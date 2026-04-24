كشف وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيجسيث، أن الحصار البحري الذي تفرضه الولايات المتحدة على الموانئ الإيرانية يتوسع ويتخذ طابعاً عالمياً. وحذر من أن أي محاولة إيرانية لزرع المزيد من الألغام في مضيق هرمز، ستمثل انتهاكاً لوقف إطلاق النار.


وقال بيت خلال إحاطة صحفية في (البنتاغون)، اليوم الجمعة، إن هناك سفناً تعبر المضيق بأمان، لافتاً إلى أن أوروبا بحاجة إلى مضيق هرمز أكثر بكثير مما نحتاجه نحن. وجدد التأكيد على أنه لا يعول على المساعدة الأوروبية، ولكن، واشنطن سترحب بأي جهود أوروبية جادة للقيام بشيء حيال فتح المضيق.


واعتبر أن «أوروبا وآسيا استفادتا من الحماية الأمريكية لعقود وانتهى وقت الاستفادة المجانية»، وأضاف: «أن تكون حليفاً هو طريق ذو اتجاهين».


واعتبر هيجسيث أن إيران لديها فرصة لإبرام اتفاق جيد، وأمامها «فرصة تاريخية لعقد صفقة جادة والكرة في ملعبها»، إلا أنه أكد أن الولايات المتحدة «ليست في عجلة لإبرام اتفاق».


وشدد على أن الحصار البحري على إيران سيستمر طالما استدعى الأمر، مشيراً إلى أن البحرية الأمريكية أجبرت 34 سفينة على العودة أدراجها منذ بدء الحصار على الموانئ الإيرانية.


وأكد أن الجيش الأمريكي يحكم السيطرة على المياه الإيرانية، وأن الحصار يتوسع، وبدأ يتخذ طابعاً عالمياً بعد مصادرة سفينتين إيرانيتين، تابعتين لأسطول الظل الإيراني، غادرتا الموانئ الإيرانية قبل دخول الحصار حيز التنفيذ. ورفض التكهن بجدول زمني لإزالة الألغام من مضيق هرمز.


بدوره، قال رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة دان كاين إن الولايات المتحدة تفرض حصاراً شاملاً على مضيق هرمز، وإن قواته على أهبة الاستعداد وجاهزون لاعتراض السفن في إطار الحصار البحري.


ولفت أن إيران هاجمت 5 سفن تجارية، منذ بدء الحصار البحري، وسنواصل تنفيذ عمليات الاعتراض في المحيطين الهادي والهندي ضد السفن الإيرانية، وأعلن أن ناقلتي النفط اللتين تم اعتراضهما خلال الأيام الماضية، لا تزالان محتجزتين.