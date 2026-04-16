أفشل مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي، مشروعَي قرار كانا يهدفان إلى وقف صفقات عسكرية تُقدَّر بنحو 450 مليون دولار تشمل قنابل وجرافات لصالح إسرائيل، وذلك في ظل اصطفاف الجمهوريين خلف دعم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإسرائيل.


ورغم فشل المشروعين، أظهر التصويت تأييدًا واسعًا لهما من قبل غالبية أعضاء الكتلة الديمقراطية في المجلس، التي تضم 47 عضوًا، ما يعكس تزايد حالة الاستياء داخل الحزب الديمقراطي بشأن تأثير العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية على المدنيين في كل من غزة ولبنان وإيران.


ويأتي هذا الجدل في وقت لا تزال فيه التقاليد السياسية في الكونغرس الأمريكي تميل إلى دعم قوي ومشترك من الحزبين لإسرائيل، وهو ما يجعل تمرير قرارات من هذا النوع أمرًا صعبًا.


ومع ذلك، يأمل مؤيدو هذه المبادرات أن تسهم في الضغط على الحكومة الإسرائيلية والإدارات الأمريكية لاتخاذ خطوات أكبر لحماية المدنيين.


في المقابل، يرى داعمو صفقات السلاح أن إسرائيل حليف إستراتيجي مهم، ويجب على الولايات المتحدة الاستمرار في تزويدها بالمعدات العسكرية.


وكان السناتور عن ولاية فيرمونت برني ساندرز، وهو مستقل متحالف مع الديمقراطيين، قد دفع باتجاه إجراء التصويت على المشروعين، معتبرًا أن هذه الصفقات تنتهك المعايير المنصوص عليها في قوانين المساعدات الخارجية والرقابة على تصدير الأسلحة.


ويقضي المشروع الأول بمنع صفقة بقيمة 295 مليون دولار تشمل جرافات من طراز «كاتربيلر» ومعدات دعم، لكنه سقط بنتيجة 59 صوتًا مقابل 40. وانضم سبعة ديمقراطيين إلى الجمهوريين في التصويت ضد القرار.


أما المشروع الثاني، فكان يستهدف منع بيع قنابل تقليدية تزن ألف رطل، بقيمة 151.8 مليون دولار، إلى جانب خدمات الدعم الفني واللوجستي. وقد فشل أيضًا بعد تصويت 63 عضوًا ضده مقابل 36.


وأوضح ساندرز أن إسرائيل تستخدم هذه القنابل في عملياتها في غزة ولبنان، فيما تُستخدم الجرافات في هدم المنازل في غزة والضفة الغربية ولبنان، داعيًا واشنطن إلى استخدام نفوذها العسكري والمالي للضغط من أجل إنهاء ما وصفه بـ«الانتهاكات».


في المقابل، تؤكد إسرائيل أنها لا تستهدف المدنيين بشكل متعمد، وأن عملياتها تهدف إلى تحييد الجماعات المسلحة والبنية التحتية العسكرية.


ويعكس تصويت الكونغرس زيادة ملحوظة في الدعم داخل الكونغرس لفرض قيود على مبيعات السلاح لإسرائيل، مقارنة بمحاولات سابقة في يوليو الماضي، حين فشلت قرارات مشابهة بفوارق تصويت أكبر.


يُذكر أن إدارة ترمب كانت قد تجاوزت إجراءات المراجعة المعتادة في الكونغرس خلال المراحل الأولى من الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى، مبررة ذلك بوجود حالة طوارئ استدعت تسريع نقل الأسلحة.