Continuing the generous Saudi support aimed at developing infrastructure in the Yemeni governorates, the advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, discussed in the center's headquarters in Riyadh with the Governor of Abyan, Dr. Mukhtar bin Al-Khadr Al-Rabash Al-Haythami, enhancing humanitarian and service support to ensure the improvement of living conditions for the residents.



Field Response



The meeting reviewed the urgent needs matrix required by Abyan Governorate at the current stage, and the discussions focused on mechanisms to expedite the implementation of vital projects that address the daily needs of citizens, particularly in the sectors of electricity, water, health, and education.



The two sides discussed ways to enhance the operational capacities of service facilities and develop infrastructure, emphasizing the alignment with international humanitarian standards to ensure the continuity of developmental impact and normalize public life in various districts of the governorate.



Coordination and Integration



The two sides stressed during the discussions the importance of governing humanitarian work and intensifying joint coordination to ensure that aid reaches its rightful recipients, transitioning from emergency relief to implementing sustainable development projects that contribute to achieving stability and improving living conditions.



Dr. Al-Rabeeah affirmed the center's commitment to stand by the people of Abyan and meet their basic needs according to the prepared response plans.



Appreciation of Saudi Positions



For his part, the Governor of Abyan expressed his deep appreciation for the steadfast fraternal positions of the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, affirming that the fingerprints of the "King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center" have become living testimonies in every Yemeni home.



Al-Haythami praised the positive and fruitful interaction of the center with the needs of the governorate, commending the noble humanitarian role played by the Kingdom to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people in various fields.