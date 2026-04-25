أعلنت وزارة العدل الأمريكية إنهاء تحقيقها مع رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي جيروم باول، في خطوة قد تمهد الطريق أمام تثبيت المرشح الذي يدعمه الرئيس دونالد ترمب، وهو كيفن وورش، لقيادة البنك المركزي.

وقالت المدعية الفيدرالية في واشنطن جانين بيرو إن قرار إغلاق التحقيق يضع حداً مؤقتاً لملف أثار جدلاً واسعاً، ويتعلق بتكاليف تجديد مباني الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، التي سبق أن تعرضت لانتقادات من قاضٍ فيدرالي، وأدت إلى تعطيل مسار تعيينات ترمب في البنك المركزي.

وأوضحت بيرو أنها طلبت من مكتب المفتش العام التابع للاحتياطي الفيدرالي مراجعة تجاوزات التكاليف في مشروع تحديث المقر الرئيسي في واشنطن، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الجهة الرقابية تملك الصلاحية الكاملة لمحاسبة البنك المركزي أمام دافعي الضرائب.

وكان التحقيق قد تعثر الشهر الماضي بعد أن أوقف قاضٍ فيدرالي مذكرات استدعاء صدرت بحق مجلس محافظي الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، معتبراً أنها استُخدمت للضغط على باول من أجل الاستجابة لمطالب ترمب بخفض أسعار الفائدة أو التنحي من منصبه، وأكد القاضي عدم وجود أدلة تُذكر على ارتكاب باول أي مخالفة قانونية.

ورغم تعهد بيرو سابقاً بمواصلة التحقيق، فإن قرار إغلاقه جاء في وقت حاسم، إذ كان السيناتور الجمهوري توم تيليس قد عرقل تعيين وورش، مشترطاً إنهاء ما وصفه بـ«التحقيق غير المبرر» ضد باول.

ومن المتوقع أن يساهم هذا التطور في تسريع إجراءات تثبيت وورش، خاصة مع اقتراب انتهاء ولاية باول القيادية في منتصف مايو المقبل، رغم أن موقف الأخير من الاستقالة لا يزال غير واضح، إذ أكد سابقاً تمسكه بمنصبه إلى حين إغلاق الملف بشكل نهائي وشفاف.

في المقابل، أعلن رئيس اللجنة المصرفية في مجلس الشيوخ تيم سكوت أنه سيطلب من المفتش العام تقديم تقرير مفصل خلال 90 يوماً حول نتائج المراجعة.

وتُظهر وثائق الميزانية أن تكلفة مشروع تجديد مباني الاحتياطي الفيدرالي ارتفعت إلى نحو 2.46 مليار دولار، بزيادة تتجاوز مليار دولار عن التقديرات الأصلية في عام 2020، ويُعزى ذلك بشكل رئيسي إلى ارتفاع أسعار المواد والعمالة بعد جائحة كورونا.


ويأتي هذا الملف في سياق توتر مستمر بين ترمب وباول، إذ انتقد الرئيس الأمريكي مراراً سياسات البنك المركزي، خصوصاً رفضه خفض أسعار الفائدة بشكل سريع، في خلاف يعكس صراعاً أوسع حول استقلالية السياسة النقدية في الولايات المتحدة.