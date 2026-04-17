تستضيف تركيا، اليوم (الجمعة) محادثات دبلوماسية على هامش منتدى أنطاليا للدبلوماسية، بهدف بحث إنشاء منصة إقليمية للتعاون الأمني تضم السعودية وباكستان ومصر، وفق ما ذكره موقع turkiyetoday بحسب مسؤولين مطلعين.

وتأتي هذه الاجتماعات كالجولة الثالثة خلال شهر واحد، بعد لقاءات سابقة عُقدت في الرياض وإسلام آباد، بالتزامن مع زيارة رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف إلى أنطاليا ولقائه المرتقب مع الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان.

منصة أمن إقليمي قيد التشكل

ووفقًا لمسؤولين أتراك، فقد دُعي وزراء خارجية الدول الأربع لعقد اجتماع على هامش المنتدى، بهدف وضع إطار دائم ومنظم للتعاون في قضايا الأمن الإقليمي.

كما أكد متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية أن مسؤولين رفيعي المستوى من الدول المعنية عقدوا اجتماعًا تمهيديًا في إسلام آباد مطلع الأسبوع، لاستكمال ما تم الاتفاق عليه في اللقاءات الوزارية السابقة، والتحضير لاجتماعات أنطاليا.

وأوضح المسؤولون الأتراك أن هذه المشاورات منفصلة عن الجهود الدبلوماسية الجارية لإنهاء الحرب المرتبطة بإيران، رغم تزامنها مع تطورات إقليمية متسارعة.

مسار بدأ قبل التصعيد الأخير

وكانت تقارير قد كشفت في وقت سابق أن أنقرة تسعى للانضمام إلى تحالف دفاعي قائم بين السعودية وباكستان، وهو ما أكده وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان، مشيرًا إلى أن المناقشات لا تزال جارية دون توقيع اتفاق رسمي.

ودعا فيدان، مؤخرًا، دول الشرق الأوسط إلى الالتزام المتبادل بسيادة ووحدة أراضي بعضها البعض ضمن إطار اتفاق أمني مشترك، مؤكدًا أن ذلك من شأنه تعزيز الثقة والاستقرار في المنطقة.

سياق إقليمي متوتر

ومن المقرر أن يفتتح الرئيس أردوغان أعمال المنتدى الممتد لثلاثة أيام، فيما يشارك شهباز شريف أيضًا في الفعاليات، بعد جولة إقليمية شملت السعودية ودول بالمنطقة.

وفي سياق متصل، تسعى إسلام آباد لتعزيز دورها كوسيط دبلوماسي، بعد استضافتها جولة أولى من المحادثات المباشرة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، والتي لم تسفر عن نتائج حاسمة، وتعمل حاليًا على الدفع نحو عقد جولة ثانية، يُرجح أن تُعقد قريبًا.

ومن المتوقع أن تهيمن التطورات المرتبطة بالحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة، وإيران من جهة أخرى، إضافة إلى التوترات في مضيق هرمز، على النقاشات غير الرسمية بين وزراء الخارجية المشاركين في المنتدى.

آفاق التعاون

ويرى مسؤولون أتراك أن تعزيز التعاون بين الدول الصديقة في مجال الأمن الإقليمي قد يسهم أيضًا في توسيع مجالات التعاون الدفاعي والتجاري بينها، في ظل التحديات المشتركة التي تواجه المنطقة.