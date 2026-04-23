The Ministry of Interior confirmed the implementation of a financial fine of up to (100,000) riyals against anyone who shelters holders of visit visas of all types in any designated accommodation (hotels, apartments, private residences, shelters, housing sites for pilgrims, and others), or conceals them, or provides any assistance that leads to their staying in the city of Mecca and the holy sites from today (the first) of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah until the end of the 14th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah. The fines will multiply based on the number of violating individuals who are sheltered, concealed, or assisted.

The Ministry of Interior urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season (1447 AH) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah, emphasizing that violating these regulations exposes offenders to legal penalties.

It called for immediate reporting of violators through the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.