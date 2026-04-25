بعد أيام قليلة من انضمام القائد العسكري النور القبة إلى الجيش السوداني، كشفت مصادر عسكرية سودانية أن القائد الميداني في قوات الدعم السريع علي رزق الله المعروف باسم «السافنا»، انشق برفقة قواته وانضم إلى القوات المسلحة السودانية.


وينحدر «السافنا» من قبيلة الرزيقات (فرع المحاميد)، ويُعد من أبرز الموالين للزعيم القبلي وقائد «مجلس الصحوة الثوري» موسى هلال، القائد التاريخي لقوات حرس الحدود.


وظهر اسم السافنا خلال السنوات الماضية ضمن الحركات المسلحة التي تنقلت بين تمردات واتفاقات سلام متعددة قبل أن يصبح أحد الأسماء المرتبطة بالصراعات المسلحة في غرب السودان.


وبدأ مسار السافنا المسلح عام 2005 بالانضمام إلى حركة «تحرير السودان للعدالة» بقيادة علي كاربينو، قبل أن ينشق عنها ويوقع اتفاقاً مع الحكومة السودانية عام 2013، تم بموجبه استيعابه في الجيش برتبة ضابط ضمن الفرقة 20 مشاة. لكن هذا المسار لم يستمر طويلاً، إذ عاد إلى التمرد عام 2016 بعد خلافات داخلية وسلسلة اشتباكات في شرق دارفور، بينها سقوط نائبه خريف، وما تلاه من هجمات على مواقع حكومية.


شارك السافنا في مسار «الحوار الوطني» خلال عهد الرئيس السابق عمر البشير عام 2017، قبل أن يعلن تمرده مجدداً وينضم إلى «مجلس الصحوة الثوري» بقيادة موسى هلال، الذي كان في خلاف مع الحكومة آنذاك.


وفي نوفمبر 2017، قبض على السافنا خلال اشتباكات في شمال دارفور، ليبدأ بعدها مسار قضائي وعسكري انتهى بإدانته في تهم مختلفة، بينها القتل العمد والعصيان العسكري، إضافة إلى الهروب من الخدمة، قبل أن تُسقط المحكمة العسكرية معظم التهم؛ بسبب عدم كفاية الأدلة، وتكتفي بعقوبة مرتبطة بالخدمة العسكرية انتهت بإطلاق سراحه بعد نحو 4 سنوات في السجن.


ومع اندلاع الحرب بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع في منتصف شهر أبريل 2023، عاد السافنا للظهور من جديد، وانخرط في القتال إلى جانب قوات الدعم السريع وأصبح أحد أبرز قادتها الميدانيين.


يذكر أن رئيس مجلس السيادة السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان استقبل، الأحد الماضي، اللواء النور أحمد آدم، المعروف باسم «النور القبة»، بعد انشقاقه عن قوات «الدعم السريع».


ورحب البرهان في بيان، بانضمام «النور القبة» إلى صفوف القوات المسلحة، قائلاً إن «الأبواب مشرعة أمام كل من يريد إلقاء السلاح والانضمام لمسيرة البناء الوطني».


ويُعدّ «النور القبة» من كبار القادة العسكريين في قوات الدعم السريع، ويصفه البعض بأنه الثالث في الهرم القيادي العسكري.