دخلت إسرائيل منعطفاً دبلوماسياً حرجاً مع القارة الأوروبية، إثر تحولات سياسية وتصلب مواقف لدى حلفائها التقليديين، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة «الغارديان» وموقع «بوليتيكو».


تحول أوروبي جوهري


وقالت صحيفة الغارديان البريطانية إن «الأسبوع السيئ» الذي عاشته الحكومة الإسرائيلية يعد مؤشراً على تحول جوهري نحو فرض عقوبات أوروبية ومراجعة شاملة للعلاقات الثنائية.


واعتبرت التغيير الدراماتيكي في القيادة السياسية في المجر المحرك الرئيسي لهذا التحول؛ فلطالما كان فيكتور أوربان المدافع الأشرس عن إسرائيل داخل المجلس الأوروبي، مستخدماً «حق النقض» لتعطيل أي تحرك جماعي ضدها.


ولفتت إلى أن سقوط أوربان وصعود حكومة جديدة بقيادة بيتر ماجار قد أزال هذه العقبة، وأفادت مديرة برنامج العلاقات الإسرائيلية الأوروبية في المركز البحثي «ميتفيم» مايا سيون-تزيدكياهو، بأن الفيتو المجري كان هو الشيء الوحيد الذي يمنع حزمة العقوبات ضد المستوطنين الإسرائيليين في الضفة الغربية. وتوقعت أن تتماشى الإدارة المجرية الجديدة مع توجهات الاتحاد الأوروبي لمحاسبة المستوطنين المتطرفين في الضفة الغربية.


روما تُعلّق التعاون العسكري


وإيطاليا التي كانت حليفا وثيقاً تحت قيادة جورجيا ميلوني، بدأت في الابتعاد عن الحكومة الإسرائيلية بقيادة بنيامين نتنياهو. واتخذت روما خطوة لافتة بتعليق اتفاقية التعاون الدفاعي مع إسرائيل، وهي خطوة وصفها دبلوماسي أوروبي بأنها «تحذير واضح».


هذا التحول بشكل كبير يعود إلى الضغوط المحلية؛ إذ لفت المؤرخ السياسي لورينزو كاستيلاني إلى أن السياسة الخارجية الإيطالية أصبحت لأول مرة منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية شاغلاً مركزياً للرأي العام الإيطالي، نظراً للتبعات الجيوسياسية والاقتصادية المباشرة للصراع بالشرق الأوسط.


مدريد تقوّض اتفاقية الشراكة


وبلغ التوتر الدبلوماسي بين إسبانيا وإسرائيل ذروته في 19 أبريل 2026، عندما صعّد رئيس الوزراء الإسباني بيدرو سانشيز من لهجته ضد الحكومة الإسرائيلية.


وبحسب بوليتيكو، فقد حث سانشيز الاتحاد الأوروبي على إنهاء «اتفاقية الشراكة» مع إسرائيل، وهي الإطار القانوني الذي ينظم العلاقات التجارية والسياسية بينهما.


وقال خلال تجمع حاشد في إقليم الأندلس إن الحكومة التي تنتهك القانون الدولي أو مبادئ الاتحاد الأوروبي لا يمكن أن تكون شريكاً.


وقدمت إسبانيا، إلى جانب أيرلندا وسلوفينيا، التماساً رسمياً لمسؤولة السياسة الخارجية بالاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس لمراجعة التزامات إسرائيل بحقوق الإنسان، مستشهدين بالأوضاع غير المحتملة في قطاع غزة وتصاعد العنف في الضفة الغربية.


تحويل القوة الاقتصادية لضغط سياسي


وذكرت الغارديان أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يعد الشريك التجاري الأول لإسرائيل، إلى أنه رغم أن الاتحاد واجه تاريخياً صعوبة في تحويل قوته الاقتصادية إلى نفوذ سياسي، إلا أن «خيار ممارسة الضغط عاد إلى الطاولة بقوة».


وتزايدت الضغوط الداخلية في أوروبا نتيجة سلوك وزراء اليمين الإسرائيلي المتطرف، ورغم الزخم المتزايد، يعد تعليق «اتفاقية الشراكة» مع إسرائيل صعباً.


ولفت الموقع الأمريكي إلى أن مثل هذه الخطوة تتطلب إجماع كافة الدول الأعضاء الـ27. ولا تزال مجموعة تقودها ألمانيا تعارض إلغاء الاتفاقية، مفضلة نهجاً أكثر حذراً، إضافة إلى تخوف بعض الدول من أن تؤدي الإجراءات الفورية إلى عرقلة المفاوضات الحساسة الجارية بشأن الجبهة اللبنانية.


إسرائيل في مرمى العقوبات


وحذرت من أن الرأي العام الإسرائيلي لا يزال غافلاً عن مدى اعتماده الاقتصادي على الاتحاد الأوروبي، وأظهر استطلاع لمعهد «ميتفيم» أن 67% من الإسرائيليين يرون الاتحاد «خصماً»، لكن الواقع الدبلوماسي يشير إلى أن استراتيجية «فرق تسد» التي طالما استخدمها نتنياهو قد بلغت نهايتها.


وخلصت الغارديان إلى أنه مع استعداد وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي للاجتماع في لوكسمبورغ، الثلاثاء، يبدو أن انتقال القادة الأوروبيين إلى فرض عقوبات مادية على إسرائيل بات أمراً لا مفر منه.