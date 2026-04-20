نفى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين) أن تكون إسرائيل قد أقنعته بالحرب مع إيران، مؤكداً أن إيران لا يمكن أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً للأبد.
وكتب ترمب على منصته تروث سوشيال: «لم تقنعني إسرائيل مطلقاً بالحرب مع إيران، لكن نتائج السابع من أكتوبر الماضي أكدت رأيي الدائم بأن إيران لا يمكن أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً أبداً».
وقال ترمب: «أشاهد وأقرأ نقاد الأخبار واستطلاعات الرأي الكاذبة، وأنا في حالة عدم تصديق تام، إن 90% مما يقولونه كذب وقصص مختلقة، واستطلاعات الرأي مزورة، مثلما حدث في الانتخابات الرئاسية 2020. تماماً ومثل النتائج في فنزويلا، التي لا تحب وسائل الإعلام الحديث عنها».
وأشار إلى أن «النتائج في إيران ستكون مذهلة، وإذا كان قادة إيران الجدد (تغيير النظام!) أذكياء، فيمكن أن يكون لإيران مستقبل عظيم ومزدهر».
وتأتي تصريحات ترمب في الوقت الذي نقلت فيه شبكة «سي إن إن» عن مسؤولين مطلعين قولهم إن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس سيغادر الثلاثاء، متوجهاً إلى باكستان للمشاركة في المحادثات مع إيران، حيث من المقرر عقد جولة ثانية من المحادثات بين الوفدين الأمريكي والإيراني الأربعاء في إسلام آباد، رغم أن الوضع لا يزال متضارباً ولا توجد تأكيدات بحضور الوفد الإيراني.
من جهته، قال مسؤول في البيت الأبيض للشبكة: «لا يوجد إعلان رسمي بشأن التوقيت»، مضيفاً: «نتوقع أن يغادر الوفد قريباً، لكن ليس من الواضح متى بالتحديد».
U.S. President Donald Trump denied today (Monday) that Israel had convinced him to go to war with Iran, emphasizing that Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons forever.
Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "Israel never convinced me to go to war with Iran, but the events of October 7th confirmed my long-held belief that Iran can never have nuclear weapons."
He said: "I watch and read the news critics and the fake polls, and I am in complete disbelief that 90% of what they say is lies and fabricated stories, and the polls are rigged, just like what happened in the 2020 presidential election. Exactly like the results in Venezuela, which the media does not like to talk about."
He pointed out that "the results in Iran will be amazing, and if the new leaders of Iran (regime change!) are smart, Iran could have a great and prosperous future."
Trump's statements come at a time when CNN reported that informed officials said U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance will leave on Tuesday for Pakistan to participate in talks with Iran, where a second round of talks between the U.S. and Iranian delegations is scheduled for Wednesday in Islamabad, although the situation remains conflicting and there are no confirmations of the Iranian delegation's attendance.
For his part, a White House official told the network: "There is no official announcement regarding the timing," adding: "We expect the delegation to leave soon, but it is not clear exactly when."