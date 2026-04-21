حذّرت شركة يونانية متخصصة في إدارة المخاطر البحرية من انتشار رسائل احتيالية تستهدف شركات الشحن، تعد بتأمين مرور سفنها عبر مضيق هرمز مقابل دفع رسوم بعملات مشفرة.

وأوضحت الشركة (ماريسكس) أن جهات مجهولة، تدّعي تمثيل السلطات الإيرانية، أرسلت إلى بعض الشركات التي علقت سفنها غرب المضيق رسائل تطالب بدفع مبالغ باستخدام عملات مثل البيتكوين والتيثر، مقابل منح «تصريح عبور آمن».

وأكدت الشركة أن هذه الرسائل «عملية احتيال»، مشددة على أنها لا تمت بصلة للسلطات الإيرانية.

أزمة متفاقمة في ممر الطاقة العالمي

يأتي هذا التحذير في ظل استمرار التوترات في المنطقة، حيث تحافظ الولايات المتحدة على حصارها للموانئ الإيرانية، بينما قامت إيران بفرض وإعادة فرض قيود على الملاحة في المضيق، الذي كان يمر عبره نحو خُمس إمدادات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال عالمياً قبل اندلاع الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.

ورغم الحديث عن مفاوضات لوقف إطلاق النار، طرحت طهران فكرة فرض رسوم عبور على السفن مقابل تأمين مرورها، مستفيدة من سيطرتها على هذا الممر الحيوي.

مئات السفن عالقة

وتشير التقديرات إلى أن مئات السفن ونحو 20 ألف بحّار ما زالوا عالقين في مياه الخليج، في ظل استمرار القيود وعدم وضوح مستقبل الملاحة.

وفي 18 أبريل، سمحت إيران مؤقتاً بفتح المضيق مع فرض عمليات تفتيش، إلا أن محاولات العبور واجهت مخاطر، حيث أفادت سفينتان على الأقل، إحداهما ناقلة نفط، بتعرضهما لإطلاق نار من زوارق إيرانية، ما أجبرهما على التراجع.

احتيال يستغل الفوضى

وترى شركة (ماريسكس) أن بعض السفن التي تعرضت لإطلاق النار قد تكون وقعت ضحية لهذه العمليات الاحتيالية، بعد استجابتها للرسائل المضللة.

وجاء في إحدى الرسائل المتداولة: «بعد تقديم الوثائق وتقييم أهليتكم من قبل الأجهزة الأمنية الإيرانية، سيتم تحديد الرسوم المستحقة بالعملات المشفرة، وعندها فقط يمكن لسفينتكم عبور المضيق دون عوائق في الموعد المحدد».