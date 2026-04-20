Israel has entered a critical diplomatic turning point with the European continent, following political shifts and a hardening of positions among its traditional allies, according to reports from the "Guardian" newspaper and "Politico" website.



Fundamental European Shift



The British newspaper the Guardian stated that the "bad week" experienced by the Israeli government is an indicator of a fundamental shift towards imposing European sanctions and a comprehensive review of bilateral relations.



It considered the dramatic change in political leadership in Hungary as the main driver of this shift; Viktor Orbán had long been the fiercest defender of Israel within the European Council, using the "veto" to block any collective action against it.



It noted that Orbán's fall and the rise of a new government led by Péter Márki-Zay may have removed this obstacle. Maya Sion-Tzidkiyahu, director of the Israeli-European relations program at the research center "Mitvim," stated that the Hungarian veto was the only thing preventing a package of sanctions against Israeli settlers in the West Bank. She predicted that the new Hungarian administration would align with the European Union's trends to hold extremist settlers in the West Bank accountable.



Rome Suspends Military Cooperation



Italy, which had been a close ally under Giorgia Meloni, has begun to distance itself from the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. Rome took a notable step by suspending the defense cooperation agreement with Israel, a move described by a European diplomat as a "clear warning."



This shift is largely attributed to domestic pressures; political historian Lorenzo Castellani pointed out that Italian foreign policy has become a central concern for Italian public opinion for the first time since World War II, due to the direct geopolitical and economic repercussions of the conflict in the Middle East.



Madrid Undermines the Partnership Agreement



The diplomatic tension between Spain and Israel peaked on April 19, 2026, when Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez escalated his rhetoric against the Israeli government.



According to Politico, Sánchez urged the European Union to end the "Partnership Agreement" with Israel, which is the legal framework governing their trade and political relations.



During a rally in the Andalusia region, he stated that a government that violates international law or European Union principles cannot be a partner.



Spain, along with Ireland and Slovenia, has submitted a formal petition to the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, to review Israel's commitments to human rights, citing the untenable conditions in the Gaza Strip and the rising violence in the West Bank.



Transforming Economic Power into Political Pressure



The Guardian reported that the European Union is Israel's primary trading partner, and although the EU has historically struggled to translate its economic power into political leverage, the "option of exerting pressure is back on the table with force."



Internal pressures in Europe have increased due to the behavior of far-right Israeli ministers, and despite the growing momentum, suspending the "Partnership Agreement" with Israel is challenging.



The American site noted that such a step requires consensus from all 27 member states. A group led by Germany still opposes canceling the agreement, preferring a more cautious approach, along with concerns from some countries that immediate actions could disrupt sensitive ongoing negotiations regarding the Lebanese front.



Israel in the Crosshairs of Sanctions



It warned that Israeli public opinion remains unaware of its economic dependence on the European Union, with a survey from the "Mitvim" Institute showing that 67% of Israelis view the EU as an "adversary," but the diplomatic reality indicates that Netanyahu's long-used "divide and conquer" strategy has reached its end.



The Guardian concluded that as EU foreign ministers prepare to meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, it seems that the transition of European leaders towards imposing material sanctions on Israel has become inevitable.