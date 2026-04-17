Turkey is hosting today (Friday) diplomatic talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, aimed at discussing the establishment of a regional security cooperation platform that includes Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Egypt, according to the turkiyetoday website citing informed officials.

This meeting comes as the third round within a month, following previous meetings held in Riyadh and Islamabad, coinciding with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's visit to Antalya and his anticipated meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

A Regional Security Platform in the Making

According to Turkish officials, the foreign ministers of the four countries have been invited to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the forum, with the aim of establishing a permanent and organized framework for cooperation on regional security issues.

A spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry also confirmed that senior officials from the concerned countries held a preliminary meeting in Islamabad earlier this week, to follow up on what was agreed upon in previous ministerial meetings and to prepare for the Antalya meetings.

Turkish officials clarified that these consultations are separate from ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war related to Iran, despite coinciding with rapidly evolving regional developments.

A Path Started Before the Recent Escalation

Reports had previously revealed that Ankara is seeking to join a defense alliance between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which was confirmed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, noting that discussions are still ongoing without a formal agreement being signed.

Recently, Fidan called on Middle Eastern countries to mutually commit to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other within the framework of a joint security agreement, emphasizing that this would enhance trust and stability in the region.

A Tense Regional Context

President Erdoğan is set to open the three-day forum, while Shahbaz Sharif will also participate in the events, following a regional tour that included Saudi Arabia and other countries in the area.

In this context, Islamabad is seeking to enhance its role as a diplomatic mediator, after hosting the first round of direct talks between the United States and Iran, which did not yield decisive results, and is currently working to push for a second round, likely to be held soon.

Developments related to the war between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other, along with tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, are expected to dominate the informal discussions among the foreign ministers participating in the forum.

Prospects for Cooperation

Turkish officials believe that enhancing cooperation among friendly countries in the field of regional security could also contribute to expanding areas of defense and trade cooperation among them, in light of the common challenges facing the region.