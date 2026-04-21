تسبّبت الخلافات داخل التحالف الحاكم في تأجيل حسم المرشح لمنصب رئيس الوزراء العراقي، وأعلن الأمين العام للإطار التنسيقي عباس العامري تأجيل تسمية المرشح للمنصب إلى يوم غدٍ الأربعاء، لافتاً إلى استمرار المشاورات بين قوى الإطار التنسيقي.


وقال العامري في بيان نقلته وكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع)، اليوم الثلاثاء: إن اجتماع الإطار التنسيقي شهد «أجواء إيجابية»، وإن مختلف الآراء طُرحت بشأن مرشح رئاسة الوزراء إلا أن «الموضوع يحتاج إلى وقت أكثر.


وأضاف أن التحالف قرر مواصلة اجتماعاته لاستكمال الحوارات والتوصل إلى قرار نهائي، في إطار مساعٍ لحسم الاستحقاقات الدستورية.


ولفت إلى أن الإطار التنسيقي قرر عقد اجتماعه اليوم الثلاثاء واستكمال الحوارات والوصول إلى نتيجة يوم الأربعاء.


وكان الإطار التنسيقي ⁠في العراق أعلن -أمس الإثنين في ⁠بيان مقتضب- ترشيح باسم البدري لمنصب ⁠رئيس الوزراء.


وأفادت مصادر مطلعة بأن القوى المنضوية في الإطار التنسيقي- وهي الكتلة التي تمتلك العدد الأكبر من الأعضاء في مجلس النواب العراقي– تتجه إلى الاتفاق على تمرير اختيار باسم البدري بأغلبية الثلثين.


يأتي ذلك عقب انتخاب نزار آميدي رئيسا للبلاد في 11 أبريل الجاري، مما يفعّل المهلة الدستورية لتكليف مرشح الكتلة النيابية الكبرى بتشكيل الحكومة.


وتنص المادة 76 من الدستور العراقي على أن رئيس الجمهورية يكلف مرشح الكتلة الأكثر عدداً بتشكيل مجلس الوزراء خلال 15 يوماً من تاريخ انتخابه.


ويعد «الإطار التنسيقي» أكبر تحالف في مجلس النواب، إذ تشير نتائج الانتخابات الأخيرة إلى حصوله على ما بين 130 و140 مقعداً من أصل 329.


وكان التحالف أعلن في شهر يناير الماضي، ترشيح نوري المالكي للمنصب، إلا أن هذا الترشيح واجه اعتراضات، بينها موقف للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب دعا فيه بغداد إلى عدم انتخابه.


وهدّد ترمب يوم 27 يناير الماضي بوقف الدعم الأمريكي لبغداد إن عاد المالكي إلى رئاسة الحكومة، فضلاً عن اعتراضات من قوى داخل الإطار التنسيقي، منها تيار الحكمة بزعامة عمار الحكيم وحركة «عصائب أهل الحق» بزعامة قيس الخزعلي.