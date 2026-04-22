American sources have suggested that the extension of the ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump with Iran, last night on Tuesday, is likely to be short-term unless a quick agreement is reached.

The sources informed the American network "Fox News" that this step was taken in appreciation of Pakistan for its role in mediation.



The network pointed out that this extension "may not last long unless a quick agreement is reached," amid ongoing tensions, including the American naval blockade and its impact on the Iranian economic situation.



Fox News reported that this step represents a final push towards peace for the Iranian people who have been worn down by war, adding that it gives the regime in Iran more time to try to coordinate and communicate internally.



It considered that communication within Iran is not an easy task at the moment, due to what it described as an intense military intelligence campaign led by the United States.



It clarified that under these circumstances, it is not easy for Iranian leaders even to make simple communications like using the phone, due to the real fear of being targeted.



President Trump announced on Tuesday evening that he would extend the ceasefire with Iran until an Iranian proposal is presented and the negotiations conclude.



Trump mentioned in a post on the "Truth Social" platform that his decision came at the request of Pakistan to delay attacks so that Iranian leaders and representatives could reach what he called a unified proposal.



The extension of Trump’s ceasefire came just hours before the deadline that had been set for its expiration, and after the White House announced that Vice President JD Vance would not go to Pakistan to attend what was supposed to be a second round of peace talks.