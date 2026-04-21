A Greek company specializing in maritime risk management has warned of the spread of fraudulent messages targeting shipping companies, promising to secure the passage of their vessels through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for payment in cryptocurrencies.

The company (Marisks) explained that unknown parties, claiming to represent Iranian authorities, have sent messages to some companies that have suspended their vessels west of the strait, demanding payment in amounts using currencies like Bitcoin and Tether, in exchange for granting a "safe passage permit."

The company confirmed that these messages are a "scam," emphasizing that they have no connection to Iranian authorities.

Escalating Crisis in the Global Energy Corridor

This warning comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, where the United States maintains its blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran has imposed and re-imposed restrictions on navigation in the strait, through which about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passed before the outbreak of war in the Middle East.

Despite discussions about a ceasefire, Tehran has proposed imposing transit fees on ships in exchange for securing their passage, taking advantage of its control over this vital corridor.

Hundreds of Ships Stranded

Estimates indicate that hundreds of ships and around 20,000 sailors are still stranded in the Gulf waters, amid ongoing restrictions and uncertainty about the future of navigation.

On April 18, Iran temporarily allowed the strait to open with inspections imposed, but attempts to cross faced risks, as at least two ships, one of them an oil tanker, reported being shot at by Iranian boats, forcing them to retreat.

Fraud Exploiting Chaos

The company (Marisks) believes that some ships that were shot at may have fallen victim to these fraudulent operations after responding to the misleading messages.

One of the circulated messages stated: "After submitting the documents and assessing your eligibility by the Iranian security agencies, the fees due in cryptocurrencies will be determined, and only then can your vessel pass through the strait without obstacles at the scheduled time."