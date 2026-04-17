The two-week truce agreed upon between the United States and Iran will end in four days, as talks continue behind the scenes, suggesting the possibility of extending the truce for an additional two weeks to allow more time for negotiating a peace agreement, according to a report by Bloomberg.



The current ceasefire has largely held since it came into effect on April 8, but there are some key pressure points that could test its durability and hinder reaching a permanent solution.



After the outbreak of the Iran War, Tehran closed the vital Strait of Hormuz, which carries about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, leading to a sharp rise in energy prices. Iran continued to transport its crude oil exports through the strait, allowing only specific ships to pass, often after negotiations to ensure safe passage, and sometimes after demanding payments of up to two million dollars.



It was reported that even if the maritime blockade forces Iran to retreat, it will take time before actual passage through the Strait of Hormuz resumes. Ship owners will need to be convinced that their crews and vessels can transit safely without being targeted by missiles, drones, or naval mines. Additionally, a large number of ships have accumulated on both sides of the strait.



A Pakistani security source suggested that an agreement between the United States and Iran could be reached soon, as negotiations have reached their final stages.



Reuters reported today (Friday) that the source confirmed that



the two sides have made progress through informal diplomatic efforts, and the upcoming meeting may culminate in the signing of a memorandum of understanding.



The security source anticipated a complete agreement within 60 days, noting that the two sides have already reached preliminary agreements, while the final touches on the implementation details will be made later.



A diplomatic source told the agency that the Pakistani army chief, Asim Munir, is playing a key mediating role, having been in talks in Tehran since the middle of the week and has made progress on several difficult issues.