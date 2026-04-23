Lebanese sources confirmed that the anticipated meeting today in Washington with an Israeli is a continuation of the meeting held by the two parties last week.



A source close to the Lebanese presidency explained that Beirut "will request an extension of the ceasefire and a halt to the demolition of homes in the occupied villages in the south of the country" during the meeting. The meeting is expected to take place between Lebanon's Ambassador to the United States, Randa Hamada Mouawad, and her Israeli counterpart, Yihiel Leiter, with the presence of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the U.S. State Department.



Lebanese sources reported that Beirut will demand a ceasefire lasting between 20 and 40 days, and a halt to the destruction in the southern villages and towns, indicating that if Israel responds, then discussions will move on to agreeing on the location and timing of direct negotiations with Israel.



The United States announced the participation of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the second round of direct negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv, scheduled to be held in Washington today. This time, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will also join the meeting.



In contrast, the Israeli army stated that it launched an interceptor missile towards what it claimed was a suspicious aerial target in areas where its forces have penetrated in southern Lebanon, noting that the results of the interception are under investigation.



The Israeli army clarified that no breaches of Israeli airspace were recorded, and no alarms were activated as a result.



For his part, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that targeting military personnel in Lebanon, who were clearly from UNIFIL forces, constitutes a war crime, indicating that French intervention paved the way for a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and the anticipated meeting in Washington today.