أعلنت القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة في السودان، اليوم (الخميس)، تنفيذ سلسلة عمليات عسكرية نوعية وقاصمة ضد مليشيا الدعم السريع، خلال الساعات الـ72 الماضية، أسفرت عن تدمير عشرات الآليات القتالية وتحرير مواقع استراتيجية في عدة محاور، مع تكبيد المليشيا خسائر بشرية ومادية كبيرة.

تحرير في النيل الأزرق

وأكد البيان تمكن القوات من تحرير منطقة «مقجة» بالكامل، وتدمير 4 عربات قتالية، والقضاء على عشرات من عناصر المليشيا، إلى جانب أسر عدد منهم، فيما فرّ الباقون تحت ضربات مركزة.

تدمير دبابات غرب كردفان

وفي محور غرب كردفان، رصدت القوات حشدًا عسكريًا شمل 10 دبابات ومدرعات بمنطقة السنوط، في محاولة لتوسيع العمليات شرقًا، قبل أن تتصدى له القوات وتدمر 10 دبابات و6 مدرعات و18 عربة قتالية، مع تشتيت العناصر المتبقية.

عمليات نوعية شمال كردفان

وشهد محور شمال كردفان عمليات دقيقة أدت إلى تدمير 7 عربات قتالية، والقضاء على عدد من عناصر المليشيا.

شل قدرات في دارفور

وفي جنوب دارفور، استهدفت القوات تمركزات العدو ومنصات الطائرات المسيّرة، إضافة إلى مستودعات الأسلحة والذخائر والوقود، ما أدى إلى شل قدراته العملياتية.
كما تم في محوري وسط وشمال دارفور تدمير 6 عربات قتالية واستهداف تجمعات للمليشيا بدقة عالية، أسفرت عن سقوط قتلى في صفوفها.

تفوق ميداني مستمر

وشددت القيادة العامة على أن هذه العمليات تعكس تفوق القوات المسلحة ميدانيًا، مؤكدة استمرارها في تطهير كامل تراب الوطن، واستعادة الأمن والاستقرار.