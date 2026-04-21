أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية اليوم (الثلاثاء) فرض عقوبات على 14 فرداً وكياناً وسفينة مرتبطة بإيران، في عدة دول، متهمة إياهم بالمشاركة في شبكات لشراء ونقل أسلحة ومكوّنات عسكرية لصالح النظام الإيراني.


وأكد البيان أن إيران تعمل على إعادة بناء قدراتها الصاروخية والطائرات المسيّرة خصوصاً طائرات «شاهد» الانتحارية، التي تُستخدم لاستهداف مصالح الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها والبنية التحتية في المنطقة.


وذكر مكتب مراقبة الأصول الأجنبية التابع لوزارة الخزانة الأمريكية على موقعه الإلكتروني أنه وفي ظل استمرار الولايات المتحدة في استنزاف مخزونات إيران من الصواريخ البالستية، يسعى النظام الإيراني إلى إعادة بناء قدراته الإنتاجية، معتمداً بشكل متزايد على طائرات «شاهد» المسيّرة أحادية الاتجاه (الانتحارية) لاستهداف الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها، بما في ذلك البنية التحتية للطاقة في المنطقة.


وقال وزير الخزانة سكوت بيسنت: «يجب محاسبة النظام الإيراني على ابتزاز أسواق الطاقة العالمية واستهداف المدنيين بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة بشكل عشوائي»، مضيفاً: «بقيادة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، وفي إطار سياسة الضغط الاقتصادي، ستواصل وزارة الخزانة تتبع الأموال واستهداف سلوك النظام الإيراني المتهور ومن يدعمه».


وتأتي هذه العقوبات في الوقت الذي تتواصل الجهود الباكستانية والإقليمية لتمديد الهدنة بين إيران وأمريكا.


وأبدى مسؤولون باكستانيون تفاؤلهم بعقد جولة المفاوضات بين إيران وامريكا غداً (الأربعاء) رغم تأخر إيران في إرسال وفدها.


وقال المسؤولون: باكستان منخرطة في جهود وساطة مكثفة لضمان انعقاد جولة محادثات بين طهران وواشنطن والتفاؤل لا يزال قائماً.


بالمقابل، قال المندوب الإيراني لدى الأمم المتحدة إن طهران أوضحت أن كسر الحصار شرط أساسي، وبعد ذلك ستعقد الجولة التالية من المفاوضات.