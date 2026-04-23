The General Command of the Armed Forces in Sudan announced today (Thursday) the implementation of a series of decisive and qualitative military operations against the Rapid Support Forces militia over the past 72 hours, resulting in the destruction of dozens of combat vehicles and the liberation of strategic positions in several fronts, inflicting significant human and material losses on the militia.

Liberation in Blue Nile

The statement confirmed that the forces managed to completely liberate the area of "Maqja," destroy 4 combat vehicles, and eliminate dozens of militia members, in addition to capturing several of them, while the remaining forces fled under concentrated fire.

Destruction of Tanks in West Kordofan

In the West Kordofan front, the forces spotted a military gathering that included 10 tanks and armored vehicles in the area of Al-Sanout, in an attempt to expand operations eastward, before the forces confronted them and destroyed 10 tanks, 6 armored vehicles, and 18 combat vehicles, while dispersing the remaining elements.

Qualitative Operations in North Kordofan

The North Kordofan front witnessed precise operations that led to the destruction of 7 combat vehicles and the elimination of a number of militia members.

Disabling Capabilities in Darfur

In South Darfur, the forces targeted enemy positions and drone platforms, in addition to weapons, ammunition, and fuel depots, which led to the disabling of their operational capabilities.

Additionally, in the Central and North Darfur fronts, 6 combat vehicles were destroyed, and militia gatherings were accurately targeted, resulting in casualties among their ranks.

Ongoing Field Superiority

The General Command emphasized that these operations reflect the field superiority of the armed forces, affirming their continuation in cleansing the entire homeland and restoring security and stability.