تتجه الأنظار يومي الثلاثاء والأربعاء إلى الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، إذ تنطلق الجلسات العلنية لاستجواب المرشحين الأربعة لخلافة الأمين العام الحالي أنطونيو غوتيريش.


شفافية وبناء ثقة


ومن المنتظر أن يخضع المرشحون الأربعة لمساءلة تمتد نحو 3 ساعات لكل منهم أمام الدول الأعضاء الـ193، وممثلي المجتمع المدني.


وتعد هذه الجلسات، التي تُبث تحت اسم «حوار غير رسمي»، المرة الثانية التي تنظم فيها المنظمة هذا الإجراء منذ استحداثه عام 2016 لتعزيز مبدأ الشفافية. وتهدف الخطوة إلى استعراض رؤية المرشحين لكيفية إعادة بناء الثقة في منظمة تتعرض لضغوط هائلة وتقف على حافة أزمة مالية وشيكة.


وتضم القائمة المعلنة حتى الآن 4 أسماء بارزة وهي:


التشيلية ميشيل باشيليت:

ميشيل باشيليت.

ميشيل باشيليت.

الرئيسة السابقة المفوضة السامية السابقة لحقوق الإنسان، ورغم خبرتها الدولية ودعم المكسيك والبرازيل لها، تواجه تحديات تتمثل في استياء الصين من تقاريرها السابقة حول «الإيغور»، وفقدان دعم بلدها بعد وصول حكومة يمينية جديدة.


الأرجنتيني رافائيل غروسي:

رافائيل غروسي.

رافائيل غروسي.

مدير الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية الذي برز من خلال إدارته لملفات نووية ساخنة في إيران وأوكرانيا. ويدعو في رسالة ترشحه إلى العودة إلى «الأسس التأسيسية» للمنظمة الدولية، وهو خطاب يحظى بتأييد إدارة الرئيس ترمب.


الكوستاريكية ريبيكا غرينسبان:

ريبيكا غرينسبان.

ريبيكا غرينسبان.

مديرة وكالة الأمم المتحدة للتجارة والتنمية (أونكتاد)، وتستند في رؤيتها إلى ميثاق الأمم المتحدة وخبرتها في التفاوض على «مبادرة البحر الأسود» لتصدير الحبوب.


السنغالي ماكي سال:

ماكي سال.

ماكي سال.

الرئيس السابق المرشح الوحيد من خارج أمريكا اللاتينية، ويركز سال على الربط بين السلم والتنمية، لكنه يواجه معارضة إقليمية من 20 دولة أفريقية، فضلاً عن اتهامات من السلطات السنغالية الحالية بقمع مظاهرات سياسية سابقة.


ورغم الأجواء العلنية للاستجواب، فإن القرار الفعلي يظل بيد أعضاء مجلس الأمن الـ15، خصوصاً الدول الخمس دائمة العضوية (الولايات المتحدة، الصين، روسيا، المملكة المتحدة، فرنسا).


تأييد الأغلبية وتجنب الفيتو


وأفاد موقع الأمم المتحدة بأن أي مرشح يجب أن يحصل على تأييد الأغلبية في المجلس مع تجنب أي «فيتو» من الدول الخمس. وحذر السفير الأمريكي مايك والتز من أن الأمين العام القادم يجب أن يكون منسجماً مع «القيم والمصالح الأمريكية».


وتزيد الخلافات والجمود داخل مجلس الأمن بشأن أزمات غزة وأوكرانيا وإيران من صعوبة المهمة في التوصل إلى توافق على اسم واحد قبل الموعد النهائي المحدد أواخر عام 2026.


ضغوط دولية لانتخاب امرأة


وتتصاعد الضغوط الدولية لانتخاب امرأة لشغل المنصب للمرة الأولى منذ 80 عاماً، إذ تعاقب 9 رجال على قيادة المنظمة. ويؤكد موقع الأمم المتحدة وجود تشجيع قوي للدول الأعضاء لترشيح نساء. وتطالب أمريكا اللاتينية بالمنصب بموجب تقليد «التدوير الجغرافي»، وهو ما يفسر وجود 3 مرشحين من هذه المنطقة حتى الآن، على الرغم من عدم وجود سياسة رسمية تُلزم بهذا التناوب.


خريطة طريق نحو 2027


وحسب موقع المنظمة الدولية تبدأ ولاية الأمين العام الجديد في الأول من يناير 2027. وتوقع أن يعقد مجلس الأمن جلسات مغلقة لتقييم المرشحين في أواخر يوليو 2026 عبر «اقتراعات استطلاعية» تهدف لبيان مدى التأييد أو المعارضة لكل اسم، على أن تُضفي الجمعية العامة الطابع الرسمي على قرار التعيين في الفترة ما بين أغسطس وأكتوبر 2026.