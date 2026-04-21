U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric towards Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the ceasefire agreement, affirming in a brief post on the "Truth Social" platform: "Iran has violated the ceasefire many times!" This statement reflects increasing tension as the deadline for the truce approaches.

Countdown to the truce... and Islamabad negotiations

Trump's statement comes at a sensitive time, with the ceasefire set to expire on Wednesday, amid anticipation for the second round of U.S.-Iranian negotiations in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

A Pakistani official source confirmed that the round will take place as scheduled, noting that the delegations from the United States and Iran arrived (on Tuesday) simultaneously, with no indications so far of an extension of the truce, which enhances the uncertainty surrounding the de-escalation process.

Maritime escalation: Interception of "Tiffany" in international waters

Alongside the political statements, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the execution of a maritime operation against a tanker linked to Iran, confirming that its forces raided and intercepted the tanker "MT Tiffany" within the area of responsibility of the U.S. command in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

It emphasized that international waters are "not a safe haven" for sanctioned vessels, clarifying that the tanker is listed under sanctions and was not flying the flag of any country.

Washington: We will continue to disrupt illegal networks

The department confirmed that the operations are part of ongoing efforts to enforce international law, stating that it will continue to intercept vessels providing material support to Iran and work to disrupt the illegal networks associated with it.

Tehran threatens escalation: "We are ready for war"

In contrast, the "Tasnim" agency reported from sources that Iran is preparing for potential escalation scenarios as the ceasefire deadline approaches, asserting that Tehran is "fully ready for the possibility of resuming war" and possesses "new cards" for the upcoming round of confrontation.

An open scene for escalation

Amid Trump's accusations of violating the truce, military movements at sea, and Tehran's preparations for confrontation scenarios, the coming hours seem crucial, raising questions about the ability of the Islamabad negotiations to curb the escalation or slip into a new round of war.