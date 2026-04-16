فيما أكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عقد لقاء بين رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف وقائد الجيش الباكستاني في طهران، أعلن متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية، اليوم (الخميس)، أنه لم يتم تحديد أي مواعيد حتى الآن لمحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وقال المتحدث أن القضايا النووية تُعد من بين أبرز الملفات التي تناقشها الدولتان، مشيراً إلى أن لبنان «لا يزال جزءاً من وقف إطلاق النار القائم»، وأن استقرار الأوضاع فيه يُعد أمراً ضرورياً لنجاح أي محادثات.


لبنان أولوية في وقف إطلاق النار


من جهته، أكد رئيس مجلس النواب اللبناني نبيه بري، خلال اتصال هاتفي مع رئيس مجلس الشورى الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، ضرورة أن يشمل وقف إطلاق النار لبنان قبل أي ملفات أخرى.


وذكرت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام في لبنان أن الجانبين بحثا آخر تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة، لا سيما في جنوب لبنان، في ظل استمرار التوترات الميدانية.


تحركات دبلوماسية ورسائل غير مباشرة


في سياق متصل، أفادت صحيفة «داون» الباكستانية بأن قائد الجيش الباكستاني نقل رسالة من واشنطن إلى طهران، تتعلق بمستجدات وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان، ضمن الجهود الرامية إلى تثبيت التهدئة.


وأوضحت الصحيفة أن إيران كانت تترقب إعلاناً إسرائيلياً بشأن وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان، قبل اتخاذ قرارها حيال مضمون الرسالة التي نقلتها باكستان.


خلافات نووية مستمرة رغم التقدم


من جانب آخر، قال مسؤول إيراني رفيع إن زيارة رئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير إلى طهران أسهمت في تقليص بعض الخلافات، إلا أن القضايا الجوهرية، خصوصاً المتعلقة بالملف النووي، لا تزال قائمة.


وأشار المسؤول إلى أن مصير اليورانيوم الإيراني عالي التخصيب، إلى جانب مدة القيود النووية المفروضة، لا يزالان دون حسم، مضيفاً: «بعد هذه الزيارة، هناك آمال أكبر في تمديد وقف إطلاق النار وعقد جولة ثانية من المحادثات».


تفاؤل حذر من واشنطن


في المقابل، أكد البيت الأبيض أن المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لا تزال «مستمرة ومثمرة»، مع توقعات بعقد الجولة القادمة في إسلام آباد.