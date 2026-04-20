U.S. President Donald Trump denied today (Monday) that Israel had convinced him to go to war with Iran, emphasizing that Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons forever.



Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "Israel never convinced me to go to war with Iran, but the events of October 7th confirmed my long-held belief that Iran can never have nuclear weapons."



He said: "I watch and read the news critics and the fake polls, and I am in complete disbelief that 90% of what they say is lies and fabricated stories, and the polls are rigged, just like what happened in the 2020 presidential election. Exactly like the results in Venezuela, which the media does not like to talk about."



He pointed out that "the results in Iran will be amazing, and if the new leaders of Iran (regime change!) are smart, Iran could have a great and prosperous future."



Trump's statements come at a time when CNN reported that informed officials said U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance will leave on Tuesday for Pakistan to participate in talks with Iran, where a second round of talks between the U.S. and Iranian delegations is scheduled for Wednesday in Islamabad, although the situation remains conflicting and there are no confirmations of the Iranian delegation's attendance.



For his part, a White House official told the network: "There is no official announcement regarding the timing," adding: "We expect the delegation to leave soon, but it is not clear exactly when."