نفى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين) أن تكون إسرائيل قد أقنعته بالحرب مع إيران، مؤكداً أن إيران لا يمكن أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً للأبد.


وكتب ترمب على منصته تروث سوشيال: «لم تقنعني إسرائيل مطلقاً بالحرب مع إيران، لكن نتائج السابع من أكتوبر الماضي أكدت رأيي الدائم بأن إيران لا يمكن أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً أبداً».


وقال ترمب: «أشاهد وأقرأ نقاد الأخبار واستطلاعات الرأي الكاذبة، وأنا في حالة عدم تصديق تام، إن 90% مما يقولونه كذب وقصص مختلقة، واستطلاعات الرأي مزورة، مثلما حدث في الانتخابات الرئاسية 2020. تماماً ومثل النتائج في فنزويلا، التي لا تحب وسائل الإعلام الحديث عنها».


وأشار إلى أن «النتائج في إيران ستكون مذهلة، وإذا كان قادة إيران الجدد (تغيير النظام!) أذكياء، فيمكن أن يكون لإيران مستقبل عظيم ومزدهر».


وتأتي تصريحات ترمب في الوقت الذي نقلت فيه شبكة «سي إن إن» عن مسؤولين مطلعين قولهم إن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس سيغادر الثلاثاء، متوجهاً إلى باكستان للمشاركة في المحادثات مع إيران، حيث من المقرر عقد جولة ثانية من المحادثات بين الوفدين الأمريكي والإيراني الأربعاء في إسلام آباد، رغم أن الوضع لا يزال متضارباً ولا توجد تأكيدات بحضور الوفد الإيراني.


من جهته، قال مسؤول في البيت الأبيض للشبكة: «لا يوجد إعلان رسمي بشأن التوقيت»، مضيفاً: «نتوقع أن يغادر الوفد قريباً، لكن ليس من الواضح متى بالتحديد».