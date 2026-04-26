حذرت «قوقل» مستخدمي خدمة Gmail، من تزايد محاولات الاحتيال الإلكتروني التي تنتحل إشعارات أمنية رسمية، بهدف خداع الضحايا وسرقة بياناتهم الشخصية وكلمات المرور.

وأوضحت الشركة، أن بعض المستخدمين يتلقون رسائل أو تنبيهات على هواتفهم تدّعي وجود «نشاط مشبوه» في حساباتهم، لكنها في الواقع قد تكون رسائل مزيفة صممها مخترقون لإيهام الضحية بضرورة اتخاذ إجراء عاجل.

كما حذرت من أن المهاجمين أصبحوا يقلّدون رسائلها الأمنية الرسمية بشكل متقن، لإثارة الذعر ودفع المستخدمين إلى التصرف بسرعة دون تحقق. وتؤكد الشركة، أنها لا تطلب أبداً كلمات المرور أو البيانات الشخصية عبر روابط في رسائل غير رسمية.

وأوصت «قوقل» المستخدمين بعدم النقر على أي روابط واردة في رسائل تحذيرية، والتوجه مباشرة إلى حساباتهم عبر الموقع الرسمي للتحقق من أي تنبيهات أمنية.

ونصحت الشركة بمراجعة «الأحداث الأمنية الأخيرة» داخل إعدادات الحساب، والتي تُظهر أي محاولات تسجيل دخول غير معتادة مع تفاصيل الموقع والوقت، ما يساعد على كشف النشاط المشبوه.