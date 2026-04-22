U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of a second round of talks between the United States and Iran by Friday. He confirmed to the "New York Post" statements from Pakistani sources that there is a chance to resume peace talks during this period. Trump said, "It's possible."



This suggestion comes a day after Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire until the "divided leadership" can present a "unified proposal."



Axios reported that three U.S. officials said Trump granted the "disputed parties" in Iran a short deadline to unite behind a "coherent offer" in the negotiations, otherwise, the ceasefire he announced would end.



He added that he is willing to grant a ceasefire period ranging from 3 to 5 days to allow the Iranians to get their affairs in order. This period will not be open-ended.



According to the site, U.S. negotiators believe that reaching an agreement to end the war and address the remaining aspects of Iran's nuclear program is still possible. However, they are concerned about the lack of anyone in Tehran with the authority to approve.



Axios noted that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei hardly communicates with anyone, while the generals of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, who currently hold the reins of power, publicly disagree on strategy with civilian negotiators. The site confirmed that if Pakistani mediators cannot ensure Iran's participation within the timeframe set by Trump, the military option will return to the negotiating table.



Trump announced in a statement last night that he agreed to the request of Pakistani mediators "to halt the attack on Iran until its leaders and representatives can reach a unified proposal and conclude the talks, one way or another."



He stated that he would continue the naval blockade on Iranian trade by sea.



The American network "Fox News" reported that sources expect the extension of the truce to be "short-term unless a quick agreement is reached."



They considered this step to represent a final push towards peace for the war-weary Iranian people, adding that it "gives the regime in Iran more time to try to coordinate and communicate internally."



U.S. officials and Pakistani mediators are waiting for Khamenei to break his silence in the next day or two and to give his negotiators clear instructions to return to the negotiating table, according to a regional source familiar with the mediation efforts, as reported by Axios.