التحسن، بحسب التقرير، أثر الاستثمارات المتواصلة في البنية التحتية، والنقل، والربط الدولي، والإسكان، والمرافق، إلى جانب تطوير قطاعات التعليم والصحة، وهي محاور ترتبط مباشرة بقياس قابلية العيش وجودة الحياة داخل المدن.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن طبيعة هذه الاستثمارات تحتاج إلى وقت أطول حتى يظهر أثرها التنموي الكامل على جودة الحياة وتمكين المواطن داخل المدن، خصوصاً أن المؤشر يعتمد على بيانات تفصيلية ومحاور فرعية دقيقة تتطلب حوكمة ووفرة في البيانات.

كما لفت تقرير الرؤية السنوي 2025 إلى أن بعض فجوات الوصول إلى البيانات في عدد من المحاور الفرعية قد تؤثر على نتائج المؤشر، بما يجعل دقة البيانات وتحديثها عنصراً رئيسياً في تحسين قراءة الأداء السعودي عالمياً.

وفي هذا السياق، يجري العمل على مراجعة تفصيلية لأداء المؤشر، بالتنسيق بين برنامج جودة الحياة ووزارة السياحة والجهات المعنية وأمانات المدن، لوضع خطة تستهدف تحسين تصنيف المدن السعودية ودعم حضورها في المؤشرات العالمية المرتبطة بجودة العيش.

ويمثل هذا المسار أحد أوجه التحول الحضري الذي تقوده رؤية السعودية 2030، من خلال تطوير المدن، وتوسيع خيارات السكن والنقل والترفيه والخدمات، وتحويل جودة الحياة إلى معيار تنافسي تقاس به جاذبية المدن السعودية محلياً ودولياً.