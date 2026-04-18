في تصعيد إيراني، أفادت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية، السبت، أن «زورقين تابعين للحرس الثوري أطلقا النار على ناقلة وسفينة» بالقرب من مضيق هرمز، مؤكدة أن «طاقمهما بخير».

تعرض سفينتين لإطلاق نار


وأضافت الهيئة في بيان، اليوم (السبت)، بأن قبطان ناقلة قال إن زورقين تابعين للحرس الثوري الإيراني اقتربا منها، ولفتت إلى أن الحادثة وقعت على بعد 20 ميلاً بحرياً شمال شرقي سلطنة عمان.

ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن ثلاثة مصادر في قطاع الأمن البحري والشحن، السبت، تأكيدهم أن «سفينتين تجاريتين على الأقل أبلغتا عن تعرضهما لإطلاق نار في أثناء محاولتهما عبور مضيق هرمز».

إعادة هرمز إلى وضعه السابق


وأعلنت طهران عودة الوضع في مضيق هرمز إلى «حالته السابقة»، وفرض «سيطرة مشددة» على الممر المائي الحيوي، فيما أظهرت بيانات أن قافلة من ناقلات النفط كانت بصدد العبور في محاولة لاستغلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار وإعلان طهران السابق بفتح المضيق أمام حركة الملاحة.

وكان المتحدث باسم «مقر خاتم الأنبياء» العسكري الإيراني، أكد إعادة السيطرة على مضيق هرمز، رداً على استمرار الحصار الأمريكي للموانئ الإيرانية.

وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أمس (الجمعة)، إن حصار الموانئ الإيرانية سيستمر إلى غاية التوصل إلى اتفاق مع طهران.

طهران غير مستعدة لجولة تفاوض


من جانبه، قال نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني سعيد خطيب زاده في مقابلة مع وكالة "أسوشيتد برس"، إن طهران "غير مستعدة لجولة جديدة من المحادثات المباشرة مع الولايات المتحدة، لأن الأميكييين لم يتخلوا عن مواقفهم المتشددة"، وفق قوله .

وأضاف خلال حضوره منتدى أنطاليا الدبلوماسي في تركيا، اليوم ، أن "إيران لن تسلم اليورانيوم المخصّب للولايات المتحدة، نافياً تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في هذا الشأن.

وكان مصدر إيراني مطلع، كشف لوكالة «تسنيم»، السبت، أن طهران لم توافق حتى الآن على الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات مع واشنطن.


وأضاف المصدر، أن طهران ترى أن واشنطن وضعت مطالب مفرطة خلال عملية تبادل الرسائل، لافتاً إلى أن شرط إيران لمواصلة المفاوضات هو عدم وضع الولايات المتحدة مطالب مفرطة.


واعتبر أن إيران لا تريد إضاعة وقتها في مفاوضات استنزافية بلا جدوى، وذكر أنه تم إبلاغ واشنطن بشروطنا من خلال الوسيط الباكستاني، بعدم الموافقة على جولة ثانية من المفاوضات.