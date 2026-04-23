أُقيل وزير البحرية الأمريكية جون فيلان من منصبه بشكل مفاجئ، وفق ما أفادت به وكالة رويترز عن مسؤول أمريكي، في خطوة جديدة تعكس حالة الاضطراب داخل وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية خلال فترة توصف بالحساسة.


وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع (البنتاغون) في بيان مقتضب أن فيلان غادر منصبه «بأثر فوري»، دون توضيح الأسباب أو ما إذا كان القرار قد جاء بطلب منه.


فيما تشير تقارير إلى أن إقالته جاءت نتيجة بطء في تنفيذ إصلاحات تهدف إلى تسريع وتيرة بناء السفن، فضلًا عن توتر علاقاته مع قيادات بارزة داخل الوزارة.


وبحسب رويترز، شهدت علاقته توترًا مع وزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث ونائبه ستيف فاينبرغ، إضافة إلى المسؤول المدني الثاني في البحرية هونغ كاو، الذي سيتولى مهام وزير البحرية بالإنابة، كما أشير إلى وجود تحقيقات تتعلق بالجوانب الأخلاقية داخل مكتب فيلان.


ويُعد فيلان، وهو رجل أعمال ملياردير ومقرّب من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أول وزير خدمة عسكرية يتم تعيينه من قبل الإدارة الحالية ويُقال من منصبه منذ عودة ترمب إلى الحكم العام الماضي.


وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن سلسلة تغييرات واسعة في قيادات البنتاغون، شملت سابقًا إقالة رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الجنرال تشارلز كيو براون جونيور، إلى جانب مسؤولين عسكريين كبار في سلاحي البحرية والجوية، كما سبق أن أقال هيغسيث رئيس أركان الجيش راندي جورج دون توضيح الأسباب، وسط تقارير عن خلافات داخلية.


من جهته، وصف السيناتور جاك ريد، كبير الديمقراطيين في لجنة القوات المسلحة بمجلس الشيوخ، القرار بأنه «مقلق»، معتبرًا أنه يعكس حالة من عدم الاستقرار داخل وزارة الدفاع في ظل إدارة ترمب.


وتأتي هذه الإقالة في وقت حساس، بالتزامن مع هدنة متوترة مع إيران، حيث تعزز الولايات المتحدة وجودها البحري في الشرق الأوسط، في إطار استراتيجية تهدف إلى فرض ضغوط على طهران للدخول في مفاوضات جديدة.


كما تواجه البحرية الأمريكية ضغوطاً متزايدة لتوسيع أسطولها، خاصة في ظل التفوق المتنامي للصناعة البحرية الصينية. ويتضمن مشروع ميزانية الدفاع الأمريكية لعام 2027، بقيمة 1.5 تريليون دولار، أكثر من 65 مليار دولار لبناء عشرات السفن الحربية وسفن الدعم، ضمن مبادرة أطلق عليها «الأسطول الذهبي»، والتي توصف بأنها الأكبر منذ ستينيات القرن الماضي.