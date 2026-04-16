While Iranian media confirmed a meeting between Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and the Pakistani army chief in Tehran, a spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced today (Thursday) that no dates have been set yet for talks between the United States and Iran.



The spokesperson stated that nuclear issues are among the prominent files being discussed by the two countries, noting that Lebanon "remains part of the existing ceasefire," and that stabilizing the situation there is essential for the success of any talks.



Lebanon a priority in the ceasefire



For his part, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, emphasized during a phone call with Iranian Shura Council Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf the necessity of including Lebanon in the ceasefire before any other issues.



The National News Agency in Lebanon reported that the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly in southern Lebanon, amid ongoing field tensions.



Diplomatic moves and indirect messages



In a related context, the Pakistani newspaper "Dawn" reported that the Pakistani army chief conveyed a message from Washington to Tehran regarding developments in the ceasefire in Lebanon, as part of efforts to stabilize the truce.



The newspaper clarified that Iran was awaiting an Israeli announcement regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon before making a decision regarding the content of the message conveyed by Pakistan.



Ongoing nuclear disputes despite progress



On another note, a senior Iranian official stated that the visit of Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir to Tehran contributed to reducing some disputes, but core issues, especially related to the nuclear file, remain unresolved.



The official pointed out that the fate of Iran's highly enriched uranium, along with the duration of imposed nuclear restrictions, is still undecided, adding: "After this visit, there are greater hopes for extending the ceasefire and holding a second round of talks."



Cautious optimism from Washington



In contrast, the White House confirmed that negotiations between the United States and Iran are still "ongoing and fruitful," with expectations for the next round to be held in Islamabad.