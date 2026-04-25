أعلنت وزارة العدل الأمريكية إنهاء تحقيقها مع رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي جيروم باول، في خطوة قد تمهد الطريق أمام تثبيت المرشح الذي يدعمه الرئيس دونالد ترمب، وهو كيفن وورش، لقيادة البنك المركزي.
وقالت المدعية الفيدرالية في واشنطن جانين بيرو إن قرار إغلاق التحقيق يضع حداً مؤقتاً لملف أثار جدلاً واسعاً، ويتعلق بتكاليف تجديد مباني الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، التي سبق أن تعرضت لانتقادات من قاضٍ فيدرالي، وأدت إلى تعطيل مسار تعيينات ترمب في البنك المركزي.
وأوضحت بيرو أنها طلبت من مكتب المفتش العام التابع للاحتياطي الفيدرالي مراجعة تجاوزات التكاليف في مشروع تحديث المقر الرئيسي في واشنطن، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الجهة الرقابية تملك الصلاحية الكاملة لمحاسبة البنك المركزي أمام دافعي الضرائب.
وكان التحقيق قد تعثر الشهر الماضي بعد أن أوقف قاضٍ فيدرالي مذكرات استدعاء صدرت بحق مجلس محافظي الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، معتبراً أنها استُخدمت للضغط على باول من أجل الاستجابة لمطالب ترمب بخفض أسعار الفائدة أو التنحي من منصبه، وأكد القاضي عدم وجود أدلة تُذكر على ارتكاب باول أي مخالفة قانونية.
ورغم تعهد بيرو سابقاً بمواصلة التحقيق، فإن قرار إغلاقه جاء في وقت حاسم، إذ كان السيناتور الجمهوري توم تيليس قد عرقل تعيين وورش، مشترطاً إنهاء ما وصفه بـ«التحقيق غير المبرر» ضد باول.
ومن المتوقع أن يساهم هذا التطور في تسريع إجراءات تثبيت وورش، خاصة مع اقتراب انتهاء ولاية باول القيادية في منتصف مايو المقبل، رغم أن موقف الأخير من الاستقالة لا يزال غير واضح، إذ أكد سابقاً تمسكه بمنصبه إلى حين إغلاق الملف بشكل نهائي وشفاف.
في المقابل، أعلن رئيس اللجنة المصرفية في مجلس الشيوخ تيم سكوت أنه سيطلب من المفتش العام تقديم تقرير مفصل خلال 90 يوماً حول نتائج المراجعة.
وتُظهر وثائق الميزانية أن تكلفة مشروع تجديد مباني الاحتياطي الفيدرالي ارتفعت إلى نحو 2.46 مليار دولار، بزيادة تتجاوز مليار دولار عن التقديرات الأصلية في عام 2020، ويُعزى ذلك بشكل رئيسي إلى ارتفاع أسعار المواد والعمالة بعد جائحة كورونا.
ويأتي هذا الملف في سياق توتر مستمر بين ترمب وباول، إذ انتقد الرئيس الأمريكي مراراً سياسات البنك المركزي، خصوصاً رفضه خفض أسعار الفائدة بشكل سريع، في خلاف يعكس صراعاً أوسع حول استقلالية السياسة النقدية في الولايات المتحدة.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced the conclusion of its investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in a move that could pave the way for the confirmation of the candidate supported by President Donald Trump, Kevin Warsh, to lead the central bank.
Federal prosecutor in Washington, Janine Piro, stated that the decision to close the investigation puts a temporary end to a file that has sparked widespread controversy, concerning the costs of renovating Federal Reserve buildings, which had previously faced criticism from a federal judge and disrupted Trump's appointment process at the central bank.
Piro clarified that she requested the Federal Reserve's Office of Inspector General to review cost overruns in the headquarters modernization project in Washington, noting that this oversight body has full authority to hold the central bank accountable to taxpayers.
The investigation had stalled last month after a federal judge halted subpoenas issued against the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, considering that they were used to pressure Powell to respond to Trump's demands for interest rate cuts or to resign from his position, and the judge confirmed that there was little evidence of Powell committing any legal violations.
Despite Piro's earlier commitment to continue the investigation, the decision to close it came at a critical time, as Republican Senator Thom Tillis had stalled Warsh's nomination, conditioning it on the conclusion of what he described as an "unjustified investigation" against Powell.
This development is expected to expedite the confirmation process for Warsh, especially with Powell's leadership term nearing its end in mid-May, although Powell's stance on resignation remains unclear, as he previously affirmed his commitment to his position until the matter is closed definitively and transparently.
In contrast, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott announced that he would request the Inspector General to provide a detailed report within 90 days regarding the results of the review.
Budget documents show that the cost of the Federal Reserve building renovation project has risen to about $2.46 billion, an increase of more than $1 billion from the original estimates in 2020, primarily attributed to rising material and labor costs following the COVID-19 pandemic.
This file comes amid ongoing tension between Trump and Powell, as the U.S. president has repeatedly criticized the central bank's policies, particularly its refusal to quickly lower interest rates, in a dispute that reflects a broader struggle over the independence of monetary policy in the United States.