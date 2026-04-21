The U.S. Treasury Department announced today (Tuesday) sanctions on 14 individuals, entities, and a ship linked to Iran, in several countries, accusing them of participating in networks to purchase and transport weapons and military components for the benefit of the Iranian regime.



The statement confirmed that Iran is working to rebuild its missile and drone capabilities, particularly the "Shahed" suicide drones, which are used to target U.S. interests, its allies, and infrastructure in the region.



The Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Treasury Department stated on its website that as the United States continues to deplete Iran's stockpiles of ballistic missiles, the Iranian regime is seeking to rebuild its production capabilities, increasingly relying on the one-way (suicide) "Shahed" drones to target the United States and its allies, including the region's energy infrastructure.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott P. McGowan said, "The Iranian regime must be held accountable for its exploitation of global energy markets and its indiscriminate targeting of civilians with missiles and drones," adding, "Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, and as part of the economic pressure policy, the Treasury Department will continue to track the funds and target the reckless behavior of the Iranian regime and its supporters."



These sanctions come at a time when Pakistani and regional efforts to extend the truce between Iran and the U.S. are ongoing.



Pakistani officials expressed optimism about holding a round of negotiations between Iran and the U.S. tomorrow (Wednesday) despite Iran's delay in sending its delegation.



The officials stated: Pakistan is engaged in intensive mediation efforts to ensure a round of talks between Tehran and Washington, and optimism remains high.



In contrast, the Iranian representative to the United Nations stated that Tehran has made it clear that breaking the blockade is a prerequisite, after which the next round of negotiations will be held.