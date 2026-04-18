The Pakistani army announced that the Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, has concluded his visit to Tehran after meeting with several senior Iranian officials as part of efforts aimed at reducing tensions between Iran and the United States, according to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, on Saturday.



The army's statement indicated that the discussions focused on achieving sustainable peace in the region, with particular emphasis on ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint measures aimed at "enhancing long-term stability."



Munir, who is leading his country's mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran, stressed the importance of dialogue, de-escalation, and resolving outstanding issues through continuous diplomatic engagement.



The Pakistani army chief met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and held separate meetings with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters, Ali Abdollahi.



The statement noted that the Pakistani army chief expressed his appreciation for the "hospitality" extended to the Pakistani delegation and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Pakistani people to the Iranian leadership, emphasizing Islamabad's desire to strengthen the "historical and brotherly" relations between the two countries.



It added that the visit reflects Pakistan's steadfast commitment to facilitating a negotiated resolution to the conflict in the Middle East and promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.



Munir arrived in Tehran last Wednesday, accompanied by Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and an official delegation, as part of ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions between the United States and Iran.



Iranian Interior Minister Iskandar Momeni highlighted Pakistan's role in achieving a ceasefire and its efforts in promoting reconciliation during a call with his Pakistani counterpart.



Informed Pakistani sources revealed that the Pakistani army chief is expected to travel to Washington soon to convey the latest package of Tehran's demands ahead of the anticipated round of talks in Islamabad, which is likely to be held tentatively between April 20 and 22.



A diplomatic source reported that General Munir made two separate phone calls with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance to discuss finalizing a framework that is supposed to be discussed during an extremely important and potentially decisive round of talks in Islamabad.



The talks between Washington and Tehran ended without an agreement despite lasting nearly 21 hours, although both sides confirmed that diplomatic channels remain open.



The truce between the United States and Iran, which was reached on April 8 after weeks of escalation, is set to expire on April 22, amid signs of its fragility despite its continuation so far.