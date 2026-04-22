استمراراً للدعم السعودي السخي الرامي لتطوير البنى التحتية في المحافظات اليمنية، بحث المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، في مقر المركز بالرياض، مع محافظ أبين الدكتور مختار بن الخضر الرباش الهيثمي، تعزيز الدعم الإنساني والخدمية بما يضمن تحسين الأوضاع المعيشية للسكان.


​استجابة ميدانية


​واستعرض اللقاء مصفوفة الاحتياجات العاجلة التي تتطلبها محافظة أبين في المرحلة الراهنة، كما ركزت المباحثات على آليات تسريع إنفاذ المشاريع الحيوية التي تلامس الاحتياجات اليومية للمواطنين، لا سيما في قطاعات الكهرباء والمياه والصحة والتعليم.


وبحث الجانبان سبل تعزيز القدرات التشغيلية للمنشآت الخدمية وتطوير البنية التحتية، مع التأكيد على مواءمة معايير الإغاثية الدولية لضمان استمرارية الأثر التنموي وتطبيع الحياة العامة في مختلف مديريات المحافظة.


تنسيق وتكامل


​وشدد الجانبان خلال المباحثات على أهمية حوكمة العمل الإنساني وتكثيف التنسيق المشترك لضمان وصول المساعدات لمستحقيها، والانتقال من مرحلة الإغاثة العاجلة إلى تنفيذ مشاريع التنمية المستدامة التي تسهم في تحقيق الاستقرار وتحسين الأوضاع المعيشية.


وأكد الدكتور الربيعة حرص المركز على الوقوف إلى جانب أبناء محافظة أبين وتلبية متطلباتهم الأساسية وفق خطط الاستجابة المعدّة لذلك.


​تثمين المواقف السعودية


​من جانبه، أعرب محافظ أبين عن بالغ تقديره للمواقف الأخوية الثابتة للمملكة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مؤكداً أن بصمات «مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة» باتت شواهد حية في كل بيت يمني.


وثمّن الهيثمي التفاعل الإيجابي والمثمر للمركز مع احتياجات المحافظة، مشيداً بالدور الإنساني النبيل الذي تضطلع به المملكة لتخفيف المعاناة عن الشعب اليمني في مختلف المجالات.