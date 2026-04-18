أعلن الجيش الباكستاني أن قائد الجيش المشير عاصم منير، أنهى زيارته إلى طهران، بعدما التقى عدداً من كبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين، في إطار جهود تهدف إلى خفض التوتر بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة Dawn الباكستانية، اليوم السبت.
وأفاد بيان الجيش، بأن المباحثات ركزت على تحقيق سلام مستدام في المنطقة، مع التركيز بشكل خاص على الجهود الدبلوماسية الجارية، والإجراءات المشتركة الرامية إلى «تعزيز الاستقرار طويل الأمد».
وشدد منير، الذي يقود جهود بلاده في الوساطة بين واشنطن وطهران، على أهمية الحوار وخفض التصعيد وتسوية القضايا العالقة عبر الانخراط الدبلوماسي المستمر.
والتقى قائد الجيش الباكستاني الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان، وعقد اجتماعات منفصلة مع رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف، ووزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي، وقائد مقر خاتم الأنبياء العسكري، علي عبداللهي.
ولفت البيان إلى أن قائد الجيش الباكستاني أعرب عن تقديره لـ«حسن الضيافة»، التي حظي بها الوفد الباكستاني، ونقل تحيات وتمنيات رئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف، والشعب الباكستاني إلى القيادة الإيرانية، مؤكداً رغبة إسلام أباد في تعزيز العلاقات «التاريخية والأخوية» بين البلدين.
وأضاف أن الزيارة تعكس التزام باكستان الثابت بتسهيل تسوية تفاوضية للنزاع في الشرق الأوسط، وتعزيز السلام والاستقرار والازدهار في المنطقة.
وكان منير وصل إلى طهران الأربعاء الماضي، برفقة وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي، ووفد رسمي، في إطار مساع مستمرة لخفض التصعيد بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
ونوه وزير الداخلية الإيراني إسكندر مؤمني، بدور باكستان في تحقيق وقف إطلاق النار وجهودها في تعزيز المصالحة، خلال اتصال مع نظيره الباكستاني.
وكانت مصادر باكستانية مطلعة، أفصحت أن قائد الجيش الباكستاني سيتوجه قريباً إلى واشنطن لنقل الحزمة الأخيرة من مطالب طهران، قبيل جولة المحادثات المرتقبة في إسلام أباد، التي يُرجّح عقدها بشكل مبدئي بين 20 و22 أبريل الجاري.
وأفاد مصدر دبلوماسي بأن المشير منير أجرى اتصالين هاتفيين منفصلين مع الرئيس دونالد ترمب ونائبه جي دي فانس، لبحث وضع اللمسات النهائية على إطار عمل يُفترض مناقشته خلال جولة محادثات بالغة الأهمية، ويُرجّح أن تكون حاسمة، في إسلام أباد.
وانتهت المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران دون اتفاق رغم استمرارها نحو 21 ساعة، إلا أن الطرفين أكدا بقاء القنوات الدبلوماسية مفتوحة.
ومن المقرر أن تنتهي الهدنة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، التي تم التوصل إليها في 8 أبريل بعد أسابيع من التصعيد، في 22 أبريل، وسط مؤشرات على هشاشتها رغم استمرارها حتى الآن.
The Pakistani army announced that the Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, has concluded his visit to Tehran after meeting with several senior Iranian officials as part of efforts aimed at reducing tensions between Iran and the United States, according to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, on Saturday.
The army's statement indicated that the discussions focused on achieving sustainable peace in the region, with particular emphasis on ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint measures aimed at "enhancing long-term stability."
Munir, who is leading his country's mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran, stressed the importance of dialogue, de-escalation, and resolving outstanding issues through continuous diplomatic engagement.
The Pakistani army chief met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and held separate meetings with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters, Ali Abdollahi.
The statement noted that the Pakistani army chief expressed his appreciation for the "hospitality" extended to the Pakistani delegation and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Pakistani people to the Iranian leadership, emphasizing Islamabad's desire to strengthen the "historical and brotherly" relations between the two countries.
It added that the visit reflects Pakistan's steadfast commitment to facilitating a negotiated resolution to the conflict in the Middle East and promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.
Munir arrived in Tehran last Wednesday, accompanied by Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and an official delegation, as part of ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions between the United States and Iran.
Iranian Interior Minister Iskandar Momeni highlighted Pakistan's role in achieving a ceasefire and its efforts in promoting reconciliation during a call with his Pakistani counterpart.
Informed Pakistani sources revealed that the Pakistani army chief is expected to travel to Washington soon to convey the latest package of Tehran's demands ahead of the anticipated round of talks in Islamabad, which is likely to be held tentatively between April 20 and 22.
A diplomatic source reported that General Munir made two separate phone calls with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance to discuss finalizing a framework that is supposed to be discussed during an extremely important and potentially decisive round of talks in Islamabad.
The talks between Washington and Tehran ended without an agreement despite lasting nearly 21 hours, although both sides confirmed that diplomatic channels remain open.
The truce between the United States and Iran, which was reached on April 8 after weeks of escalation, is set to expire on April 22, amid signs of its fragility despite its continuation so far.