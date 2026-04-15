أكد الرئيس اللبناني العماد جوزيف عون أن جهود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان الحكيمة والمتوازنة وفّرت أجواء لدعم الاستقرار في المنطقة.


وقال عون: تلك الجهود موضع تقدير واعتزاز لبنان، ونأمل أن يكون لبنان جزءاً أصيلاً في هذا الجهد، فالمملكة العربية السعودية الراعية لاتفاق الطائف هي موضع ثقة اللبنانيين ودول المنطقة والعالم.