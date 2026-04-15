The disputes within the ruling "Coordination Framework" in Iraq threaten the upcoming meeting to finalize the candidate for the prime ministership, amid sharp differences among coalition leaders regarding the individual who will assume the position in the coming phase.

These disputes come at a time when the governmental entitlement has entered a pressing constitutional phase, following the election of Nizar Amidi as president and the obligation for the largest parliamentary bloc to present its candidate for the government within a maximum of 15 days.

A knowledgeable source revealed to "Okaz" that the disagreements within the framework are no longer limited to differing viewpoints but have evolved into an actual split within the coalition into three main wings.

According to the source, the first wing insists on nominating the leader of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, or any figure who enjoys his explicit support among the proposed names, while a second wing is pushing for the re-nomination of the caretaker Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani. Meanwhile, the third wing prefers to go for a "settlement candidate" who could gain broader acceptance both domestically and internationally.

The source added that the leaders decided to present a group of names at the meeting, including Nouri al-Maliki or someone who enjoys his support, Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani, Basim al-Badri, Ali Youssef al-Shukri, Hamid al-Shatri, Abdul-Ilah al-Nayli, and Mohsen al-Mandalawi.

The sensitivity of this dispute increases because al-Maliki was originally proposed as the official candidate of the Coordination Framework for the premiership before the calculations became complicated later due to internal objections and external pressures, foremost among them the American rejection, which reshuffled the cards within the forces of the framework and prompted some of its members to reopen the search for alternatives or a settlement candidate.

For his part, Coordination Framework member Abu Mithaq al-Masari stated that the knot is no longer confined to the name of the candidate alone, but has extended to the method of withdrawing al-Maliki's nomination itself, adding that al-Maliki insists that those opposing his nomination submit individual requests signed with their names, making each party's political responsibility clear, while leaders within the framework who oppose his return insist that the withdrawal request be collective and under the title of the Coordination Framework, to avoid turning the crisis into a direct personal confrontation with him.

The complexities of the scene increase with the ongoing mutual boycotts within the framework, as sources reported that a meeting scheduled for this week was postponed due to the boycott of some leaders, while a small meeting held at al-Maliki's house discussed the agenda for the upcoming meeting and the proposed names, adding Ali al-Shukri's name to the list of competitors, while Basim al-Badri emerges as one of the most prominent settlement candidates.