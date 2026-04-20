All eyes are on the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the public sessions for questioning the four candidates to succeed the current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres begin.



Transparency and Building Trust



The four candidates are expected to undergo questioning lasting about 3 hours each in front of the 193 member states and representatives of civil society.



These sessions, broadcast under the name "Informal Dialogue," mark the second time the organization has organized this procedure since its introduction in 2016 to enhance the principle of transparency. The step aims to showcase the candidates' visions for how to rebuild trust in an organization under immense pressure and on the brink of a looming financial crisis.



The announced list so far includes four prominent names:



Chilean Michelle Bachelet:

ميشيل باشيليت.

The former High Commissioner for Human Rights, despite her international experience and support from Mexico and Brazil, faces challenges stemming from China's dissatisfaction with her previous reports on the "Uighurs," and the loss of support from her country following the arrival of a new right-wing government.



Argentinian Rafael Grossi:

رافائيل غروسي.

Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who has emerged through his management of hot nuclear issues in Iran and Ukraine. In his candidacy message, he calls for a return to the "foundational principles" of the international organization, a message that has the backing of the Trump administration.



Costa Rican Rebeca Grynspan:

ريبيكا غرينسبان.

Director of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), who bases her vision on the United Nations Charter and her experience negotiating the "Black Sea Initiative" for grain exports.



Senegalese Macky Sall:

ماكي سال.

The former president and the only candidate from outside Latin America, Sall focuses on linking peace and development, but faces regional opposition from 20 African countries, as well as accusations from the current Senegalese authorities of suppressing previous political protests.



Despite the public nature of the questioning, the actual decision remains in the hands of the 15 members of the Security Council, particularly the five permanent members (the United States, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, and France).



Majority Support and Avoiding the Veto



The UN website reported that any candidate must receive majority support in the council while avoiding any "veto" from the five countries. U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz warned that the next Secretary-General must align with "American values and interests."



Increasing disagreements and stalemates within the Security Council regarding the crises in Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran complicate the task of reaching a consensus on a single name before the deadline set for late 2026.



International Pressure to Elect a Woman



International pressure is mounting to elect a woman for the position for the first time in 80 years, as 9 men have successively led the organization. The UN website confirms strong encouragement for member states to nominate women. Latin America is claiming the position under the tradition of "geographical rotation," which explains the presence of 3 candidates from this region so far, despite the absence of an official policy mandating this rotation.



Roadmap to 2027



According to the organization's website, the term of the new Secretary-General will begin on January 1, 2027. It is expected that the Security Council will hold closed sessions to assess the candidates in late July 2026 through "exploratory votes" aimed at indicating the level of support or opposition for each name, with the General Assembly formalizing the appointment decision between August and October 2026.