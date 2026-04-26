حذرت «قوقل» مستخدمي خدمة Gmail، من تزايد محاولات الاحتيال الإلكتروني التي تنتحل إشعارات أمنية رسمية، بهدف خداع الضحايا وسرقة بياناتهم الشخصية وكلمات المرور.
وأوضحت الشركة، أن بعض المستخدمين يتلقون رسائل أو تنبيهات على هواتفهم تدّعي وجود «نشاط مشبوه» في حساباتهم، لكنها في الواقع قد تكون رسائل مزيفة صممها مخترقون لإيهام الضحية بضرورة اتخاذ إجراء عاجل.
كما حذرت من أن المهاجمين أصبحوا يقلّدون رسائلها الأمنية الرسمية بشكل متقن، لإثارة الذعر ودفع المستخدمين إلى التصرف بسرعة دون تحقق. وتؤكد الشركة، أنها لا تطلب أبداً كلمات المرور أو البيانات الشخصية عبر روابط في رسائل غير رسمية.
وأوصت «قوقل» المستخدمين بعدم النقر على أي روابط واردة في رسائل تحذيرية، والتوجه مباشرة إلى حساباتهم عبر الموقع الرسمي للتحقق من أي تنبيهات أمنية.
ونصحت الشركة بمراجعة «الأحداث الأمنية الأخيرة» داخل إعدادات الحساب، والتي تُظهر أي محاولات تسجيل دخول غير معتادة مع تفاصيل الموقع والوقت، ما يساعد على كشف النشاط المشبوه.
Google has warned Gmail users about the increasing attempts of phishing that impersonate official security notifications, aimed at deceiving victims and stealing their personal data and passwords.
The company explained that some users receive messages or alerts on their phones claiming there is "suspicious activity" in their accounts, but in reality, these could be fake messages designed by hackers to mislead the victim into taking urgent action.
It also warned that attackers have become adept at mimicking its official security messages to incite panic and prompt users to act quickly without verification. The company emphasizes that it never asks for passwords or personal data through links in unofficial messages.
Google recommended that users do not click on any links contained in warning messages and instead go directly to their accounts via the official website to verify any security alerts.
The company advised reviewing the "recent security events" within the account settings, which show any unusual login attempts along with details of the location and time, helping to uncover suspicious activity.