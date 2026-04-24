لا يزال مصير جولة المفاوضات الثانية بين إيران وأمريكا في إسلام آباد غامضا حتى الآن. وأعلنت الخارجية الإيرانية، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الوزير عباس عراقجي بحث مع نظيره الباكستاني إسحق دار تطورات وقف إطلاق النار.


وبحث عراقجي مصير المحادثات مع قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير، الذي لعب دوراً كبيراً خلال التحضير للجولة الأولى من المفاوضات.


وذكرت الخارجية الباكستانية أن دار تلقى اتصالا من نظيره الإيراني، وأكدا أهمية البقاء على اتصال وثيق. ولفتت في بيان إلى أن الوزير الباكستاني أكد أهمية الحوار والتواصل لمعالجة القضايا العالقة.


من جانبه، أوضح مسؤول باكستاني أن حالة من عدم اليقين تلف الجولة الثانية، مضيفاً أن إسلام آباد تنتظر رد إيران. وأكد أن باكستان مستمرة بجهود الوساطة وتثق بإمكانية إحراز التقدم المطلوب.


وكان دبلوماسي باكستاني ألمح أمس (الخميس) إلى أن التقدم في مساعي جمع الطرفين لعقد الجولة الثانية ضعيف للغاية.


وأفاد في تصريح تلفزيوني، بأن جموداً حقيقياً يواجه مسار المفاوضات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة. ولفت إلى أن طهران أبلغت إسلام آباد أن الحصار الأمريكي للموانئ الإيرانية يشكل العقبة أمام حضورها المفاوضات، فيما لا تزال واشنطن متمسكة باستمرار الحصار.


ودأبت طهران خلال الفترة الماضية على ربط مسألة رفع الحصار الأمريكي على موانئها مقابل فتح مضيق هرمز، معتبرة أن استمرار الحصار انتهاك لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي كان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مدده في 22 أبريل الجاري بعد أسبوعين من بدء سريانه. و أكد أن هذا التمديد ليس مفتوحاً، ملوحاً مراراً بإمكانية العودة للحرب.


يذكر أن إسلام آباد بدأت مطلع هذا الأسبوع الاستعداد لاستقبال الوفود الأمريكية والإيرانية، قبل أن ينقلب المشهد بشكل تام، إثر تأكيد طهران أنها لم ترسل وفدها الأربعاء الماضي. ومنذ ذلك الحين واصلت السلطات الباكستانية مساعيها من أجل إقناع الإيرانيين بالمشاركة ونقل المحاذير والمخاوف إلى الجانب الأمريكي.