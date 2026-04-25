بعد أيام قليلة من انضمام القائد العسكري النور القبة إلى الجيش السوداني، كشفت مصادر عسكرية سودانية أن القائد الميداني في قوات الدعم السريع علي رزق الله المعروف باسم «السافنا»، انشق برفقة قواته وانضم إلى القوات المسلحة السودانية.
وينحدر «السافنا» من قبيلة الرزيقات (فرع المحاميد)، ويُعد من أبرز الموالين للزعيم القبلي وقائد «مجلس الصحوة الثوري» موسى هلال، القائد التاريخي لقوات حرس الحدود.
وظهر اسم السافنا خلال السنوات الماضية ضمن الحركات المسلحة التي تنقلت بين تمردات واتفاقات سلام متعددة قبل أن يصبح أحد الأسماء المرتبطة بالصراعات المسلحة في غرب السودان.
وبدأ مسار السافنا المسلح عام 2005 بالانضمام إلى حركة «تحرير السودان للعدالة» بقيادة علي كاربينو، قبل أن ينشق عنها ويوقع اتفاقاً مع الحكومة السودانية عام 2013، تم بموجبه استيعابه في الجيش برتبة ضابط ضمن الفرقة 20 مشاة. لكن هذا المسار لم يستمر طويلاً، إذ عاد إلى التمرد عام 2016 بعد خلافات داخلية وسلسلة اشتباكات في شرق دارفور، بينها سقوط نائبه خريف، وما تلاه من هجمات على مواقع حكومية.
شارك السافنا في مسار «الحوار الوطني» خلال عهد الرئيس السابق عمر البشير عام 2017، قبل أن يعلن تمرده مجدداً وينضم إلى «مجلس الصحوة الثوري» بقيادة موسى هلال، الذي كان في خلاف مع الحكومة آنذاك.
وفي نوفمبر 2017، قبض على السافنا خلال اشتباكات في شمال دارفور، ليبدأ بعدها مسار قضائي وعسكري انتهى بإدانته في تهم مختلفة، بينها القتل العمد والعصيان العسكري، إضافة إلى الهروب من الخدمة، قبل أن تُسقط المحكمة العسكرية معظم التهم؛ بسبب عدم كفاية الأدلة، وتكتفي بعقوبة مرتبطة بالخدمة العسكرية انتهت بإطلاق سراحه بعد نحو 4 سنوات في السجن.
ومع اندلاع الحرب بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع في منتصف شهر أبريل 2023، عاد السافنا للظهور من جديد، وانخرط في القتال إلى جانب قوات الدعم السريع وأصبح أحد أبرز قادتها الميدانيين.
يذكر أن رئيس مجلس السيادة السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان استقبل، الأحد الماضي، اللواء النور أحمد آدم، المعروف باسم «النور القبة»، بعد انشقاقه عن قوات «الدعم السريع».
ورحب البرهان في بيان، بانضمام «النور القبة» إلى صفوف القوات المسلحة، قائلاً إن «الأبواب مشرعة أمام كل من يريد إلقاء السلاح والانضمام لمسيرة البناء الوطني».
ويُعدّ «النور القبة» من كبار القادة العسكريين في قوات الدعم السريع، ويصفه البعض بأنه الثالث في الهرم القيادي العسكري.
A few days after military leader Al-Noor Al-Quba joined the Sudanese army, Sudanese military sources revealed that the field commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Ali Rizq Allah, known as "Al-Safna," defected along with his forces and joined the Sudanese Armed Forces.
Al-Safna hails from the Rizeigat tribe (a branch of the Mahamid) and is considered one of the prominent loyalists to the tribal leader and head of the "Revolutionary Awakening Council," Musa Hilal, the historical commander of the Border Guard Forces.
The name Al-Safna emerged in recent years among the armed movements that shifted between various rebellions and peace agreements before becoming one of the names associated with armed conflicts in western Sudan.
Al-Safna's armed journey began in 2005 when he joined the "Sudan Liberation Movement for Justice" led by Ali Karbino, before defecting from it and signing an agreement with the Sudanese government in 2013, which led to his incorporation into the army as an officer in the 20th Infantry Division. However, this path did not last long, as he returned to rebellion in 2016 after internal disputes and a series of clashes in East Darfur, including the fall of his deputy, Khareef, and subsequent attacks on government sites.
Al-Safna participated in the "National Dialogue" process during the era of former president Omar al-Bashir in 2017, before announcing his rebellion again and joining the "Revolutionary Awakening Council" led by Musa Hilal, who was in conflict with the government at that time.
In November 2017, Al-Safna was arrested during clashes in North Darfur, leading to a judicial and military process that ended with his conviction on various charges, including premeditated murder and military insubordination, in addition to desertion. However, the military court dropped most of the charges due to insufficient evidence and imposed a penalty related to military service, which ended with his release after about four years in prison.
With the outbreak of war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April 2023, Al-Safna re-emerged and engaged in fighting alongside the Rapid Support Forces, becoming one of their prominent field leaders.
It is worth mentioning that the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, welcomed Major General Al-Noor Ahmed Adam, known as "Al-Noor Al-Quba," last Sunday after his defection from the Rapid Support Forces.
Al-Burhan welcomed Al-Noor Al-Quba's joining the ranks of the armed forces in a statement, saying that "the doors are open for anyone who wants to lay down their arms and join the path of national construction."
Al-Noor Al-Quba is considered one of the senior military leaders in the Rapid Support Forces, and some describe him as the third in the military leadership hierarchy.