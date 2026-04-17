تستضيف تركيا، اليوم (الجمعة) محادثات دبلوماسية على هامش منتدى أنطاليا للدبلوماسية، بهدف بحث إنشاء منصة إقليمية للتعاون الأمني تضم السعودية وباكستان ومصر، وفق ما ذكره موقع turkiyetoday بحسب مسؤولين مطلعين.
وتأتي هذه الاجتماعات كالجولة الثالثة خلال شهر واحد، بعد لقاءات سابقة عُقدت في الرياض وإسلام آباد، بالتزامن مع زيارة رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف إلى أنطاليا ولقائه المرتقب مع الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان.
منصة أمن إقليمي قيد التشكل
ووفقًا لمسؤولين أتراك، فقد دُعي وزراء خارجية الدول الأربع لعقد اجتماع على هامش المنتدى، بهدف وضع إطار دائم ومنظم للتعاون في قضايا الأمن الإقليمي.
كما أكد متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية أن مسؤولين رفيعي المستوى من الدول المعنية عقدوا اجتماعًا تمهيديًا في إسلام آباد مطلع الأسبوع، لاستكمال ما تم الاتفاق عليه في اللقاءات الوزارية السابقة، والتحضير لاجتماعات أنطاليا.
وأوضح المسؤولون الأتراك أن هذه المشاورات منفصلة عن الجهود الدبلوماسية الجارية لإنهاء الحرب المرتبطة بإيران، رغم تزامنها مع تطورات إقليمية متسارعة.
مسار بدأ قبل التصعيد الأخير
وكانت تقارير قد كشفت في وقت سابق أن أنقرة تسعى للانضمام إلى تحالف دفاعي قائم بين السعودية وباكستان، وهو ما أكده وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان، مشيرًا إلى أن المناقشات لا تزال جارية دون توقيع اتفاق رسمي.
ودعا فيدان، مؤخرًا، دول الشرق الأوسط إلى الالتزام المتبادل بسيادة ووحدة أراضي بعضها البعض ضمن إطار اتفاق أمني مشترك، مؤكدًا أن ذلك من شأنه تعزيز الثقة والاستقرار في المنطقة.
سياق إقليمي متوتر
ومن المقرر أن يفتتح الرئيس أردوغان أعمال المنتدى الممتد لثلاثة أيام، فيما يشارك شهباز شريف أيضًا في الفعاليات، بعد جولة إقليمية شملت السعودية ودول بالمنطقة.
وفي سياق متصل، تسعى إسلام آباد لتعزيز دورها كوسيط دبلوماسي، بعد استضافتها جولة أولى من المحادثات المباشرة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، والتي لم تسفر عن نتائج حاسمة، وتعمل حاليًا على الدفع نحو عقد جولة ثانية، يُرجح أن تُعقد قريبًا.
ومن المتوقع أن تهيمن التطورات المرتبطة بالحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة، وإيران من جهة أخرى، إضافة إلى التوترات في مضيق هرمز، على النقاشات غير الرسمية بين وزراء الخارجية المشاركين في المنتدى.
آفاق التعاون
ويرى مسؤولون أتراك أن تعزيز التعاون بين الدول الصديقة في مجال الأمن الإقليمي قد يسهم أيضًا في توسيع مجالات التعاون الدفاعي والتجاري بينها، في ظل التحديات المشتركة التي تواجه المنطقة.
Turkey is hosting today (Friday) diplomatic talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, aimed at discussing the establishment of a regional security cooperation platform that includes Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Egypt, according to the turkiyetoday website citing informed officials.
This meeting comes as the third round within a month, following previous meetings held in Riyadh and Islamabad, coinciding with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's visit to Antalya and his anticipated meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
A Regional Security Platform in the Making
According to Turkish officials, the foreign ministers of the four countries have been invited to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the forum, with the aim of establishing a permanent and organized framework for cooperation on regional security issues.
A spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry also confirmed that senior officials from the concerned countries held a preliminary meeting in Islamabad earlier this week, to follow up on what was agreed upon in previous ministerial meetings and to prepare for the Antalya meetings.
Turkish officials clarified that these consultations are separate from ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war related to Iran, despite coinciding with rapidly evolving regional developments.
A Path Started Before the Recent Escalation
Reports had previously revealed that Ankara is seeking to join a defense alliance between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which was confirmed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, noting that discussions are still ongoing without a formal agreement being signed.
Recently, Fidan called on Middle Eastern countries to mutually commit to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other within the framework of a joint security agreement, emphasizing that this would enhance trust and stability in the region.
A Tense Regional Context
President Erdoğan is set to open the three-day forum, while Shahbaz Sharif will also participate in the events, following a regional tour that included Saudi Arabia and other countries in the area.
In this context, Islamabad is seeking to enhance its role as a diplomatic mediator, after hosting the first round of direct talks between the United States and Iran, which did not yield decisive results, and is currently working to push for a second round, likely to be held soon.
Developments related to the war between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other, along with tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, are expected to dominate the informal discussions among the foreign ministers participating in the forum.
Prospects for Cooperation
Turkish officials believe that enhancing cooperation among friendly countries in the field of regional security could also contribute to expanding areas of defense and trade cooperation among them, in light of the common challenges facing the region.