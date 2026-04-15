أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أنه لا يفكر في تمديد وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران، ولا يعتقد أن ذلك سيكون ضرورياً.
يومان مذهلان قادمان
ولفت إلى أن العالم سيشهد يومين مذهلين قادمين، بعدما رجح في تصريحات سابقة استئناف محادثات السلام مع طهران في باكستان خلال يومين.
وقال ترمب في مقابلة هاتفية مع شبكة ABC NEWS: إنه يفضل أن تنتهي الحرب باتفاق، رداً على سؤال عما إذا كانت الحرب ستنتهي باتفاق، أم أنه سيقول ببساطة: لقد دمرنا قدراتهم وهذا يكفي؟
وأضاف: «قد تنتهي بأي من الطريقتين، لكنني أعتقد أن الاتفاق أفضل، لأنه حينها يمكنهم إعادة البناء. لديهم بالفعل نظام مختلف الآن. وبغض النظر عن أي شيء، لقد قضينا على المتشددين. لقد انتهوا، ولم يعودوا موجودين معنا».
وزاد قائلا: «أعتقد أنكم ستشهدون يومين مذهلين قادمين، أعتقد ذلك حقاً». وقال مذيع الشبكة إن «ترمب اختتم المقابلة بقوله لو لم أكن رئيساً، لتمزق العالم إلى أشلاء».
طهران ترغب في اتفاق
وفي مقابلة منفصلة مع «فوكس نيوز»، أمس (الثلاثاء)، قال ترمب إنه يعتقد أن حرب إيران تقترب من النهاية، معتبراً أن طهران ترغب بشدة في عقد اتفاق مع واشنطن.
وأضاف: «كان يجب أن أتخذ قراراً لمنع إيران من الحصول على سلاح نووي»، لافتاً إلى أنه في حال أنهى الحرب الآن ستحتاج طهران إلى 20 عاماً لإعادة الإعمار.
ورجح ترمب استئناف محادثات السلام مع إيران في باكستان خلال اليومين القادمين، لافتا إلى أن المناقشات مع إيران تجري، ولكنها بطيئة بعض الشيء، قبل أن يشير إلى أن جولة ثانية من المفاوضات المباشرة لإنهاء الحرب من المرجح أن تتم في أوروبا.
هل يقود فانس الجولة القادمة
وتوقعت مصادر أن يقود نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس جولة ثانية محتملة من المحادثات مع إيران، حال أفضت الجهود إلى لقاء مباشر آخر قبل انتهاء وقف إطلاق النار الأسبوع القادم، حسبما ذكرت شبكة CNN.
ولفتت المصادر إلى أن المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، اللذين ترأسا المحادثات الدبلوماسية قبل بدء الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي، من المتوقع أن يحضرا أي اجتماع محتمل. وذكرت أن ترمب كلّف الثلاثة بمهمة إيجاد مخرج دبلوماسي للحرب، ويستمر في الثقة بهم لإنجاز هذه المهمة.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is not considering extending the ceasefire with Iran and does not believe it will be necessary.
Two Amazing Days Ahead
He pointed out that the world will witness two amazing days ahead, after previously suggesting that peace talks with Tehran might resume in Pakistan within two days.
Trump said in a phone interview with ABC NEWS that he prefers the war to end with an agreement, in response to a question about whether the war would end with an agreement or if he would simply say: "We have destroyed their capabilities, and that is enough?"
He added, "It could end either way, but I believe an agreement is better because then they can rebuild. They already have a different system now. Regardless of anything, we have eliminated the extremists. They are finished, and they are no longer with us."
He further stated, "I believe you will witness two amazing days ahead; I truly believe that." The network's host noted that "Trump concluded the interview by saying that if he were not president, the world would have been torn to shreds."
Tehran Wants an Agreement
In a separate interview with Fox News yesterday (Tuesday), Trump said he believes the Iran war is nearing its end, considering that Tehran is very eager to reach an agreement with Washington.
He added, "I had to make a decision to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon," noting that if he ends the war now, Tehran will need 20 years to rebuild.
Trump anticipated that peace talks with Iran would resume in Pakistan within the next two days, pointing out that discussions with Iran are ongoing but somewhat slow, before indicating that a second round of direct negotiations to end the war is likely to take place in Europe.
Will Vance Lead the Next Round?
Sources have predicted that Vice President J.D. Vance may lead a potential second round of talks with Iran, should efforts lead to another direct meeting before the ceasefire ends next week, according to CNN.
Sources indicated that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who chaired the diplomatic talks before the war began on February 28, are expected to attend any potential meeting. They mentioned that Trump has tasked the three with finding a diplomatic exit for the war and continues to trust them to accomplish this mission.