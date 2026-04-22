رجح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إمكانية عقد جولة ثانية من المحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران بحلول يوم الجمعة. وأكد لصحيفة «نيويورك بوست»، تصريحات مصادر باكستانية، قالت إن هناك احتمالاً لاستئناف محادثات السلام خلال هذه الفترة. وقال ترمب: «إن ذلك ممكن».


ويأتي هذا الترجيح، بعد يوم من إعلان ترمب تمديد وقف النار، إلى حين تمكن «قيادتها المنقسمة» من تقديم «مقترح موحّد».


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن ثلاثة مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم: إن ترمب منح «الأطراف المتنازعة» في إيران، مهلة قصيرة، للتوحد خلف «عرض متماسك» في المفاوضات، وإلا فإن وقف إطلاق النار الذي أعلن تمديده، سينتهي.


وأضاف أنه مستعد لمنح فترة وقف إطلاق نار تتراوح بين 3 -5 أيام لتمكين الإيرانيين من ترتيب أمورهم. ولن تكون هذه الفترة مفتوحة المدة.


وحسب الموقع فإن المفاوضين الأمريكيين يعتقدون أن التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب ومعالجة ما تبقى من برنامج إيران النووي لا يزال ممكناً. لكنهم قلقون من عدم وجود أي شخص في طهران يتمتع بصلاحية الموافقة.


واعتبر «أكسيوس» أن المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي يكاد لا يتواصل مع أحد، فيما جنرالات الحرس الثوري الإيراني، الذين يمسكون بزمام الأمور في الوقت الراهن يختلفون بشكل علني بشأن الإستراتيجية مع المفاوضين المدنيين. وأكد الموقع أنه في حال لم يتمكن الوسطاء الباكستانيون من ضمان مشاركة إيران خلال الإطار الزمني الذي حدده ترمب، فسيعود الخيار العسكري إلى طاولة المفاوضات.


وكان ترمب أعلن في بيان الليلة الماضية الموافقة على طلب الوسطاء الباكستانيين «بوقف الهجوم على إيران إلى أن يتسنى لقادتها وممثليها التوصل إلى اقتراح موحد، واختتام المحادثات، بطريقة أو بأخرى».


قال إنه سيواصل الحصار الذي تفرضه البحرية على التجارة الإيرانية عن طريق البحر.


ونقلت شبكة «فوكس نيوز» الأمريكية عن مصادر، ترجيحها أن يكون تمديد الهدنة لـ«فترة قصير الأمد ما لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق سريع».


واعتبرت أن هذه الخطوة تمثل دفعة أخيرة نحو السلام للشعب الإيراني الذي أنهكته الحرب، مضيفة أنها «تمنح النظام في إيران مزيداً من الوقت لمحاولة التنسيق والتواصل داخلياً».


وينتظر مسؤولون أمريكيون ووسطاء باكستانيون أن يخرج خامنئي عن صمته خلال اليوم أو اليومين القادمين، وأن يعطي مفاوضيه توجيهات واضحة للعودة إلى طاولة المفاوضات، وفق مصدر إقليمي مطلع على جهود الوساطة، وفق ما نقل «أكسيوس».