U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is not considering extending the ceasefire with Iran and does not believe it will be necessary.

Two Amazing Days Ahead

He pointed out that the world will witness two amazing days ahead, after previously suggesting that peace talks with Tehran might resume in Pakistan within two days.

Trump said in a phone interview with ABC NEWS that he prefers the war to end with an agreement, in response to a question about whether the war would end with an agreement or if he would simply say: "We have destroyed their capabilities, and that is enough?"

He added, "It could end either way, but I believe an agreement is better because then they can rebuild. They already have a different system now. Regardless of anything, we have eliminated the extremists. They are finished, and they are no longer with us."

He further stated, "I believe you will witness two amazing days ahead; I truly believe that." The network's host noted that "Trump concluded the interview by saying that if he were not president, the world would have been torn to shreds."

Tehran Wants an Agreement



In a separate interview with Fox News yesterday (Tuesday), Trump said he believes the Iran war is nearing its end, considering that Tehran is very eager to reach an agreement with Washington.



He added, "I had to make a decision to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon," noting that if he ends the war now, Tehran will need 20 years to rebuild.



Trump anticipated that peace talks with Iran would resume in Pakistan within the next two days, pointing out that discussions with Iran are ongoing but somewhat slow, before indicating that a second round of direct negotiations to end the war is likely to take place in Europe.

Will Vance Lead the Next Round?



Sources have predicted that Vice President J.D. Vance may lead a potential second round of talks with Iran, should efforts lead to another direct meeting before the ceasefire ends next week, according to CNN.



Sources indicated that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who chaired the diplomatic talks before the war began on February 28, are expected to attend any potential meeting. They mentioned that Trump has tasked the three with finding a diplomatic exit for the war and continues to trust them to accomplish this mission.