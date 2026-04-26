Google has warned Gmail users about the increasing attempts of phishing that impersonate official security notifications, aimed at deceiving victims and stealing their personal data and passwords.

The company explained that some users receive messages or alerts on their phones claiming there is "suspicious activity" in their accounts, but in reality, these could be fake messages designed by hackers to mislead the victim into taking urgent action.

It also warned that attackers have become adept at mimicking its official security messages to incite panic and prompt users to act quickly without verification. The company emphasizes that it never asks for passwords or personal data through links in unofficial messages.

Google recommended that users do not click on any links contained in warning messages and instead go directly to their accounts via the official website to verify any security alerts.

The company advised reviewing the "recent security events" within the account settings, which show any unusual login attempts along with details of the location and time, helping to uncover suspicious activity.