صعّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لهجته تجاه إيران، متهماً طهران بخرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، مؤكداً في منشور قصير عبر منصة «تروث سوشال»: «لقد انتهكت إيران وقف إطلاق النار مرات عديدة!»، في إشارة تعكس توتراً متزايداً مع اقتراب انتهاء مهلة الهدنة.

العد التنازلي للهدنة.. ومفاوضات إسلام آباد

يأتي تصريح ترمب في توقيت حساس، مع اقتراب انتهاء وقف إطلاق النار يوم الأربعاء، وسط ترقب لانطلاق الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد.

وأكد مصدر رسمي باكستاني أن الجولة ستُعقد في موعدها، مشيراً إلى وصول وفدي الولايات المتحدة وإيران (الثلاثاء) بشكل متزامن، دون وجود مؤشرات حتى الآن على تمديد الهدنة، ما يعزز حالة الغموض حول مسار التهدئة.

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تصعيد بحري: اعتراض «تيفاني» في المياه الدولية

بالتزامن مع التصريحات السياسية، أعلنت وزارة الحرب الأمريكية تنفيذ عملية بحرية ضد ناقلة مرتبطة بإيران، إذ أكدت أن قواتها داهمت واعترضت الناقلة «إم تي تيفاني» ضمن نطاق مسؤولية القيادة الأمريكية في المحيطين الهندي والهادئ.

وشددت على أن المياه الدولية «ليست ملاذاً آمناً» للسفن الخاضعة للعقوبات، موضحة أن الناقلة مدرجة ضمن قوائم العقوبات ولم تكن ترفع علم أي دولة.

واشنطن: مستمرون في تعطيل الشبكات غير المشروعة
وأكدت الوزارة أن العمليات تأتي ضمن جهود مستمرة لإنفاذ القانون الدولي، مشيرة إلى أنها ستواصل اعتراض السفن التي تقدم دعماً مادياً لإيران، والعمل على تعطيل الشبكات غير المشروعة المرتبطة بها.

طهران تلوّح بالتصعيد: «جاهزون للحرب»

في المقابل، نقلت وكالة «تسنيم» عن مصادر أن إيران تستعد لسيناريوهات تصعيد محتملة، مع اقتراب انتهاء مهلة وقف إطلاق النار، مؤكدة أن طهران «جاهزة تماماً لاحتمال استئناف الحرب» وتمتلك «أوراقاً جديدة» للجولة القادمة من المواجهة.

مشهد مفتوح على التصعيد
بين اتهامات ترمب بخرق الهدنة، والتحركات العسكرية في البحر، واستعدادات طهران لسيناريو المواجهة، تبدو الساعات القادمة حاسمة، وسط تساؤلات عن قدرة مفاوضات إسلام آباد على كبح التصعيد أو الانزلاق نحو جولة جديدة من الحرب.