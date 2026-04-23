أكدت وزارة الداخلية تطبيق غرامة مالية تصل إلى (100.000) ريال بحق كل من يقوم بإيواء حاملي تأشيرات الزيارة بأنواعها كافة في أي مكان مخصص للسكن (الفنادق، والشقق، والسكن الخاص، ودور الإيواء، ومواقع إسكان الحجاج، وغيرها)، أو التستر عليهم، أو تقديم أي مساعدة لهم تؤدي إلى بقائهم في مدينة مكة المكرمة، والمشاعر المقدسة بداية من اليوم (الأول) من شهر ذي القعدة حتى نهاية اليوم الـ (14) من شهر ذي الحجة، وتتعدد الغرامات بتعدد الأشخاص المخالفين الذين يتم إيواؤهم أو التستر عليهم أو تقديم المساعدة لهم.
وأهابت وزارة الداخلية بالجميع الالتزام بالتعليمات المنظمة لموسم حج هذا العام (1447هـ) والتعاون مع الجهات المختصة لتحقيق أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، مؤكدة أن مخالفة هذه التعليمات تعرض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية.
ودعت إلى المبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed the implementation of a financial fine of up to (100,000) riyals against anyone who shelters holders of visit visas of all types in any designated accommodation (hotels, apartments, private residences, shelters, housing sites for pilgrims, and others), or conceals them, or provides any assistance that leads to their staying in the city of Mecca and the holy sites from today (the first) of the month of Dhul-Qi'dah until the end of the 14th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah. The fines will multiply based on the number of violating individuals who are sheltered, concealed, or assisted.
The Ministry of Interior urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season (1447 AH) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah, emphasizing that violating these regulations exposes offenders to legal penalties.
It called for immediate reporting of violators through the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.