تجري إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مباحثات لنقل ما يصل إلى 1100 أفغاني تعاونوا مع القوات الأمريكية خلال الحرب في أفغانستان إلى جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، وفق ما أكدته صحيفة نيويورك تايمز.


وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد قرار الإدارة تعليق برنامج كان يسمح للأفغان الذين ساعدوا الجهود العسكرية الأمريكية بالتقدم لإعادة التوطين في الولايات المتحدة.


وبحسب تقرير الصحيفة الأمريكية، فإن المجموعة، التي تضم أكثر من ألف شخص، عالقة منذ عام في قطر، وتشمل مترجمين عملوا مع الجيش الأمريكي إلى جانب أقارب لعسكريين أمريكيين، إضافة إلى أكثر من 400 طفل.


وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد نقلت هؤلاء الأفغان إلى قطر لحمايتهم، نظراً لتعاونهم مع القوات الأمريكية، خصوصاً بعد انسحاب الجيش الأمريكي وعودة حركة طالبان إلى الحكم في البلاد.


في المقابل، تواجه جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية أزمة نزوح حادة نتيجة عقود من النزاعات وعدم الاستقرار، وتشير بيانات المفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين إلى نزوح نحو 8.2 مليون شخص حتى سبتمبر 2025، مع توقعات بارتفاع العدد إلى 9 ملايين بنهاية العام.


وبحسب صحيفة الغارديان، قال شون فانديفر، رئيس منظمة AfghanEvac الإغاثية، إنه علم بهذه المناقشات عبر مصادر داخل وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية.


وأضاف أن نحو 900 من هؤلاء الأفغان مؤهلون بالفعل لإعادة التوطين في الولايات المتحدة، بينما يمكن البحث عن دول أخرى لاستقبال نحو 200 شخص غير مؤهلين، بدلًا من إرسالهم إلى الكونغو التي تعاني من أوضاع أمنية متدهورة.


ووصف فانديفر الحل بأنه بسيط، داعيًا إلى السماح بدخول المؤهلين إلى الولايات المتحدة، خاصة أن من بينهم ما بين 100 و150 فردًا من عائلات عسكريين في الخدمة، إضافة إلى أكثر من 700 امرأة وطفل.


وأشار إلى أن بقاء هؤلاء في حالة انتظار دون حل واضح يفاقم المخاطر التي يواجهونها، محذرًا من أن إعادتهم إلى أفغانستان قد تعرضهم لخطر القتل بسبب تعاونهم السابق مع القوات الأمريكية.


من جانبها، أكدت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية أنها تواصل البحث عن خيارات لإعادة التوطين الطوعي للأفغان المقيمين في مخيم «العديد» في قطر، معتبرة أن نقلهم إلى دولة ثالثة قد يمثل حلًا مناسبًا لضمان سلامتهم وسلامة الأمريكيين، لكنها أوضحت في الوقت نفسه أنه «لا يوجد حالياً مسار واضح» لنقلهم إلى الولايات المتحدة.


وأضافت الوزارة أنها على تواصل مستمر مع المقيمين في المخيم بشأن هذه الجهود، لكنها امتنعت عن كشف تفاصيل إضافية نظراً لحساسية المفاوضات الجارية.