أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أنه لا يفكر في تمديد وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران، ولا يعتقد أن ذلك سيكون ضرورياً.

يومان مذهلان قادمان

ولفت إلى أن العالم سيشهد يومين مذهلين قادمين، بعدما رجح في تصريحات سابقة استئناف محادثات السلام مع طهران في باكستان خلال يومين.

وقال ترمب في مقابلة هاتفية مع شبكة ABC NEWS: إنه يفضل أن تنتهي الحرب باتفاق، رداً على سؤال عما إذا كانت الحرب ستنتهي باتفاق، أم أنه سيقول ببساطة: لقد دمرنا قدراتهم وهذا يكفي؟

وأضاف: «قد تنتهي بأي من الطريقتين، لكنني أعتقد أن الاتفاق أفضل، لأنه حينها يمكنهم إعادة البناء. لديهم بالفعل نظام مختلف الآن. وبغض النظر عن أي شيء، لقد قضينا على المتشددين. لقد انتهوا، ولم يعودوا موجودين معنا».

وزاد قائلا: «أعتقد أنكم ستشهدون يومين مذهلين قادمين، أعتقد ذلك حقاً». وقال مذيع الشبكة إن «ترمب اختتم المقابلة بقوله لو لم أكن رئيساً، لتمزق العالم إلى أشلاء».

طهران ترغب في اتفاق


وفي مقابلة منفصلة مع «فوكس نيوز»، أمس (الثلاثاء)، قال ترمب إنه يعتقد أن حرب إيران تقترب من النهاية، معتبراً أن طهران ترغب بشدة في عقد اتفاق مع واشنطن.


وأضاف: «كان يجب أن أتخذ قراراً لمنع إيران من الحصول على سلاح نووي»، لافتاً إلى أنه في حال أنهى الحرب الآن ستحتاج طهران إلى 20 عاماً لإعادة الإعمار.


ورجح ترمب استئناف محادثات السلام مع إيران في باكستان خلال اليومين القادمين، لافتا إلى أن المناقشات مع إيران تجري، ولكنها بطيئة بعض الشيء، قبل أن يشير إلى أن جولة ثانية من المفاوضات المباشرة لإنهاء الحرب من المرجح أن تتم في أوروبا.

هل يقود فانس الجولة القادمة


وتوقعت مصادر أن يقود نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس جولة ثانية محتملة من المحادثات مع إيران، حال أفضت الجهود إلى لقاء مباشر آخر قبل انتهاء وقف إطلاق النار الأسبوع القادم، حسبما ذكرت شبكة CNN.


ولفتت المصادر إلى أن المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، اللذين ترأسا المحادثات الدبلوماسية قبل بدء الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي، من المتوقع أن يحضرا أي اجتماع محتمل. وذكرت أن ترمب كلّف الثلاثة بمهمة إيجاد مخرج دبلوماسي للحرب، ويستمر في الثقة بهم لإنجاز هذه المهمة.