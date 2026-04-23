U.S. Navy Secretary John F. Villan was unexpectedly removed from his position, according to a U.S. official cited by Reuters, in a new move that reflects the state of turmoil within the U.S. Department of Defense during a period described as sensitive.



The Department of Defense (the Pentagon) announced in a brief statement that Villan left his position "immediately," without clarifying the reasons or whether the decision was made at his request.



Reports indicate that his dismissal was due to a slow implementation of reforms aimed at accelerating shipbuilding, as well as strained relations with prominent leaders within the department.



According to Reuters, his relationship had become strained with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Deputy Secretary Steve Feinberg, in addition to the second civilian official in the Navy, Hong Kao, who will assume the duties of Acting Navy Secretary. Investigations related to ethical aspects within Villan's office have also been mentioned.



Villan, a billionaire businessman and close associate of President Donald Trump, is the first military service secretary appointed by the current administration to be removed from office since Trump returned to power last year.



This move is part of a series of extensive changes in Pentagon leadership, which previously included the dismissal of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr., along with senior military officials in the Navy and Air Force. Hegseth had also previously dismissed Army Chief of Staff Randy George without providing reasons, amid reports of internal disputes.



Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, described the decision as "concerning," considering it reflects a state of instability within the Department of Defense under the Trump administration.



This dismissal comes at a sensitive time, coinciding with a tense truce with Iran, as the United States strengthens its naval presence in the Middle East as part of a strategy aimed at applying pressure on Tehran to enter new negotiations.



The U.S. Navy is also facing increasing pressure to expand its fleet, especially in light of the growing dominance of the Chinese shipbuilding industry. The proposed U.S. defense budget for 2027, valued at $1.5 trillion, includes more than $65 billion for building dozens of warships and support vessels, under an initiative dubbed the "Golden Fleet," which is described as the largest since the 1960s.