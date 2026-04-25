A few days after military leader Al-Noor Al-Quba joined the Sudanese army, Sudanese military sources revealed that the field commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Ali Rizq Allah, known as "Al-Safna," defected along with his forces and joined the Sudanese Armed Forces.



Al-Safna hails from the Rizeigat tribe (a branch of the Mahamid) and is considered one of the prominent loyalists to the tribal leader and head of the "Revolutionary Awakening Council," Musa Hilal, the historical commander of the Border Guard Forces.



The name Al-Safna emerged in recent years among the armed movements that shifted between various rebellions and peace agreements before becoming one of the names associated with armed conflicts in western Sudan.



Al-Safna's armed journey began in 2005 when he joined the "Sudan Liberation Movement for Justice" led by Ali Karbino, before defecting from it and signing an agreement with the Sudanese government in 2013, which led to his incorporation into the army as an officer in the 20th Infantry Division. However, this path did not last long, as he returned to rebellion in 2016 after internal disputes and a series of clashes in East Darfur, including the fall of his deputy, Khareef, and subsequent attacks on government sites.



Al-Safna participated in the "National Dialogue" process during the era of former president Omar al-Bashir in 2017, before announcing his rebellion again and joining the "Revolutionary Awakening Council" led by Musa Hilal, who was in conflict with the government at that time.



In November 2017, Al-Safna was arrested during clashes in North Darfur, leading to a judicial and military process that ended with his conviction on various charges, including premeditated murder and military insubordination, in addition to desertion. However, the military court dropped most of the charges due to insufficient evidence and imposed a penalty related to military service, which ended with his release after about four years in prison.



With the outbreak of war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April 2023, Al-Safna re-emerged and engaged in fighting alongside the Rapid Support Forces, becoming one of their prominent field leaders.



It is worth mentioning that the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, welcomed Major General Al-Noor Ahmed Adam, known as "Al-Noor Al-Quba," last Sunday after his defection from the Rapid Support Forces.



Al-Burhan welcomed Al-Noor Al-Quba's joining the ranks of the armed forces in a statement, saying that "the doors are open for anyone who wants to lay down their arms and join the path of national construction."



Al-Noor Al-Quba is considered one of the senior military leaders in the Rapid Support Forces, and some describe him as the third in the military leadership hierarchy.