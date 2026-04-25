فيما تحدث الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن وجود انقسامات بين أجنحة النظام الإيراني تحول دون تحقيق تقدم في المفاوضات، اعتبر مسؤولون أمريكيون وإسرائيليون «أن لا تصدع في الحكم الإيراني، لكن هناك عدم استعداد لتقديم تنازلات».


ليس المرشد وحده صاحب القرار


وأفاد المسؤولون بأن المشكلة في إيران ليست في من يتخذ القرار، بل عدم الاستعداد لتقديم تنازلات، بحسب ما أوردت شبكة «إي بي سي»، اليوم السبت.


ولفتت مصادر مطلعة معنية بالملفات الأمنية، إضافة إلى رئيس سابق لفرع إيران في شعبة الأبحاث والتحليل (RAD) في الاستخبارات العسكرية الإسرائيلية، إلى أن صنع القرار في إيران لم يعد متمركزاً حول المرشد الأعلى مجتبى خامنئي كما كان قبل الحرب، وأنه لا توجد فجوة كبيرة بين مختلف التيارات داخل النظام، خلافاً لما يروّج له الآن.


لا أدلة على وجود تصدعات


من جانبه، رجح مصدر إقليمي مطلع على المعلومات الاستخبارية، أنه قد تكون هناك اختلافات في التركيز والأسلوب داخل النظام الإيراني، لكن لا أدلة واضحة على وجود تصدعات على مستوى اتخاذ القرار المركزي.


لكن مسؤولاً إسرائيلياً دحض هذه الرواية، وأكد أن «إيران باتت بعد الحرب أضعف مما كانت عليه في أي وقت مضى، معتبراً أنه لا يزال هناك الكثير مما يجب القيام به، إما عبر التفاوض أو عبر وسائل أخرى.


وكانت مصادر مطلعة لفتت إلى قلق الوسطاء من انقسامات القيادة الإيرانية. وذكرت أن قائد الحرس الثوري أحمد وحيدي من بين المعارضين لتقديم التنازلات في الملف التفاوضي، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال». وقالت المصادر إن محمود نبويان أحد أعضاء وفد التفاوض الإيراني، انتقد علناً قيادة كبير المفاوضين رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف.


خسارة عشرات القادة


وخسرت إيران خلال الحرب التي تفجرت في 28 فبراير الماضي العشرات من قادتها السياسيين الكبار والعسكريين، على رأسهم المرشد السابق علي خامنئي، بينما أصيب نجله وخليفته مجتبى بجروح بالغة حدّت بشكل كبير تواصله مع القادة، إذ أكدت مصادر إيرانية عدة أن التواصل معه بات يقتصر على دائرة ضيقة جدا، لكنها أوضحت أنه لا يزال قادراً على القيام بمهماته في إدارة سياسة البلاد.


ولا تزال المساعي الباكستانية مستمرة من أجل الدفع نحو عقد جولة ثانية من المحادثات بين الجانبين الأمريكي والإيراني، وسط تمسك كل طرف بخطوطه الحمراء. إذ ترفض إيران التخلي نهائياً عن حقها في التخصيب أو برنامجها الصاروخي، وتربط العودة إلى طاولة التفاوض برفع الحصار البحري الأمريكي عن موانئها. بينما تتمسك واشنطن بإبقاء الحصار حتى فتح مضيق هرمز الحيوي، والتوصل لاتفاق يرضي مطالبها.