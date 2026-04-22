رجّحت مصادر أمريكية أن يكون تمديد وقف إطلاق النار الذي أعلنه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مع إيران، مساء أمس الثلاثاء، لفترة قصيرة الأمد ما لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق سريع.

وأفادت المصادر لشبكة «فوكس نيوز» الأمريكية أن هذه الخطوة جاءت تقديراً لباكستان على دورها في الوساطة.


ولفتت الشبكة إلى أن هذا التمديد «قد لا يستمر طويلاً ما لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق سريع»، في ظل استمرار التوترات، بما في ذلك الحصار البحري الأمريكي وتأثيره على الوضع الاقتصادي الإيراني.


وذكرت «فوكس نيوز» أن هذه الخطوة تمثّل دفعة أخيرة نحو السلام للشعب الإيراني الذي أنهكته الحرب، مضيفة أنها تمنح النظام في إيران مزيداً من الوقت لمحاولة التنسيق والتواصل داخلياً.


واعتبرت أن التواصل داخل إيران ليس مهمة سهلة في الوقت الحالي؛ بسبب ما وصفتها بالحملة الاستخباراتية العسكرية المكثفة التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة.


وأوضحت أنه في ظل هذه الظروف، ليس من السهل على القادة الإيرانيين حتى إجراء اتصالات بسيطة مثل استخدام الهاتف؛ بسبب الخشية الحقيقية من التعرض للاستهداف.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي، أعلن مساء الثلاثاء، أنه سيمدد وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران إلى حين تقديم مقترح إيراني وانتهاء المباحثات.


وذكر ترمب في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشال» أن قراره جاء بناءً على طلب باكستان بتأجيل الهجمات حتى يتسنى للقادة والممثلين الإيرانيين التوصل إلى ما أسماه اقتراحاً موحداً.


وجاء تمديد ترمب لوقف إطلاق النار قبل ساعات من الموعد، الذي كان محدداً لانتهاء سريانه، وبعدما أعلن البيت الأبيض أن نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس لن يذهب إلى باكستان لحضور ما كان يفترض أن يكون جولة ثانية من محادثات السلام.