The fate of the second round of negotiations between Iran and the United States in Islamabad remains unclear so far. The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced today (Friday) that Minister Abbas Araqchi discussed the developments of the ceasefire with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.



Araqchi also discussed the fate of the talks with the Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir, who played a significant role in preparing for the first round of negotiations.



The Pakistani Foreign Ministry mentioned that Dar received a call from his Iranian counterpart, and they emphasized the importance of staying in close contact. It noted in a statement that the Pakistani minister stressed the importance of dialogue and communication to address the outstanding issues.



For his part, a Pakistani official clarified that there is a state of uncertainty surrounding the second round, adding that Islamabad is awaiting Iran's response. He confirmed that Pakistan continues its mediation efforts and believes in the possibility of achieving the required progress.



A Pakistani diplomat hinted yesterday (Thursday) that progress in efforts to bring the two sides together for the second round is very weak.



He stated in a television interview that a real stalemate is facing the negotiation process between Iran and the United States. He pointed out that Tehran informed Islamabad that the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports is the obstacle to its participation in the negotiations, while Washington remains committed to maintaining the blockade.



Tehran has recently linked the issue of lifting the U.S. blockade on its ports to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, considering that the continuation of the blockade is a violation of the ceasefire agreement that U.S. President Donald Trump extended on April 22 after two weeks of its implementation. He confirmed that this extension is not open-ended, repeatedly threatening the possibility of returning to war.



It is worth mentioning that Islamabad began preparations at the beginning of this week to receive the American and Iranian delegations, before the scene completely changed after Tehran confirmed that it did not send its delegation last Wednesday. Since then, Pakistani authorities have continued their efforts to persuade the Iranians to participate and convey the concerns and fears to the American side.