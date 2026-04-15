تهدّد الخلافات داخل «الإطار التنسيقي» الحاكم في العراق، انعقاد الاجتماع المرتقب لحسم مرشح رئاسة الوزراء، وسط تباين حاد بين قادة التحالف بشأن الشخصية التي ستتولى المنصب خلال المرحلة القادمة.

وتأتي هذه الخلافات في وقت دخل فيه الاستحقاق الحكومي مرحلة دستورية ضاغطة، بعد انتخاب نزار آميدي رئيساً للجمهورية وإلزام الكتلة النيابية الأكبر بتقديم مرشحها لرئاسة الحكومة خلال مدة أقصاها 15 يوماً.

وكشف مصدر مطلع لـ «عكاظ»، أن الخلافات داخل الإطار لم تعد مقتصرة على تباين وجهات النظر، بل تطورت إلى انشطار فعلي داخل التحالف إلى ثلاثة أجنحة رئيسية.

وبحسب المصدر، فإن الجناح الأول يتمسك بترشيح زعيم ائتلاف دولة القانون نوري المالكي أو أي شخصية تحظى بدعمه الصريح من بين الأسماء المطروحة، فيما يدفع جناح ثانٍ باتجاه إعادة تسمية رئيس حكومة تصريف الأعمال محمد شياع السوداني، في حين يفضّل الجناح الثالث الذهاب إلى «مرشح تسوية» يمكن أن يحظى بقبول أوسع في الداخل والخارج.

وأضاف المصدر، أن القادة قرروا طرح مجموعة من الأسماء على طاولة الاجتماع، تضم نوري المالكي أو من يحظى بدعمه، ومحمد شياع السوداني، وباسم البدري، وعلي يوسف الشكري، وحميد الشطري، وعبدالإله النائلي، ومحسن المندلاوي.

وتزداد حساسية هذا الخلاف لأن المالكي كان قد طُرح في الأصل مرشحاً رسمياً للإطار التنسيقي لرئاسة الوزراء قبل أن تختلط الحسابات لاحقاً بفعل الاعتراضات الداخلية والضغوط الخارجية، وفي مقدمتها الموقف الأمريكي الرافض، ما أعاد خلط الأوراق داخل قوى الإطار ودفع بعض أطرافه إلى إعادة فتح باب البحث عن بدائل أو مرشح تسوية.

من جانبه، قال عضو الإطار التنسيقي أبوميثاق المساري، إن العقدة لم تعد محصورة باسم المرشح فقط، بل امتدت إلى طريقة سحب ترشيح المالكي نفسها، مضيفاً أن المالكي يصر على أن يقدم المعارضون لترشيحه طلبات منفردة وموقعة بأسمائهم بما يحمل كل طرف مسؤوليته السياسية بشكل واضح، فيما يتمسك قادة داخل الإطار من الرافضين لعودته بأن يكون طلب السحب جماعياً وتحت عنوان الإطار التنسيقي، تجنباً لتحويل الأزمة إلى مواجهة شخصية مباشرة معه.

وتزداد تعقيدات المشهد مع استمرار المقاطعات المتبادلة داخل الإطار، إذ أفادت مصادر بأن اجتماعاً كان مقرراً هذا الأسبوع تأجل بسبب مقاطعة بعض القيادات، فيما ناقش اجتماع مصغر عقد في منزل المالكي أجندة اللقاء القادم والأسماء المرشحة، مع إضافة اسم علي الشكري إلى قائمة المتنافسين، في وقت يبرز فيه باسم البدري كأحد أبرز مرشحي التسوية.