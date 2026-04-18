In an Iranian escalation, the British Maritime Trade Operations Agency reported on Saturday that "two boats belonging to the Revolutionary Guard fired at a tanker and a ship" near the Strait of Hormuz, confirming that "their crew is fine."

Two ships targeted by gunfire



The agency added in a statement today (Saturday) that the captain of the tanker said that two boats belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard approached it, noting that the incident occurred 20 nautical miles northeast of the Sultanate of Oman.

Reuters reported on Saturday, citing three sources in the maritime security and shipping sector, that "at least two commercial ships reported being fired upon while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz."

Restoring Hormuz to its previous state



Tehran announced the return of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz to "its previous state," imposing "tight control" over the vital waterway, while data showed that a convoy of oil tankers was about to cross in an attempt to take advantage of the ceasefire period and Tehran's previous announcement to open the strait to navigation.

The spokesman for the Iranian "Khatam al-Anbiya" military headquarters confirmed the restoration of control over the Strait of Hormuz in response to the ongoing American blockade of Iranian ports.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated yesterday (Friday) that the blockade of Iranian ports will continue until an agreement is reached with Tehran.

Tehran not ready for a new round of negotiations



For his part, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an interview with the Associated Press that Tehran is "not ready for a new round of direct talks with the United States, as the Americans have not abandoned their hardline positions," according to him.

He added during his attendance at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey today that "Iran will not hand over enriched uranium to the United States," denying U.S. President Donald Trump's statements in this regard.

An informed Iranian source revealed to the Tasnim agency on Saturday that Tehran has not yet agreed to a second round of negotiations with Washington.



The source added that Tehran believes Washington has set excessive demands during the message exchange process, noting that Iran's condition for continuing negotiations is that the United States does not impose excessive demands.



He considered that Iran does not want to waste its time in futile exhausting negotiations, mentioning that Washington has been informed of our conditions through the Pakistani mediator, regarding the refusal to agree to a second round of negotiations.