The U.S. Department of Justice announced the conclusion of its investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in a move that could pave the way for the confirmation of the candidate supported by President Donald Trump, Kevin Warsh, to lead the central bank.

Federal prosecutor in Washington, Janine Piro, stated that the decision to close the investigation puts a temporary end to a file that has sparked widespread controversy, concerning the costs of renovating Federal Reserve buildings, which had previously faced criticism from a federal judge and disrupted Trump's appointment process at the central bank.



Piro clarified that she requested the Federal Reserve's Office of Inspector General to review cost overruns in the headquarters modernization project in Washington, noting that this oversight body has full authority to hold the central bank accountable to taxpayers.



The investigation had stalled last month after a federal judge halted subpoenas issued against the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, considering that they were used to pressure Powell to respond to Trump's demands for interest rate cuts or to resign from his position, and the judge confirmed that there was little evidence of Powell committing any legal violations.



Despite Piro's earlier commitment to continue the investigation, the decision to close it came at a critical time, as Republican Senator Thom Tillis had stalled Warsh's nomination, conditioning it on the conclusion of what he described as an "unjustified investigation" against Powell.



This development is expected to expedite the confirmation process for Warsh, especially with Powell's leadership term nearing its end in mid-May, although Powell's stance on resignation remains unclear, as he previously affirmed his commitment to his position until the matter is closed definitively and transparently.



In contrast, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott announced that he would request the Inspector General to provide a detailed report within 90 days regarding the results of the review.



Budget documents show that the cost of the Federal Reserve building renovation project has risen to about $2.46 billion, an increase of more than $1 billion from the original estimates in 2020, primarily attributed to rising material and labor costs following the COVID-19 pandemic.



This file comes amid ongoing tension between Trump and Powell, as the U.S. president has repeatedly criticized the central bank's policies, particularly its refusal to quickly lower interest rates, in a dispute that reflects a broader struggle over the independence of monetary policy in the United States.