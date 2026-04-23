أكدت مصادر لبنانية أن الاجتماع المرتقب اليوم في واشنطن مع إسرائيلي هو استكمال للاجتماع الذي عقده الطرفان الأسبوع الماضي.


وأوضح مصدر مقرب من الرئاسة اللبنانية، أن بيروت «ستطلب في الاجتماع تمديد مهلة وقف النار ووقف هدم المنازل في القرى المحتلة بجنوب البلاد»، ومن المتوقع أن يجرى الاجتماع بين سفيرة لبنان لدى الولايات المتحدة، ندى حمادة معوض، ونظيرها الإسرائيلي يحيئيل ليتر، بحضور وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو في مقر الخارجية الأمريكية.


أفادت المصادر اللبنانية بأن بيروت ستطالب بوقف إطلاق النار لمدة بين 20 و40 يوماً، ووقف التدمير بالقرى والبلدات الجنوبية، مبينة أنه إذا استجابت إسرائيل عندها تنتقل المحادثات إلى الاتفاق على تحديد مكان وزمان إجراء المفاوضات المباشرة مع إسرائيل.


وأعلنت الولايات المتحدة مشاركة وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو في الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات المباشرة بين بيروت وتل أبيب، المقرر انعقادها في واشنطن، اليوم، كما سينضم إليها هذه المرة السفير الأمريكي لدى إسرائيل مايك هوكابي.


في المقابل، قال الجيش الإسرائيلي إنه أطلق صاروخا اعتراضيا نحو ما زعم أنه هدف جوي مشبوه في مناطق توغل قواته بجنوب لبنان، مشيرا إلى أن نتائج الاعتراض قيد البحث.


وأوضح الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه لم يسجل أي اختراق للأجواء الإسرائيلية، كما لم تفعّل الإنذارات جراء ذلك.


من جهته، قال وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان نويل بارو إن استهداف عسكريين في لبنان كان واضحا أنهم من قوات اليونيفيل يعد جريمة حرب، مبيناً أن التدخل الفرنسي مهّد لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان والاجتماع المرتقب في واشنطن اليوم.