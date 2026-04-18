أعلن الجيش الباكستاني أن قائد الجيش المشير عاصم منير، أنهى زيارته إلى طهران، بعدما التقى عدداً من كبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين، في إطار جهود تهدف إلى خفض التوتر بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة Dawn الباكستانية، اليوم السبت.


وأفاد بيان الجيش، بأن المباحثات ركزت على تحقيق سلام مستدام في المنطقة، مع التركيز بشكل خاص على الجهود الدبلوماسية الجارية، والإجراءات المشتركة الرامية إلى «تعزيز الاستقرار طويل الأمد».


وشدد منير، الذي يقود جهود بلاده في الوساطة بين واشنطن وطهران، على أهمية الحوار وخفض التصعيد وتسوية القضايا العالقة عبر الانخراط الدبلوماسي المستمر.


والتقى قائد الجيش الباكستاني الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان، وعقد اجتماعات منفصلة مع رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف، ووزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي، وقائد مقر خاتم الأنبياء العسكري، علي عبداللهي.


ولفت البيان إلى أن قائد الجيش الباكستاني أعرب عن تقديره لـ«حسن الضيافة»، التي حظي بها الوفد الباكستاني، ونقل تحيات وتمنيات رئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف، والشعب الباكستاني إلى القيادة الإيرانية، مؤكداً رغبة إسلام أباد في تعزيز العلاقات «التاريخية والأخوية» بين البلدين.


وأضاف أن الزيارة تعكس التزام باكستان الثابت بتسهيل تسوية تفاوضية للنزاع في الشرق الأوسط، وتعزيز السلام والاستقرار والازدهار في المنطقة.


وكان منير وصل إلى طهران الأربعاء الماضي، برفقة وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي، ووفد رسمي، في إطار مساع مستمرة لخفض التصعيد بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


ونوه وزير الداخلية الإيراني إسكندر مؤمني، بدور باكستان في تحقيق وقف إطلاق النار وجهودها في تعزيز المصالحة، خلال اتصال مع نظيره الباكستاني.


وكانت مصادر باكستانية مطلعة، أفصحت أن قائد الجيش الباكستاني سيتوجه قريباً إلى واشنطن لنقل الحزمة الأخيرة من مطالب طهران، قبيل جولة المحادثات المرتقبة في إسلام أباد، التي يُرجّح عقدها بشكل مبدئي بين 20 و22 أبريل الجاري.


وأفاد مصدر دبلوماسي بأن المشير منير أجرى اتصالين هاتفيين منفصلين مع الرئيس دونالد ترمب ونائبه جي دي فانس، لبحث وضع اللمسات النهائية على إطار عمل يُفترض مناقشته خلال جولة محادثات بالغة الأهمية، ويُرجّح أن تكون حاسمة، في إسلام أباد.


وانتهت المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران دون اتفاق رغم استمرارها نحو 21 ساعة، إلا أن الطرفين أكدا بقاء القنوات الدبلوماسية مفتوحة.


ومن المقرر أن تنتهي الهدنة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، التي تم التوصل إليها في 8 أبريل بعد أسابيع من التصعيد، في 22 أبريل، وسط مؤشرات على هشاشتها رغم استمرارها حتى الآن.