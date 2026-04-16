The U.S. Senate failed to pass two resolutions aimed at halting military deals estimated at around $450 million that include bombs and bulldozers for Israel, amid Republican support for President Donald Trump's backing of Israel.



Despite the failure of the two resolutions, the vote showed broad support for them from the majority of the Democratic bloc in the Senate, which includes 47 members, reflecting a growing sense of discontent within the Democratic Party regarding the impact of Israeli military operations on civilians in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.



This debate comes at a time when political traditions in the U.S. Congress still lean towards strong bipartisan support for Israel, making the passage of such resolutions difficult.



However, supporters of these initiatives hope they will help pressure the Israeli government and U.S. administrations to take greater steps to protect civilians.



Conversely, proponents of the arms deals argue that Israel is an important strategic ally, and the United States should continue to supply it with military equipment.



Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, an independent aligned with the Democrats, pushed for the vote on the two resolutions, arguing that these deals violate the standards set forth in foreign aid laws and arms export controls.



The first resolution aimed to block a $295 million deal that included Caterpillar bulldozers and support equipment, but it failed with a vote of 59 to 40. Seven Democrats joined Republicans in voting against the resolution.



The second resolution sought to prevent the sale of conventional bombs weighing 1,000 pounds, valued at $151.8 million, along with technical and logistical support services. It also failed after 63 members voted against it compared to 36 in favor.



Sanders explained that Israel uses these bombs in its operations in Gaza and Lebanon, while the bulldozers are used to demolish homes in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, calling on Washington to use its military and financial leverage to push for an end to what he described as "violations."



In contrast, Israel asserts that it does not deliberately target civilians and that its operations aim to neutralize armed groups and military infrastructure.



The congressional vote reflects a notable increase in support within Congress for imposing restrictions on arms sales to Israel, compared to previous attempts last July, when similar resolutions failed by larger voting margins.



It is worth noting that the Trump administration had bypassed the usual review procedures in Congress during the early stages of the war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, justifying this by citing an emergency that necessitated expedited arms transfers.