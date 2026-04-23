أعلنت القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة في السودان، اليوم (الخميس)، تنفيذ سلسلة عمليات عسكرية نوعية وقاصمة ضد مليشيا الدعم السريع، خلال الساعات الـ72 الماضية، أسفرت عن تدمير عشرات الآليات القتالية وتحرير مواقع استراتيجية في عدة محاور، مع تكبيد المليشيا خسائر بشرية ومادية كبيرة.
تحرير في النيل الأزرق
وأكد البيان تمكن القوات من تحرير منطقة «مقجة» بالكامل، وتدمير 4 عربات قتالية، والقضاء على عشرات من عناصر المليشيا، إلى جانب أسر عدد منهم، فيما فرّ الباقون تحت ضربات مركزة.
تدمير دبابات غرب كردفان
وفي محور غرب كردفان، رصدت القوات حشدًا عسكريًا شمل 10 دبابات ومدرعات بمنطقة السنوط، في محاولة لتوسيع العمليات شرقًا، قبل أن تتصدى له القوات وتدمر 10 دبابات و6 مدرعات و18 عربة قتالية، مع تشتيت العناصر المتبقية.
عمليات نوعية شمال كردفان
وشهد محور شمال كردفان عمليات دقيقة أدت إلى تدمير 7 عربات قتالية، والقضاء على عدد من عناصر المليشيا.
شل قدرات في دارفور
وفي جنوب دارفور، استهدفت القوات تمركزات العدو ومنصات الطائرات المسيّرة، إضافة إلى مستودعات الأسلحة والذخائر والوقود، ما أدى إلى شل قدراته العملياتية.
كما تم في محوري وسط وشمال دارفور تدمير 6 عربات قتالية واستهداف تجمعات للمليشيا بدقة عالية، أسفرت عن سقوط قتلى في صفوفها.
تفوق ميداني مستمر
وشددت القيادة العامة على أن هذه العمليات تعكس تفوق القوات المسلحة ميدانيًا، مؤكدة استمرارها في تطهير كامل تراب الوطن، واستعادة الأمن والاستقرار.
The General Command of the Armed Forces in Sudan announced today (Thursday) the implementation of a series of decisive and qualitative military operations against the Rapid Support Forces militia over the past 72 hours, resulting in the destruction of dozens of combat vehicles and the liberation of strategic positions in several fronts, inflicting significant human and material losses on the militia.
Liberation in Blue Nile
The statement confirmed that the forces managed to completely liberate the area of "Maqja," destroy 4 combat vehicles, and eliminate dozens of militia members, in addition to capturing several of them, while the remaining forces fled under concentrated fire.
Destruction of Tanks in West Kordofan
In the West Kordofan front, the forces spotted a military gathering that included 10 tanks and armored vehicles in the area of Al-Sanout, in an attempt to expand operations eastward, before the forces confronted them and destroyed 10 tanks, 6 armored vehicles, and 18 combat vehicles, while dispersing the remaining elements.
Qualitative Operations in North Kordofan
The North Kordofan front witnessed precise operations that led to the destruction of 7 combat vehicles and the elimination of a number of militia members.
Disabling Capabilities in Darfur
In South Darfur, the forces targeted enemy positions and drone platforms, in addition to weapons, ammunition, and fuel depots, which led to the disabling of their operational capabilities.
Additionally, in the Central and North Darfur fronts, 6 combat vehicles were destroyed, and militia gatherings were accurately targeted, resulting in casualties among their ranks.
Ongoing Field Superiority
The General Command emphasized that these operations reflect the field superiority of the armed forces, affirming their continuation in cleansing the entire homeland and restoring security and stability.