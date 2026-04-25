While U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about divisions among the wings of the Iranian regime that hinder progress in negotiations, American and Israeli officials considered that "there is no fracture in Iranian governance, but there is an unwillingness to make concessions."



The Supreme Leader is not the only decision-maker



Officials stated that the problem in Iran is not about who makes the decisions, but rather the lack of willingness to make concessions, according to what the "ABC" network reported today, Saturday.



Informed sources involved in security files, along with a former head of the Iran branch in the Research and Analysis Division (RAD) of Israeli military intelligence, pointed out that decision-making in Iran is no longer centered around Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as it was before the war, and that there is not a significant gap between the various factions within the regime, contrary to what is currently being promoted.



No evidence of fractures



For his part, a regional source familiar with intelligence information suggested that there may be differences in focus and style within the Iranian regime, but there is no clear evidence of fractures at the level of central decision-making.



However, an Israeli official refuted this narrative, asserting that "Iran has become weaker after the war than it has ever been, considering that there is still much to be done, either through negotiations or other means."



Informed sources indicated that mediators are concerned about divisions within the Iranian leadership. They mentioned that Revolutionary Guard Commander Ahmad Vahidi is among those opposed to making concessions in the negotiation file, according to what the "Wall Street Journal" reported. The sources stated that Mahmoud Nabavian, a member of the Iranian negotiation delegation, publicly criticized the leadership of chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.



Loss of dozens of leaders



Iran lost dozens of its senior political and military leaders during the war that erupted on February 28, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, while his son and successor Mojtaba was severely injured, significantly limiting his communication with leaders. Several Iranian sources confirmed that communication with him has become restricted to a very narrow circle, but they clarified that he is still capable of performing his duties in managing the country's policies.



Efforts by Pakistan to push for a second round of talks between the American and Iranian sides are still ongoing, amid both parties' adherence to their red lines. Iran refuses to completely abandon its right to enrichment or its missile program, linking its return to the negotiating table to the lifting of the American maritime blockade on its ports. Meanwhile, Washington insists on maintaining the blockade until the vital Strait of Hormuz is opened and an agreement is reached that meets its demands.