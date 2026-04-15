The Lebanese President, General Joseph Aoun, confirmed that the wise and balanced efforts of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman have created an atmosphere to support stability in the region.



Aoun stated: These efforts are appreciated and valued by Lebanon, and we hope that Lebanon will be an integral part of this effort, as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the sponsor of the Taif Agreement, is a source of trust for the Lebanese and the countries of the region and the world.