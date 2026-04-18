في تصعيد إيراني، أفادت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية، السبت، أن «زورقين تابعين للحرس الثوري أطلقا النار على ناقلة وسفينة» بالقرب من مضيق هرمز، مؤكدة أن «طاقمهما بخير».
تعرض سفينتين لإطلاق نار
وأضافت الهيئة في بيان، اليوم (السبت)، بأن قبطان ناقلة قال إن زورقين تابعين للحرس الثوري الإيراني اقتربا منها، ولفتت إلى أن الحادثة وقعت على بعد 20 ميلاً بحرياً شمال شرقي سلطنة عمان.
ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن ثلاثة مصادر في قطاع الأمن البحري والشحن، السبت، تأكيدهم أن «سفينتين تجاريتين على الأقل أبلغتا عن تعرضهما لإطلاق نار في أثناء محاولتهما عبور مضيق هرمز».
إعادة هرمز إلى وضعه السابق
وأعلنت طهران عودة الوضع في مضيق هرمز إلى «حالته السابقة»، وفرض «سيطرة مشددة» على الممر المائي الحيوي، فيما أظهرت بيانات أن قافلة من ناقلات النفط كانت بصدد العبور في محاولة لاستغلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار وإعلان طهران السابق بفتح المضيق أمام حركة الملاحة.
وكان المتحدث باسم «مقر خاتم الأنبياء» العسكري الإيراني، أكد إعادة السيطرة على مضيق هرمز، رداً على استمرار الحصار الأمريكي للموانئ الإيرانية.
وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أمس (الجمعة)، إن حصار الموانئ الإيرانية سيستمر إلى غاية التوصل إلى اتفاق مع طهران.
طهران غير مستعدة لجولة تفاوض
من جانبه، قال نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني سعيد خطيب زاده في مقابلة مع وكالة "أسوشيتد برس"، إن طهران "غير مستعدة لجولة جديدة من المحادثات المباشرة مع الولايات المتحدة، لأن الأميكييين لم يتخلوا عن مواقفهم المتشددة"، وفق قوله .
وأضاف خلال حضوره منتدى أنطاليا الدبلوماسي في تركيا، اليوم ، أن "إيران لن تسلم اليورانيوم المخصّب للولايات المتحدة، نافياً تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في هذا الشأن.
وكان مصدر إيراني مطلع، كشف لوكالة «تسنيم»، السبت، أن طهران لم توافق حتى الآن على الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات مع واشنطن.
وأضاف المصدر، أن طهران ترى أن واشنطن وضعت مطالب مفرطة خلال عملية تبادل الرسائل، لافتاً إلى أن شرط إيران لمواصلة المفاوضات هو عدم وضع الولايات المتحدة مطالب مفرطة.
واعتبر أن إيران لا تريد إضاعة وقتها في مفاوضات استنزافية بلا جدوى، وذكر أنه تم إبلاغ واشنطن بشروطنا من خلال الوسيط الباكستاني، بعدم الموافقة على جولة ثانية من المفاوضات.
In an Iranian escalation, the British Maritime Trade Operations Agency reported on Saturday that "two boats belonging to the Revolutionary Guard fired at a tanker and a ship" near the Strait of Hormuz, confirming that "their crew is fine."
Two ships targeted by gunfire
The agency added in a statement today (Saturday) that the captain of the tanker said that two boats belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard approached it, noting that the incident occurred 20 nautical miles northeast of the Sultanate of Oman.
Reuters reported on Saturday, citing three sources in the maritime security and shipping sector, that "at least two commercial ships reported being fired upon while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz."
Restoring Hormuz to its previous state
Tehran announced the return of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz to "its previous state," imposing "tight control" over the vital waterway, while data showed that a convoy of oil tankers was about to cross in an attempt to take advantage of the ceasefire period and Tehran's previous announcement to open the strait to navigation.
The spokesman for the Iranian "Khatam al-Anbiya" military headquarters confirmed the restoration of control over the Strait of Hormuz in response to the ongoing American blockade of Iranian ports.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated yesterday (Friday) that the blockade of Iranian ports will continue until an agreement is reached with Tehran.
Tehran not ready for a new round of negotiations
For his part, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an interview with the Associated Press that Tehran is "not ready for a new round of direct talks with the United States, as the Americans have not abandoned their hardline positions," according to him.
He added during his attendance at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey today that "Iran will not hand over enriched uranium to the United States," denying U.S. President Donald Trump's statements in this regard.
An informed Iranian source revealed to the Tasnim agency on Saturday that Tehran has not yet agreed to a second round of negotiations with Washington.
The source added that Tehran believes Washington has set excessive demands during the message exchange process, noting that Iran's condition for continuing negotiations is that the United States does not impose excessive demands.
He considered that Iran does not want to waste its time in futile exhausting negotiations, mentioning that Washington has been informed of our conditions through the Pakistani mediator, regarding the refusal to agree to a second round of negotiations.