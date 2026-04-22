The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is in talks to transfer up to 1,100 Afghans who collaborated with American forces during the war in Afghanistan to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as confirmed by The New York Times.



This move comes after the administration decided to suspend a program that allowed Afghans who assisted U.S. military efforts to apply for resettlement in the United States.



According to the American newspaper's report, the group, which includes more than a thousand people, has been stuck in Qatar for a year and includes translators who worked with the U.S. military, as well as relatives of American military personnel, in addition to more than 400 children.



The United States had transferred these Afghans to Qatar for their protection due to their collaboration with U.S. forces, especially after the withdrawal of the U.S. military and the return of the Taliban to power in the country.



On the other hand, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is facing a severe displacement crisis due to decades of conflict and instability, with data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees indicating the displacement of about 8.2 million people by September 2025, with expectations that the number will rise to 9 million by the end of the year.



According to The Guardian, Sean Vandiver, head of the AfghanEvac relief organization, said he learned of these discussions through sources within the U.S. State Department.



He added that about 900 of these Afghans are already eligible for resettlement in the United States, while other countries could be sought to host around 200 ineligible individuals, instead of sending them to the Congo, which is suffering from deteriorating security conditions.



Vandiver described the solution as straightforward, calling for the eligible individuals to be allowed entry into the United States, especially since among them are between 100 and 150 individuals from families of active-duty military personnel, in addition to more than 700 women and children.



He pointed out that keeping these individuals in a state of waiting without a clear solution exacerbates the risks they face, warning that returning them to Afghanistan could expose them to the risk of being killed due to their previous collaboration with U.S. forces.



For its part, the U.S. State Department confirmed that it continues to seek options for the voluntary resettlement of Afghans residing in the "Al-Adid" camp in Qatar, considering that transferring them to a third country could represent a suitable solution to ensure their safety and the safety of Americans. However, it also clarified that "there is currently no clear path" for their transfer to the United States.



The department added that it is in continuous contact with the residents of the camp regarding these efforts, but it refrained from disclosing additional details due to the sensitivity of the ongoing negotiations.