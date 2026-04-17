تنتهي هدنة الأسبوعين المتفق عليها بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران بعد أربعة أيام، في وقت تتواصل المحادثات خلف الكواليس، ما يشي بإمكانية تمديد الهدنة أسبوعين إضافيين لإتاحة المزيد من الوقت للتفاوض على اتفاق سلام، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «بلومبيرغ».


وصمد وقف إطلاق النار الحالي إلى حد كبير منذ بدء سريانه في 8 أبريل الجاري، إلا أن هناك بعض نقاط الضغط الرئيسية التي قد تختبر متانته وتعرقل التوصل إلى حل دائم.


وبعد اندلاع حرب إيران، أغلقت طهران مضيق هرمز الحيوي الذي ينقل نحو خُمس إمدادات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال في العالم، مما أدى إلى ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة بشكل حاد. واستمرت إيران في نقل صادراتها من النفط الخام عبر المضيق، ولم تسمح إلا لسفن محددة بالعبور، غالباً بعد مفاوضات لضمان المرور الآمن، وأحياناً بعد طلب دفعات تصل إلى مليوني دولار.


وأفادت بأنه حتى لو أجبر الحصار البحري إيران على التراجع، فسيستغرق الأمر وقتاً قبل استئناف عبور مضيق هرمز بشكل فعلي. إذ سيحتاج مالكو السفن إلى الاقتناع بأن طواقمهم وسفنهم قادرة على العبور بأمان دون استهدافها بالصواريخ أو الطائرات المسيّرة أو الألغام البحرية. كما تراكمت أعداد كبيرة من السفن على جانبي المضيق.


وكان مصدر أمني باكستاني رجح إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران قريباً، بعد أن وصلت المفاوضات إلى مراحلها النهائية.


ونقلت وكالة «رويترز»، اليوم (الجمعة) عن المصدر تأكيده أن


الطرفين أحرزا تقدماً من خلال جهود دبلوماسية غير رسمية، وقد يُتوّج الاجتماع المرتقب بتوقيع مذكرة تفاهم.


وتوقع المصدر الأمني إبرام اتفاق كامل خلال 60 يوماً، مشيرا إلى أن الطرفين توصلا بالفعل إلى اتفاقات مبدئية، بينما سيتم وضع اللمسات الأخيرة على التفاصيل التنفيذية لاحقاً.


ولفت مصدر دبلوماسي للوكالة إلى أن قائد الجيش الباكستاني، عاصم منير، يلعب دور الوساطة الرئيسي، حيث يجري محادثات في طهران منذ منتصف الأسبوع، وقد أحرز تقدماً في عدد من القضايا الصعبة.